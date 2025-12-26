Bo Nix Makes History As Denver Continues to Surge Before Playoffs

The Denver Broncos picked up a hard-fought win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix made some history in his second season with the Broncos. According to NFLPlus, Nix became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 7,500 yards in the first two seasons of their career.

Bo Nix's Historic Night

The former Oregon star joined even more rare company on Thursday night, becoming the third quarterback in NFL history to total 3,500 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns in each of his first two years in the league, according to DNVR's Zac Stevens. The other two quarterbacks? Legendary passer Peyton Manning and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback as well as fellow former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert.

In 33 career NFL games, Nix has 7,565 passing yards and 54 touchdowns.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs for a touchdown during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It was indeed a merry Christmas for Broncos fans as Denver defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-13. The Broncos improved to 13-3 with the win and are currently in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. While Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in week 15 against the Chargers, Kansas City nearly knocked off the Broncos at home.

Nix completed his first six passes of the game, but Denver's offense could not find the end zone until the second half. The former Oregon star finished with 182 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Nix also added 42 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. His two scores were ultimately the difference as Nix continue to proves his ability to beat teams with his arm and his legs.

Nix's interception is likely one he'd like back, but Chiefs safety Kristian Fulton made a diving play to deflect the pass followed by a diving catch made by linebacker Nick Bolton.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Quarterbacks Reaching Unexpected Levels of Success

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Coming out of Oregon as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos' selection of Nix was questioned by many. Similar to Herbert, many doubts surrounded Herbert's projections as an NFL quarterback. Herbert had the benefit looking more like a prototypical passer with his size, but both former Ducks have proved nearly everyone wrong after starting their respective careers off on historic paces.

Nix revived his college career at Oregon whereas Herbert spent four seasons with the Ducks, but the two have had success in quickly adjusting to the NFL. Herbert and the Chargers are currently 11-4, meaning the AFC West crown could come down to Nix vs. Herbert as Denver hosts Los Angeles in week 18.

First, however,Los Angeles has to get past the Houston Texans on Saturday. Herbert's toughness has been on display for the past few weeks, and he will need another gritty performance in order to get past the Texans' defense.