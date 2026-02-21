New Quarterback Rankings Show Why the Oregon Ducks Are Different

EUGENE – While the Oregon Ducks are known for their flashy uniforms and famous mascot, it’s the star athletes that really make the program stand out.

Recent quarterback success has propelled the Ducks into contention for one of the best teams in the Big Ten and the nation. ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked the top-100 quarterbacks in college football so far into the 21st century. To no surprise, the Ducks landed four players in the top 100.

Where Oregon Ducks Ranked

Jan 1, 2015; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota at press conference after the 2015 Rose Bowl college football game against the Florida State Seminoles at Rose Bowl.

Oregon-born quarterback Joey Harrington ranked No. 64 on the list after spending four years with the Ducks at the turn of the century. Harrington starred in former coach Mike Bellotti’s system, totaling 61 touchdowns in his final two seasons and going 19-3 in that span. Harrington finished fourth in the 2001 Heisman Trophy voting.

Recent Ducks quarterback Bo Nix ended up No. 30 on the list. Nix spent his final two seasons at Oregon during coach Dan Lanning’s first two years in Eugene. Nix transformed his career trajectory after transferring from Auburn. He finished as one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football history and ended up third in the Heisman voting in 2023.

Dillon Gabriel took the baton from Nix in 2024 and also finished third in Heisman voting that year. Like Nix, there aren’t many players with more experience playing at the collegiate level than Gabriel. He led the Ducks to an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten Conference Championship. Gabriel threw over 18,000 yards in college.

It wouldn’t be right if Oregon’s only Heisman winner wasn’t its top-ranked quarterback. Marcus Mariota landed ninth on the list of the best 21st-century quarterbacks through the 2025 season. Mariota set multiple program records throughout his Ducks career and led the team to the National Championship game in 2015.

What Quarterback Success Says About the Oregon Ducks

Jan 1, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) speaks in a press conference after the 106th Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl Stadium.

Not many schools can say they produced a Heisman-winning quarterback. Even fewer can say they have four of the best quarterbacks from the past 25 years.

The Ducks continue to show that the talent they haul in isn’t a one-off. Oregon currently has Nix, Mariota, Gabriel and Justin Herbert all in the NFL. All four of those quarterbacks earned starts during the 2025 NFL season.

What’s even more promising for the Ducks is that two of the four quarterbacks in the top-100 rankings played for them in the last three seasons. Lanning’s gone three-for-three when it comes to bringing in high-level quarterbacks since he’s been with the program, and that’s not a trend that should be expected to end anytime soon.

Even though Oregon did end up with four quarterbacks in ESPN’s top-100, it could be more. There’s an argument that Herbert should’ve been included after finishing his Ducks career with 108 total touchdowns and a Rose Bowl win. Current quarterback Dante Moore also has the opportunity to enter the conversation at the end of the 2026 season as one of the nation’s best quarterbacks in recent history.

Dante Moore Looks to Join List of Top Quarterbacks

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Moore could’ve been a top-two pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, he prioritized development over being pretty much a guaranteed first-rounder, and he bet on himself.

The Ducks’ quarterback hasn’t had a lot of time in college despite entering his redshirt junior season. He started in just five games as a true freshman at UCLA and redshirted the 2024 season. Moore displayed his talent in 15 games in 2025, but it seems that he has more to give.

Moore threw for 30 touchdowns and rushed for another two in 2025. He led Oregon to the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs. Moore is a strong contender to become Oregon’s second Heisman winner and could play himself into a potential top-three projected draft pick once again. If Moore is able to accomplish that and potentially win a National Championship, there’s no doubt his name will become a piece of college football history.