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Oregon's Chris Hampton Speaks Candidly About Cornerbacks Room

Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Chris Hampton broke down what he sees out of the Ducks cornerbacks room.
Cory Pappas|
New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06
New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Chris Hampton spoke to reporters following the 16th day of fall practice. 

Chris Hampton on Cornerbacks Room

oregon ducks defensive coordinator chris hampton na'eem offord brandon finney jr depth dan lanning college football playoff
Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the most intriguing position groups about this Oregon team is the secondary. It sounds like Hampton likes where the room is at with cornerbacks Na’eem Offord, Brandon Finney Jr., Ify Obidegwu, Dorian Brew, Aaron Scott, and Tre Watson. 

“It’s been good…Finney and Ify started majority of the season last year. Na’eem’s had an unbelievable camp. Really proud of him. He’s playing his best football right now,” Hampton said. “Dorian Brew, Aaron Scott. So we’ve got quality depth. Tre Watson is a guy that was a junior college kid that signed with us and he’s had a lot of good flashes this season.”

This is a very young room, but the talent is without a doubt, there. This was on display last season in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

oregon ducks defensive coordinator chris hampton na'eem offord brandon finney jr depth dan lanning college football playoff
Oregon’s Brandon Finney Jr., left, and Na'eem Offord dance to shout during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Oregon's Orange Bowl win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the at the time true freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. stole the show. Finney had two interceptions and was named the game's Defensive MVP. Finney ended the 2025 season being named Second-team All-Big Ten.

A player that Oregon would love to see breakout this season is sophomore cornerback Na'eem Offord. Offord was a five-star recruit in Oregon's 2025 high school recruiting class. As a true freshman in 2025, he had 15 total tackles.

Chris Hampton in at Defensive Coordinator

oregon ducks defensive coordinator chris hampton na'eem offord brandon finney jr depth dan lanning college football playoff
Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Hampton is entering his first season as Oregon’s defensive coordinator. He had previously been on coach Dan Lanning’s staff as a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2023-2025. 

Following the 2025 season, Tosh Lupoi left the Ducks for the head coaching position with the California Golden Bears. Lupoi had been the defensive coordinator at Oregon starting in 2022, Lanning’s first year at the helm. 

In 2025, Oregon's defense allowed an average of 17.9 points per game. This was the 12th fewest points allowed out of 136 FBS teams in the country. Hampton will have high expectations even with it being his first year in this position for Oregon. Luckily, there is a strong foundation within the program to lean on and a talented roster to work with.

oregon ducks defensive coordinator chris hampton na'eem offord brandon finney jr depth dan lanning college football playoff
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 18, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This isn't the first time Hampton has been a defensive coordinator in college football. Prior to being hired at Oregon in 2023, Hampton was the defensive coordinator for the Tulane Green Wave from 2021-2022. In his last season at Tulane, Hampton's defense allowed an average of 22.2 points per game, the 32nd fewest out of 131 FBS teams in the country.

That Tulane team ended up winning 12 games, which included a Cotton Bowl win over the USC Trojans.

Will it be a seemless transition for Oregon's defense with Hampton leading the charge this season or will the loss of Lupoi be noticable? The 2026 season will kick off against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5.

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Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

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