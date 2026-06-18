Bucky Irving Headlines Injury News For Oregon Running Backs In NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving's injury update headlines notable NFL minicamp updates from the three Oregon running backs in the league, who are each getting attention for very different reasons.

Irving has been hit by the injury bug often during his two seasons in the NFL and his latest status shows an optimistic trend. Irving had offseason surgery on his shoulder, after being limited to 10 games during his second season in the NFL.

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) watches the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan James is seeing a change in his second season in the NFL, behind starting running back Christian McCaffrey. James is making a case for most important role player as a battle for backup running back rolls on in San Francisco.

And last but not least, Houston Texans running back Noah Whittington is playing a role he's used to: a dark horse who could surprise the league as an undrafted free agent. Whittington also underwent surgery this offseason.

The Ducks' NFL pipeline has surged since Oregon coach Dan Lanning was named head coach, with 31 total NFL Draft selections under Lanning. A new running back has entered the league over the last three seasons in Irving (2024), James (2025) and Whittington (2026.) The latest on each is below.

Bucky Irving Working Back From Injury

Irving has fought through injuries in both his NFL seasons in Tampa Bay, most recently shoulder and ankle injuries during the 2025 season. Now, it's all eyes on his recovery progress from the shoulder surgery. The good news is, Irving appears to be working back to 100 percent, participating in minicamp practice on Tuesday. Irving did not compete in the full practice, sitting out for full team periods, but it's encouraging that Irving warmed up and did individual drills.

Baker Mayfield hands off to Bucky Irving to begin Bucs’ mandatory minicamp.



Good sign for Irving ahead of training camp next month. pic.twitter.com/CbrLC4eOZh — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) June 16, 2026

The big questions remain: Will Irving be able to fully participate during training camp at the end of July? Irving didn't miss a game in his rookie season, will he return in 2026 for a full 17-game slate?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Irving in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was the most productive rookie running back in the NFL in 2024 with 1,122 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, while adding another 392 yards receiving.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) hurdles over Liberty Flames defensive back Brandon Bishop (6) during the second half in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Prior to being in the NFL, Irving played three college seasons at Minnesota and Oregon. As a freshman with Minnesota in 2021, he rushed for 699 yards and four touchdowns before entering the transfer portal and going to Oregon that offseason. Irving thrived as a Duck, totaling 2,950 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns in two seasons.

Lanning didn't mince words when evaluating Irving as a teammate.

“This dude is so passionate. He cares so much for his teammates, never goes down on first contact,” Lanning said. “Really selfless player and I think that shows up when you watch this guy on the field.”

Jordan James Position Battle

San Francisco has a position battle brewing at backup running back behind McCaffrey, now that Brian Robinson Jr. is with the Atlanta Falcons. Will James emerge as the No. 2 option in his second season? James will be competing alongside Kaelon Black, who the Niners drafted in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Indiana.

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Jordan James (RB14) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

James has a chance to push for more playing time and significant reps, should he emerge in minicamp and training camp as a solid option. James had limited touches as a rookie, making his first NFL carries in the postseason, a 41–6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round. He finished with six carries for 28 yards to go with a seven-yard reception.

After his career-best junior season at Oregon, James was drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Niners. In his final Ducks season, he earned all-Big Ten second-team honors and rushed for a career-high 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns on 233 carries.

Noah Whittington Turning Heads Already

Whittington is progressing after suffering a toe injury during Oregon's postseason. After signing with Houston as an undrafted free agent, Whittington has a chance to surprise in a deep group of running backs that is headlined by David Montgomery and Woody Marks.

Whittington is in the mix for the No. 3 running back role, alongside Jawhar Jordan and British Brooks. As NFL minicamp and then training camp roll on, it will be a big storyline to see if the rookie Whittington can make the 53-man roster or earn a spot on the practice squad.

#Texans rookie running backs Noah Whittington @oregonfootball and Josh Pitsenberger @yalefootball

Whittington participated after offseason toe surgery and is nearly 100 percent, per a source@KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/gn7azwd2Hx — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 8, 2026

Whittington was the epitome of toughness in his final season at Oregon, battling multiple injuries to lead the Ducks in rushing during their run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal. Whittington led the Ducks with 829 rushing yards on 129 attempts with six rushing touchdowns, while adding 18 receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown.

While Oregon fans can't wait for college football Saturdays, there are plenty of beloved Ducks to cheer on during NFL Sundays as well.

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