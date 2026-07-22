One Breakout Candidate at Every Oregon Position Ahead of Fall Camp

Every year, fall camp provides the opportunity for players to show what they’re made of before the start of the college football season. This year will be no different for the Oregon Ducks. As fall camp is set to begin, several players aim to put together a strong showing before the Ducks' season opener against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium.

Here’s a look at the players who have the potential to break out for the Ducks during fall camp at each position.

Quarterback: Dante Moore

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Ducks enter the season with national championship expectations, star quarterback Dante Moore will take Oregon as far as he can take them this year.

After a first season as the Ducks' starting quarterback featured him throwing for 3.565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Moore enters fall camp for the Ducks more mature and determined to be the leader of a Ducks quarterback room that also features former Nebraska Cornhuskers star Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas.

Running Back: Jordon Davison

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the offseason departure of Noah Whittington, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans, the Ducks' running back room still has the potential to be a dominant force for Oregon’s high-powered offense.

Looking to take a step forward for the Ducks' rushing attack is running back Jordon Davison. Last season with the Ducks, Davison rushed for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns. His leadership will go a long way for the Ducks this season, and he’ll look to display those talents throughout fall camp.

Wide Receiver: Iverson Hooks

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' wide receiver group has the potential to be one of the best in the nation, and UAB transfer Iverson Hooks could be an x-factor for Oregon to make that case. Hooks arrives in Eugene following four seasons with the Blazers.

Hooks' fourth and final season with the Ducks was his best as he recorded 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns, making him one of the top receivers in the AAC. Hooks aims to carry that momentum from last season over to his first year with the Ducks, and fall camp is his first opportunity since the spring game to showcase his talents.

Tight End: Jamari Johnson

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Kenyon Sadiq gone, another potential NFL talent steps into the starting tight end role in Jamari Johnson. After transferring from the Louisville Cardinals, Johnson’s first season with the Ducks was filled with several impressive moments.

The Ducks' tight end finished the season not far behind Sadiq, recording 32 receptions, 510 yards, and three touchdowns. Entering the 2026 season, Johnson has the potential to be as reliable as any receiver for the Ducks, and he’ll look to prove that throughout fall camp.

Offensive Line: Michael Bennett

The Ducks' offensive line has been the staple of their success under coach Dan Lanning, as the group has been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award the last three seasons. The Ducks have several key returners on their offensive line this season, but there is one addition that could make an immediate impact.

Yale transfer offensive lineman Michael Bennett is a player to watch throughout fall camp and looks to make an impact on the Ducks' offensive line this season. Bennet arrives in Eugene following four seasons with the Yale Bulldogs.

Defensive Line: D'Antre Robinson

The Ducks' defensive line could be one of the best position groups on Oregon’s defense this season in their first year with Chris Hampton as their new defensive coordinator. In addition to A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander, North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman transfer D'Antre Robinson is a player who looks to break out during fall camp.

Throughout his two seasons with the Florida Gators and the Tar Heels, Robinson totaled 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. His best showing, however, was his one season with the Tar Heels, and Robinson aims to carry that momentum into his first year with the Ducks' defensive line.

Linebacker: Nasir Wyatt

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At linebacker, Nasir Wyatt is a player who could break out during fall camp for the Ducks. Wyatt enters the 2026 season looking to be a leader for the Ducks at linebacker. He is coming off a freshman season in which he produced 11 total tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

Defensive Back: Carl Williams IV

Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. put the college football world on notice with his performance in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl. However, there is one defensive back in the Ducks' secondary that isn't getting the attention he deserves heading into fall camp, and it's a newcomer.

Baylor Bears transfer defensive back Carl Williams IV arrives in Eugene with the potential to be an underrated player in the Ducks' secondary and looks to improve that throughout fall camp. In his three seasons with the Bears, Williams produced 57 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one sack, and one interception.

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