Bo Nix Takes Major Step Toward Super Bowl History

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has led the team to a 14-3 record and the top playoff seed. Alongside coach Sean Payton, Nix has been clear about their Super Bowl goals, and now he’s closing in on a historic achievement - both at the professional level and further cementing his place in Oregon football history.

Securing the top seed is a major advantage and a big step towards the Super Bowl for Nix. As the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Broncos will host every playoff game through the AFC Championship at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is aiming for its first Super Bowl title since 2016. There are two notable stats when it comes to second-year quarterback Nix.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) hugs wife, Izzy Nix before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bo Nix's Shot At Super Bowl History

First of all, history is on Nix's side for this NFL playoff run. Every Denver team that started with a 10-2 record also reached the Super Bowl (2015, 2013, 1997, 1999.)

Also, no former Oregon Ducks quarterback has ever started for a Super Bowl-winning team. Nix now has the chance to make history for Oregon by becoming the first if the Broncos win Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Looking at Oregon’s Super Bowl history, Bill Musgrave (quarterback from 1987–1990) earned a ring with the San Francisco 49ers as a third-string QB, even throwing a six-yard pass in Super Bowl XXIX. Dennis Dixon (quarterback from 2004–2007) was part of two Super Bowl-winning rosters (the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII and the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII) but never started.

Nix could change that.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's reputation as "Quarterback University" is gaining momentum, part in thanks for Nix. In the NFL this season, Ducks quarterbacks led all colleges with the most passing yards with 10,290. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel and New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough all started for the Ducks.

Denver Broncos On Super Bowl Path

Nix and the Broncos will get an extra week to rest and prepare for their second-round NFL playoff matchup. Denver’s first playoff game will be on Saturday, Jan. 17, or Sunday, Jan. 18, against one of four teams: No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 5 Houston Texans, No. 6 Buffalo Bills, or No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos earned their first AFC West division title in a decade. Nix's ability to lead Denver to wins in close games has turned the heads of many analysts, including Fox Sports analyst Tom Brady.

“This team has all the tools to win in the playoffs if Bo Nix can elevate his game over the next few weeks. We’ve seen it before and nobody wants to play the Broncos at Mile High with Sean Payton leading the charge,” Brady said.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Nix is doing something right when Brady - a seven-time Super Bowl winner- makes comments like that. Oddsmakers echo that sentiment as FanDuel gives Denver the third-best odds at +6500 to win the Super Bowl this season.

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Fired Up For Bo Nix

After Nix led the Broncos to win the AFC West Division over the Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus asked Oregon coach Dan Lanning about Nix's achievement.

"Bo is doing great,"Lanning told Amaranthus. "It really fires me up. I think everyone knows I am a (Kansas City) Chiefs fan, but if it's not the Chiefs I love to see an Oregon Duck go take care of business. Bo has been doing an outstanding job."

Nov 24, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) and head coach Dan Lanning have their picture taken before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The respect is mutual, as Nix has stayed connected to his Eugene family. He joined the Pat McAfee Show, ahead of Oregon's top-15 matchup vs. USC to give a ringing endorsement Lanning.

"He is (an electric coach) and he doesn’t fake it when he gets on screen. This is what you get at all times, and he’s one of the best coaches in America, in my opinion. and he helped me get to where I am today. I owe him a lot, but obviously I’d be saying the same stuff if he wasn’t on the program with us, but I love coach Lanning. We had a great two-year run together, and I wish I could run it back any day," Nix said.

Lanning and Nix developed a great bond during his two seasons at Oregon. Lanning traveled to be with Nix and his family on the night he was drafted.

... And it looks like Nix has a real shot to etch his name further in Oregon history books.