Oregon Practice Clip Fuels Hype Around Dante Moore-Evan Stewart Connection

The Oregon football team is currently practicing and getting ready for a 2026 season that has potential to be an all-timer. The connection between Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and wide receiver Evan Stewart is highly anticipated, after Stewart missed the entire 2025 season with a torn patellar tendon.

The last time Stewart caught a pass in a Duck game, it was from former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Stewart's electric speed and playmaking ability was on full display in 2024, but how is the chemistry with Moore?

oregon ducks receiver evan stewart | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

Dante Moore-Evan Stewart Connection On Display At Duck Practice

A clip from practice is showing a glimpse into the duo's connection.

In a new video from Oregon practice, Moore dropped a pass over an underneath defender and into the waiting hands of Stewart. The veteran receiver tracked the football, secured it while moving across the field and immediately turned upfield.

The seamless play almost looked like a scene from a ballet: smooth and controlled.

It's just one play but the reason it matters is because of the narrative surrounding Stewart in his last season of eligibility.

Dante Moore ➡️ Evan Stewart



Can’t wait to watch this connection 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D78gHgd2sC — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) August 7, 2026

Oregon coach Dan Lanning typically avoids singling out one player who is posed for a breakout season, but this offseason he made a rare exception and named Stewart as the Duck to watch.

Joining Lanning in that sentiment is Moore, who also gave a glowing review of Stewart.

"Evan, love him to death. He's somebody that probably had the greatest off season I've ever seen. The way he just came in every day, early in the mornings, late nights, just pushing himself, pushing the team," Moore said.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When both the head coach and the quarterback are making comments like those about a receiver, he becomes a must-see player this fall. The practice rep offered some evidence of that chemistry between Moore and Stewart. Moore trusted Stewart to work into the open space behind the defender, while Stewart appeared comfortable tracking the pass without losing momentum.

Stewart addressed the developing connection with Moore as one of the most exciting parts of his offseason.

"It means a lot. I love Tae (Dante Moore). We have a great relationship, and working with them every single day in workouts and summer conditioning has just been different, and you can really feel the connection and the competition," Stewart said.

oregon ducks receiver evan stewart | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Evan Stewart's Injury Rehab

Stewart suffered his injury in June of 2025, which forced him to miss the entirety of the 2025 football season. Now, Stewart has one season left of eligibility and a great opportunity to show that his injury has not (literally) slowed him down.

After losing Moore's top-two targets from last season in receiver Malik Benson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq to the NFL, Stewart's return is timely. He gives Moore an experienced weapon who can stretch defenses vertically and created yardage after the catch.

Stewart’s longtime trainer, Craig LeBlanc, who has worked with the receiver for seven years, told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus that he has never seen Stewart display the kind of speed he showed during their latest workout.

Oregon’s receiver Evan Stewart, left, quarterback Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore dance during an open practice session leading up to their first-round CFP game against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He’s visibly faster,” Stewart’s trainer told Amaranthus. “I didn’t have a GPS on him yesterday, but I’ve worked with him for seven years and I’ve never seen speed like he has right now. It’s explosive.”

Stewart was already known for his speed before the injury, making LeBlanc's comments eye-catching. His familiarity with the former 5-star recruit gives him a unique perspective on Stewart’s progress.

What was the main focus of his offseason rehab? Beyond rebuilding Stewart’s straight-line speed, his trainer said their work has focused on restoring strength in his injured right leg and creating balance between both sides of his body.

Nov 12, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks Evan Stewart looks on during media day. Mandatory Credit: Oregon Athletics via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the injury, Stewart recorded 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns during his first season at Oregon in 2024. He produced two 100-yard performances and demonstrated the ability to create explosive plays at every level of the field.

Stewart came up big when the Ducks needed him most, vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes in a top-three matchup: he caught seven passes for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown.

If the Moore-Stewart connection looks as seamless in games as it does in practice, the Ducks could be in for an exciting duo on offense.

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