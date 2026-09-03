Brandon Finney Jr. Explains Oregon's Use of the Harada Method Before the Season

Oregon sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. broke out onto the scene as a true freshman in 2025, and expectations are high in 2026 for Finney to be the cornerstone of a dominant Ducks defense.

The four starters on the defensive line returning has obviously grabbed attention, but Finney's ability to anchor his side of the secondary will be key for Oregon's success defensively. After Wednesday's practice, Finney spoke about he and the team are going about achieving their goal of making history this season with the Harada method, famously employed by Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Oregon’s Brandon Finney Jr., left, and Na'eem Offord dance to shout during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, so this year we've really taken upon the Harada method. And so we really have our telescope goal, which is make history. We have a whole bunch of other counter segments that, so it's just like we need to have a dominant defense. We're going to have to have a dominant offense and stuff like that. We have to have a good character. We have to have good karma and stuff like that," said Finney.

"So it's just like in those different quadrants, it's not really looking forward to make history yet. It's doing something small, like making sure we're respecting the game, making sure we're getting ball shots in practice and stuff like that."

The first step in achieving that goal starts with the season opener against Boise State at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Everything Brandon Finney Said

What Drives Him

"It really just comes from my goals and the promises I've kept to myself. I mean, I wake up every day thinking about my goals, thinking about my promises to myself. I mean, some days I'm tired and I'm tired, but it's like I tell myself, 'People don't care that I'm tired.' So I have these goals for myself, and I'm just out to achieve them."

Sep 20, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) takes a snap from offensive lineman Zach Holmes (72) in the second quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Impressions of Boise State Receivers

"Yeah, no, a very good receiver room. Obviously a very respectable receiving corps. Some new faces, some new freshmen. So, man, we're just looking to compete."

Who's Influenced Him the Most

"Yeah, I would definitely say both of my parents. I mean, growing up, I just saw them working hard. Specifically for my mom, throughout school, she was working hard. And when she got out of med school, she was working hard and waking up. Me trying to sneak down and get a juice box at like 11 p.m. at night, and I'll see her just with a whole bunch of notes just going through them."

On Being a Young Leader

"Yeah, I feel like one thing you realize about our program is that we have leaders not from just older guys, but from younger guys, even freshmen, I feel like. We have a standard as a team, and it's up to anybody. Nobody's big in the program. It's up to anybody to uphold that standard. But one thing, if you uphold that standard, you have to make sure if you say it, you're owning it."

Difference Between Freshman and Sophomore Year

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. hauls in an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



"I mean, it's really the same mindset. It's prepare, execute. I mean, you talk about a lot more eyes. I'm not really worried about that. I'm worried about what I'm doing today, what I'm doing right now. I just got pulled from a lift, but I'm worried about what I'm doing right now. I'm not really worried about what anybody else is saying or anybody else's input on me."

Coached or Challenged Differently This Year

"Oh, yeah. I would say coaches obviously are just going to hold you to a higher expectation because if you don't, it'd be bad coaching to be honest. But Coach Wadood and Coach Hamp are doing a great job of just like getting on me even more and making sure the part I have to do is make sure I'm staying self-aware, self-accountable and stuff like that."

Combat Ducks cornerback Na'eem Offord carries the ball during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



"Yeah, Na'eem, he's just been really consistent in the work he's able to do. I mean, that's my guy. And it's just like I'm really looking forward to just going throughout this year, just making plays with him."

Brandon Finney's Why

"Yeah, my why. It's really my family, but also my future self. Like I said, I have certain goals, and it's just like there's a quote I think about a lot is, 'All I am is what I'm going after.' So it's just like every day, everything I do, that's all I am, and all I am is what I'm going after."

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