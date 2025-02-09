Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Replacement Options As Junior Adams Departs For Dallas Cowboys
Oregon Ducks co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers' coach Junior Adams is departing the program to join the Dallas Cowboys in a similar role. This will be Adams' first NFL job, and a big role to fill for Ducks coach Dan Lanning and crew.
One of Lanning's last remaining original assistant coach hires, Adams helped develop some program record-breaking receivers like Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson over his three seasons with the Ducks. He's also known for excelling in recruiting, bringing in 10 different high profile athletes over his tenure including five-stars Jurrion Dickey and Dakorien Moore. Adams joined the Ducks in 2022 from the Washington Huskies.
With Adams on his way out, who will the Ducks hire to fill his space? There's quite a few options, including an internal pick.
1. Ra'Shaad Samples, Oregon Ducks running backs coach
An internal hire with experience to boot, Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples is one of the more likely choices the Ducks can make to replace Adams. Samples joined the Ducks just last year, leaving his previous wide receivers' coaching and passing game coordinator gig with the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Last season with the Ducks, Samples helped get Oregon's receiver corps to 2.1 touchdowns per game on average, with 157.9 rushing yards per game on average. He was also interviewed by the Dallas Cowboys for a job in their new coaching regime.
Samples was also a wide receiver himself in college, playing at Oklahoma State and Houston before medically retiring. With the lived experience and close proximity to the role in the program, Samples would be a natural selection.
Tag on the co-offensive coordinator title, and it's a promotion for Samples. However, this would leave the running backs' coaching job open for Lanning to fill if Samples is switched to receivers.
2. Lanear Sampson, San Diego State wide receivers coach
A former NFL receiver with co-offensive coordinator experience and already situated on the West Coast, San Diego State wide receiver coach Lanear Sampson is an interesting choice for the Ducks. Before turning pro, Sampson helped the Baylor Bears reach three back-to-back bowl games for the first time in school history and ranked fifth for all-time receptions.
Sampson has passed through programs in his coaching career like McNeese State, UCF, Missouri State, Syracuse, University of Central Florida, and became the co-offensive coordinator for one year at Austin Peay before joining the Aztecs. He was also the passing game coordinator at Austin Peay.
During his single year as co-offensive coordinator, Sampson led the team to a round-one FCS playoff appearance, a 6-0 conference record, and was ranked No. 4 in the FCS for passing game efficiency.
3. Cory Patterson, Purdue associate head coach & wide receivers coach
With all the instability at Purdue, including the loss of coach Ryan Walters after two seasons with the program, it makes sense Boilermaker associate head coach and wide receiver coach Cory Patterson could be swayed to the Ducks. Plus, with a $600,000 salary, the Ducks could easily offer Patterson more to move out West.
Patterson has a long history as a running backs coach with the Illinois Fighting Illini, coaching Chase Brown to an All-American season. In 2022, Brown led the country in 100 yard games with 10.
With the Boilermakers as a wide receiver coach, Patterson helped lead Deion Burks to a Big Ten second team all conference honor. Burks ranked fourth in the conference with seven receiving touchdowns.
