Tickets Surge For Oregon vs. Texas Tech In Historic Orange Bowl

The Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to play in the Orange Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff semi-finals. Kickoff is scheduled for Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. PT. It will be the first ever Orange Bowl appearance for both programs.

What are the ticket prices for this quarterfinal matchup in Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium?

Ticket Prices For Oregon vs. Texas Tech

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet one another after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Ticket prices on Ticketmaster for this game are as low as $142. All of the quarterfinal playoff games will be on Jan. 1 with the only exception being the Cotton Bowl, which will be played on Dec. 31. Here are the get-in prices for the other three quarterfinal games on Ticketmaster:

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Miami Hurricanes: Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas

Get-in price: $105

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Get-in price: $221

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana

Get-in price: $244

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Matchup

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and linebacker Ben Roberts hold up four fingers after beating BYU in the Big 12 Conference championship game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders both come into this game with a record of 12-1. Texas Tech had a first round bye as they earned the No. 4 ranking after winning the Big 12 championship. In their last game, they defeated the BYU Cougars 34-7.

Oregon on the other hand got the No. 5 ranking in the final CFP rankings, making them the highest ranked team to play in a first round game. They beat the James Madison Dukes in this first round game by a final score of 51-34 to earn a date with the Red Raiders.

The Ducks are no strangers to the playoff. Last season, they were the No. 1 ranked team and played in the quarterfinals against the eventual national champion Ohio state Buckeyes.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning hopes the result of this year’s quarterfinal is much different, as the Ducks were blown out by the Buckeyes. The Texas Tech defense is one of the best units in the country allowing an average of just 10.9 points per game.

The only two teams that are allowing less are Ohio State at 8.2 points per game and the Indiana Hoosiers at 10.9 points per game.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore scrambles with the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The oddsmakers believe Oregon and Texas Tech will be a close game. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ducks are a slight 1.5-point favorite over the Red Raiders. The current over/under is at 52.5 points.

Oregon and Texas Tech last played one another back in 2023, with the Ducks winning on the road by a final score of 38-30. This was both the second season coaching for Dan Lanning at Oregon and Joey McGuire at Texas Tech.