Kenyon Sadiq Reunites With Old Oregon Teammate in Latest NFL Draft Projection

Former Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is expected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and CBS Sports' Josh Edwards has Sadiq reuniting with former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix on the Denver Broncos.

Kenyon Sadiq To Reunite With Bo Nix?

Sadiq and Nix overlapped at Oregon for the 2023 season, the tight end's freshman year with the Ducks. Former Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was the Ducks' starter when Nix was the quarterback, but Sadiq caught a touchdown as a true freshman.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As a sophomore, Sadiq registered 24 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns alongside Ferguson. In his first and only season as the team's starter, the Sadiq finished the year with 51 catches, 560 yards, and eight touchdowns.

The Broncos currently hold the No. 30 pick in the first round, but will Sadiq be available by then? The former Oregon star is viewed as one of the top tight end prospects available, and some projections have him off the board as high as pick No. 23 to Philadelphia.

How the NFL views Sadiq as a prospect is relatively unknown, but his production and athleticism is easy to notice. Perhaps more importantly, Sadiq showed continued improvement as a blocking tight end during his time in Eugene.

Edwards explained the hypothetical pick for Denver with the Broncos' need for a true No. 1 tight end for Nix.

"Sean Payton took a chance on Evan Engram as his tight end of choice, but the need was not fulfilled. Kenyon Sadiq is a threat downfield but also offers serviceable experience in run blocking. Sadiq will allow Payton to dust off a portion of his playbook," wrote Edwards.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

If Sadiq does land with the Broncos, Denver's offense will feature a number of former Oregon stars in Nix, Sadiq, wide receiver Troy Franklin, and offensive lineman Alex Forsyth. Even further, it might be hard for Ducks fans to choose between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers, feature former Oregon fan-favorites with quarterback Justin Herbert and linebacker Troy Dye.

Oregon Ducks' NFL Draft Streak

The Ducks have become consistent producers of NFL talent thanks to Oregon coach Dan Lanning. However, the program has a six-year streak of first-round picks in the draft, starting with Herbert in 2020.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scrambles during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

2020: Quarterback Justin Herbert, No. 6 overall (Los Angeles Chargers)

2021: Offensive tackle Penei Sewell, No. 7 overall (Detroit Lions)

2022: Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, No. 5 overall (New York Giants)

2023: Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, No. 17 overall (New England Patriots)

2024: Quarterback Bo Nix, No. 12 overall (Denver Broncos)

2025: Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, No. 21 overall (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., No. 29 overall (Washington Commanders)

Will Oregon continue its streak?

In addition to Sadiq, other former Ducks like safety prospect Dillon Thieneman or offensive guard prospect Emmanuel Pregnon could move into the first round in April.

