Tickets Surge For Oregon vs. Texas Tech In Historic Orange Bowl
The Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to play in the Orange Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff semi-finals. Kickoff is scheduled for Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. PT. It will be the first ever Orange Bowl appearance for both programs.
What are the ticket prices for this quarterfinal matchup in Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium?
Ticket Prices For Oregon vs. Texas Tech
Ticket prices on Ticketmaster for this game are as low as $142. All of the quarterfinal playoff games will be on Jan. 1 with the only exception being the Cotton Bowl, which will be played on Dec. 31. Here are the get-in prices for the other three quarterfinal games on Ticketmaster:
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Miami Hurricanes: Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas
Get-in price: $105
Indiana Hoosiers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
Get-in price: $221
Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana
Get-in price: $244
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Tech Playoff Betting Odds Make A Clear Statement
MORE: Oregon Loses Two More Players to Transfer Portal Amid College Football Playoff Run
MORE: Dan Lanning’s Frustration Could Ignite Oregon vs. Texas Tech
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Oregon vs. Texas Tech Matchup
The Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders both come into this game with a record of 12-1. Texas Tech had a first round bye as they earned the No. 4 ranking after winning the Big 12 championship. In their last game, they defeated the BYU Cougars 34-7.
Oregon on the other hand got the No. 5 ranking in the final CFP rankings, making them the highest ranked team to play in a first round game. They beat the James Madison Dukes in this first round game by a final score of 51-34 to earn a date with the Red Raiders.
The Ducks are no strangers to the playoff. Last season, they were the No. 1 ranked team and played in the quarterfinals against the eventual national champion Ohio state Buckeyes.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning hopes the result of this year’s quarterfinal is much different, as the Ducks were blown out by the Buckeyes. The Texas Tech defense is one of the best units in the country allowing an average of just 10.9 points per game.
The only two teams that are allowing less are Ohio State at 8.2 points per game and the Indiana Hoosiers at 10.9 points per game.
The oddsmakers believe Oregon and Texas Tech will be a close game. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ducks are a slight 1.5-point favorite over the Red Raiders. The current over/under is at 52.5 points.
Oregon and Texas Tech last played one another back in 2023, with the Ducks winning on the road by a final score of 38-30. This was both the second season coaching for Dan Lanning at Oregon and Joey McGuire at Texas Tech.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1