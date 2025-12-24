Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Becoming Biggest Question of NFL Draft

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has emerged as one of the top overall prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft during what has been a phenomenal season for the rising sophomore. Following No. 5 Oregon’s 51-34 first-round College Football Playoff win over the No. 12 James Madison Dukes on Saturday, the Ducks' quarterback looks to continue to make a case to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Still, whether or not Moore will enter his name in the draft remains to be seen. As a potential top prospect, Moore's decision will have major ramifications on the 2026 NFL Draft.

In Oregon’s win over James Madison, Moore threw for 313 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions on 19-of-27 passing in what was a dominant offensive showing by the Ducks. Moore also recorded a five-yard rushing touchdown in the win, his second score on the ground this season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore's Chances Of Being No. 1 Overall Pick In 2026 NFL Draft

As Oregon prepares for its CFP Quarterfinal matchup against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1 in Miami, Florida, Moore's chances of being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft are “very real,” according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

Bleacher Report’s big board has Moore ranked second behind Indiana Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. In Oregon's one loss this season, Mendoza and the No. 1 Indiana Hooisers beat Moore's Ducks 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. The two quarterbacks could potentially meet again in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, if they get past their quarterfinal opponents.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Tech Playoff Betting Odds Make A Clear Statement

MORE: Oregon Loses Two More Players to Transfer Portal Amid College Football Playoff Run

MORE: Dan Lanning’s Frustration Could Ignite Oregon vs. Texas Tech

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Entering the 2025 season, Brugler reported that Moore would forego the NFL Draft and stay for another year. As the season has gone on, however, for the Ducks, the view on Moore’s future with the Ducks has changed.

“But that started to shift over the second half of the year, and the impending departure of offensive coordinator Will Stein was considered a needle-mover,” Brugler reported.

Oregon winning its first national championship in school history, or at least making a deep CFP run, increases Moore’s chances of departing for the NFL and potentially being the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Unlike other top quarterback prospects in the draft, this season was Moore’s first as a starter. Last season, during the Ducks' undefeated 13-0 regular season, Moore was the backup quarterback behind Dillon Gabriel, who is now a rookie with the Cleveland Browns.

Could Moore Return To Oregon Despite Being a Top Prospect?

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore bows in prayer before the game against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following Saturday night’s playoff win over the Dukes, Moore has thrown for 3,046 yards, 28 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a 72.4 percent completion percentage. The opportunity to return for another year and continue developing as a starting quarterback is one of the main reasons that Moore may decide to come back to Eugene.

While returning to Oregon for another season and continuing to develop his skills would benefit Moore, the potential of being selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft is an opportunity that is hard to pass up.

Recommended Articles