What to Expect From Iverson Hooks in Oregon's Loaded Receiver Room

UAB transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks arrives in Eugene with the opportunity to make an impact on what’s already a talented receiving core for the Oregon Ducks, entering a 2026 season where the team’s one goal is clear: win their first national championship in program history.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver brings four years of experience with UAB, in which he was one of the top players at his position in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). In his four seasons with the Blazers, Hooks collected 97 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies linebacker Jon Morris (28) defends against UAB Blazers wide receiver Iverson Hooks (0) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Last season, the Blazers finished with a 4-8 overall record, and Hooks broke out as UAB’s leading wide receiver with 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns. In the transfer portal, Hooks was ranked as the No. 66 overall wide receiver, per 247Sports.

With the return of star quarterback Dante Moore, the arrival of Hooks to the Ducks' wide receiver room gives Oregon another offensive weapon to rely on next season.

Can Oregon Have The Best Wide Receiver Group In College Football?

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With the addition of Hooks to the group, the Ducks could have one of the best wide receiver groups in college football next season. Other top returners at wide receiver for the Ducks next season include Jeremiah McClellan, Dakorien Moore, and Evan Stewart.

McClellan enters his sophomore season after collecting 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns. Moore, despite dealing with injuries throughout last season, had a productive year for the Ducks, recording 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest question mark for the group entering the 2026 season is Stewart, who missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a right knee injury last June. Before suffering his right knee injury, Stewart’s 2024 season with the Ducks included an undefeated regular season with 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns.

During Oregon’s spring game on April 25 at Autzen Stadium, Stewart impressed in his return with a long touchdown grab from Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola. While Stewart has stated that he still hasn’t fully returned to one-hundred percent, he will have a pivotal impact on Oregon’s offense during the 2026 season.

A team that will challenge the Ducks for the top wide receiver group in the country is the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are set to return star Jeremiah Smith and bring in five-star recruit Chris Henry Jr., a player that coach Dan Lanning and Oregon attempted to flip on the recruiting trail.

Hooks' performance throughout the 2026 season with the Ducks could build a strong case for Oregon having the best wide receiver core in the country. The talented wide receiver groups of Ohio State and Oregon will face off in Columbus on Nov. 7.

What Will Hooks' Role Be With Oregon Ducks At Wide Receiver?

Sep 6, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen safety Maxwell Williams (22) tackles UAB Blazers wide receiver Iverson Hook (0) on a punt return during the third quarter at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

As for Hooks' role with the Ducks, the former UAB star could be the third or fourth option at wide receiver next season. When Oregon kicks off its 2026 season against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium, it’ll be interesting to see the role that Hooks has at wide receiver and the impact he’ll have.

Oregon's first four games of its 2026 season include two road tests against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and USC Trojans, where Hooks could make an impact in the wide receiver rotation.

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