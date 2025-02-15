Bill Belichick, North Carolina Tar Heels Offer Legarrette Blount Jr. Scholarship
North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick recently extended a scholarship offer to LeGarrette Blount Jr., the son of former Oregon Ducks and New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount.
North Carolina officially hired Belichick in December of 2024, and the former NFL coach is getting his first taste of the recruiting trail. Filling out his staff with familiar hires like general manager Michael Lombardi and his son Steve Belichick as defensive coordinator, it appears the Tar Heels coach wants to bring in the son of a former player as well.
Blount Jr. shared on social media when North Carolina and Belichick offered, and it is the second Division I scholarship offer that the class of 2028 recruit has received. According to 247Sports, Marshall was the first Division I school to offer a scholarship to Blount Jr.
Blount played running back at Oregon from 2008-2009 and went undrafted in the 2010 NFL Draft. He subsequently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and began his NFL career that would last nine years. He spent the majority of his career with Belichick and the New England Patriots, however.
In fact, Blount won three Super Bowl rings while playing for the Patriots. Blount's best performance of the three wins came in Super Bowl LII, and the New England running back totaled 90 yards and one touchdown on 14 rushing attempts.
Blount's final season with the Ducks was cut short after being suspended for punching Boise State defensive end Bryan Hout. Former Oregon coach Chip Kelly and athletic director Mike Bellotti suspended Blount for the remainder of the regular season.
MORE: Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Reveals Preferred Destination For 2025 Season
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Big Ten Rival Ohio State Adds Matt Patricia In Controversial Hire
MORE: Oregon Ducks Replacement Options As Junior Adams Departs For Dallas Cowboys
He was reinstated before the 2009 season ended, but Oregon running back LaMichael James had earned the starting role in the absence of Blount.
Blount officially retired in 2020 after playing his final NFL season in 2018 with the Detroit Lions. Now, the focus turns to Blount Jr. as he tries to make a name for himself as a Division I college football player.
Blount Jr. is only a freshman in high school, and recruiting rankings for the class of 2028 have not yet begun. Still, receiving a scholarship offer from Bill Belichick as a freshman in high school might provide more validation than any star-rating.
In 2024, the Patriots decided to mutually part ways with Belichick after the legendary coach struggled without Tom Brady at quarterback. Without Brady, Belichick made the NFL playoffs only once in four seasons.
Now with the Tar Heels, Belichick is looking to build his roster through high school recruiting and the transfer portal, instead of the NFL Draft. North Carolina's 2026 recruiting class currently has six commitments and ranks No. 33 in the country, according to On3's Industry Rankings.
As for the transfer portal, Belichick is bringing in a class of 19 new players that is ranked No. 27 according to On3.