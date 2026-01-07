Bo Nix Takes Major Step Toward Super Bowl History
In this story:
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has led the team to a 14-3 record and the top playoff seed. Alongside coach Sean Payton, Nix has been clear about their Super Bowl goals, and now he’s closing in on a historic achievement - both at the professional level and further cementing his place in Oregon football history.
Securing the top seed is a major advantage and a big step towards the Super Bowl for Nix. As the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Broncos will host every playoff game through the AFC Championship at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is aiming for its first Super Bowl title since 2016. There are two notable stats when it comes to second-year quarterback Nix.
Bo Nix's Shot At Super Bowl History
First of all, history is on Nix's side for this NFL playoff run. Every Denver team that started with a 10-2 record also reached the Super Bowl (2015, 2013, 1997, 1999.)
Also, no former Oregon Ducks quarterback has ever started for a Super Bowl-winning team. Nix now has the chance to make history for Oregon by becoming the first if the Broncos win Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
Looking at Oregon’s Super Bowl history, Bill Musgrave (quarterback from 1987–1990) earned a ring with the San Francisco 49ers as a third-string QB, even throwing a six-yard pass in Super Bowl XXIX. Dennis Dixon (quarterback from 2004–2007) was part of two Super Bowl-winning rosters (the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII and the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII) but never started.
Nix could change that.
Oregon's reputation as "Quarterback University" is gaining momentum, part in thanks for Nix. In the NFL this season, Ducks quarterbacks led all colleges with the most passing yards with 10,290. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel and New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough all started for the Ducks.
Denver Broncos On Super Bowl Path
Nix and the Broncos will get an extra week to rest and prepare for their second-round NFL playoff matchup. Denver’s first playoff game will be on Saturday, Jan. 17, or Sunday, Jan. 18, against one of four teams: No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 5 Houston Texans, No. 6 Buffalo Bills, or No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers.
The Broncos earned their first AFC West division title in a decade. Nix's ability to lead Denver to wins in close games has turned the heads of many analysts, including Fox Sports analyst Tom Brady.
“This team has all the tools to win in the playoffs if Bo Nix can elevate his game over the next few weeks. We’ve seen it before and nobody wants to play the Broncos at Mile High with Sean Payton leading the charge,” Brady said.
Nix is doing something right when Brady - a seven-time Super Bowl winner- makes comments like that. Oddsmakers echo that sentiment as FanDuel gives Denver the third-best odds at +6500 to win the Super Bowl this season.
Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Fired Up For Bo Nix
After Nix led the Broncos to win the AFC West Division over the Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus asked Oregon coach Dan Lanning about Nix's achievement.
"Bo is doing great,"Lanning told Amaranthus. "It really fires me up. I think everyone knows I am a (Kansas City) Chiefs fan, but if it's not the Chiefs I love to see an Oregon Duck go take care of business. Bo has been doing an outstanding job."
The respect is mutual, as Nix has stayed connected to his Eugene family. He joined the Pat McAfee Show, ahead of Oregon's top-15 matchup vs. USC to give a ringing endorsement Lanning.
"He is (an electric coach) and he doesn’t fake it when he gets on screen. This is what you get at all times, and he’s one of the best coaches in America, in my opinion. and he helped me get to where I am today. I owe him a lot, but obviously I’d be saying the same stuff if he wasn’t on the program with us, but I love coach Lanning. We had a great two-year run together, and I wish I could run it back any day," Nix said.
Lanning and Nix developed a great bond during his two seasons at Oregon. Lanning traveled to be with Nix and his family on the night he was drafted.
... And it looks like Nix has a real shot to etch his name further in Oregon history books.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus