Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Reveals Preferred Destination For 2025 Season
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert is in need of another big time weapon in the Chargers receiving core. Could a potential target for coach Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers to go after this offseason be wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins?
Hill voiced his frustration with the situation in Miami after they wrapped up a disappointing 8-9 season in which they missed the playoffs. This past week, Hill spent time talking to media outlets at Super Bowl week about those comments and if he still wants a change of scenery.
Tyreek Hill’s Week 18 Postgame: “I’m Out”
Tyreek Hill caught the eyes and ears of the NFL world shortly after his Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention in the final week of the regular season. Hill said this regarding his standing with the Dolphins in the postgame.
“I’m opening the door. I’m out bro…It was great playing here (in Miami), but at the end of the day, I got to do what’s best for my career,” Hill said.
Tyreek Hill has been with the Miami Dolphins since the 2022 season. Prior to Miami, he was with the Kansas City Chiefs from when he was drafted in 2016, through 2021. Hill was the No. 1 wide receiver for the Chiefs Super Bowl winning team in the 2019-2020 season. He is regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and has a resume of five first team all-pros and eight pro bowl appearances.
Hill still has two seasons left under contract with the Dolphins. He signed a three-year contract extension worth $90 million prior to the 2024 season.
Bill Simmons Teases Possibility Of Hill To Chargers
On Bill Simmons’s post Super Bowl podcast with Cousin Sal, Simmons was talking about the state of the Chiefs following their blowout loss to the Eagles. Simmons noted that there are other teams in the Chiefs' division next season that are going to be better. The Chargers being one of them. Simmons then went on to discuss his encounter with Hill during Super Bowl week.
“I was trying to get him too come to the Pats,” Simmons said. “And then somebody that was with him was like ‘watch out for the Chargers.’”
Whether this is a real possibility or not remains to be seen, but one thing is clear. The Chargers need to add a bonafide No. 1 or another No. 2 wide receiver for quarterback Justin Herbert in 2025.
Does Hill Still Want Out of Miami?
Tyreek Hill went on the Pro Football Talk show with Mike Florio and Chris Simms during Super Bowl week in New Orleans. Hill admitted he regrets what he said in his Week 18 postgame about the Dolphins.
“Miami Dolphins, they’ve been very good to me. So why am I going out and saying some of the things I said? I fully take it back,” Hill said. “I’m going to come back next year, hoping to still be there, and bust my tail for the team, for the guys, for the fans, for the whole city.”
Florio then asked Hill point blank if he wanted to stay with the Dolphins.
“I want to stay with the Dolphins,” Hill said.