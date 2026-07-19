Five Reasons to Believe Oregon Ducks Can Exceed Expectations This Season

For too long, Oregon Ducks fans have heard the jokes and taunts from opposing fan bases about how they have zero national championships, especially from their biggest rivals. It’s something that they've gotten used to, and in their fifth season under coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks hope to bring those jokes to an end with their first national championship in program history.

The Ducks have the team to win the national championship with the return of star quarterback Dante Moore and one of the best offenses in college football. With high expectations for the Ducks to accomplish that goal of winning the national championship, here are five reasons to believe that Oregon will finally reach its crowning achievement.

Dante Moore Returned For a Reason

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore didn’t come back to the Ducks for nothing. Despite being projected as a top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore made what was viewed as a mature decision to return to the Ducks and help lead them to the national championship.

Are there risks in coming back? Sure, there are, but with Moore, the Ducks have a legitimate shot at a national title. Moore enters the 2026 season already considered a top contender for the Heisman Trophy, and with it being his second season as a starting quarterback, expect the Oregon star's maturity to grow throughout the year.

In his first full season as Oregon’s starting quarterback, Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. In some of the Ducks' biggest games this season, Moore will aim to cut back on his turnovers, which were costly in Oregon’s two losses last season to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Big Ten’s National Championship Streak

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti prepares to lift the trophy on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For many years, the SEC was known as the best conference in college football and went on impressive streaks of national championships. That title, however, has recently gone to the Big Ten as the conference has won the last three national championships.

The streak started with the Michigan Wolverines winning in 2023 and was followed by wins by the Ohio State Buckeyes (2024) and Indiana Hoosiers (2025). Will the Ducks be the Big Ten team to keep that streak alive for four consecutive seasons?

The Ducks' main competition in their own conference this season to achieve that goal is expected to be Ohio State and the defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, who are reloaded and primed to prove everyone wrong yet again under coach Curt Cignetti.

Wide Receiver Room Among College Football's Best

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the 2026 season, the Ducks have one of the best wide receiver rooms in college football and look to make the case for the No. 1 overall group in the country over the Buckeyes. Wide receivers for the Ducks that aim to lead Oregon’s high-powered offense to the national championship include Evan Stewart, who returns after missing the entire 2025 season with a right knee injury, Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, UAB transfer Iverson Hooks, and former five-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair.

All five of these wide receivers are offensive players that Moore can rely on throughout this season and will look to in a potential game-winning drive in the CFP or the national championship, if the Ducks get there.

Jamari Johnson's NFL Talent Will Flourish

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Ducks will miss the red-zone threat that was former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq this season, Jamari Johnson has a prime opportunity to fill that missing void. Last season, after transferring from the Louisville Cardinals, Johnson put together an impressive first year with Oregon, recording 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

Like Sadiq, who was drafted at No. 16 overall by the New York Jets, Johnson is a future NFL talent and has the potential to be as dangerous as any player in Oregon’s wide receiver room. Look for the Ducks to rely on Johnson in the same situations that they did last season with Sadiq.

Talented Secondary Could Decide Big Games

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defense will be one of the biggest keys to the Ducks winning the national championship next season, and new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton steps into his first year in the role with massive expectations.

In the secondary, Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer safety Koi Perich look to lead the way for the Ducks' defense. Finney put the college football world on notice in the Ducks' 23-0 shutout win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl last season, and Perich arrives as one of the best defensive transfers looking to follow in Dillon Thieneman’s footsteps.

Can these two defensive stars be the driving force behind the Ducks winning the national championship?

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