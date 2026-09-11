The Case for Ziyare Addison as Oregon's Next Breakout Offensive Lineman

Coach Dan Lanning hasn’t seen much continuity across his starting offensive lines from season to season since he took the helm prior to the start of the 2022 season.

But regardless of the No. 6 Oregon Ducks’ turnover amongst starters throughout the years, fans have become accustomed to seeing the program’s offensive line being in the conversation for the nation’s best by the end of each season.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Once again, the Ducks lost a majority of their offensive line starters to the NFL Draft in the offseason. But Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry have developed their next set of impact players, including offensive tackle Ziyare Addison, who turned heads in Week 1.

Dan Lanning Gets Honest About Ziyare Addison’s Breakout

Oregon offensive lineman Ziyare Addison blocks as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Addison came out of high school in Tampa, Florida, as a consensus four-star recruit in the 2025 cycle. As a true freshman, Addison only saw the field in two games, playing eight total snaps between non-conference matchups against the Montana State Bobcats and Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Addison said that he started receiving reps with the first unit when fall camp started, before earning his first career start in Week 1 vs. the Boise State Broncos.

Lanning told the media during his Wednesday press conference that Addison’s athleticism, power and work ethic were things he saw in him to earn the starting left tackle role.

“I think what he did is he was able to calm down and play rather than trying to force things to happen,” Lanning said. “Just consistency, a level of consistency.”

Oregon’s offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, right, takes the field against Oregon State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning later went on to talk about what shifted for Addison in the offseason as he continues his rise as a key contributor in the trenches. Lanning mentioned that the offensive tackle’s work ethic never changed – it’s the shift between outcome-based goals and focusing on the process.

“I think what he really honed in on this year is focusing on the process, right? What are the things that are going to get me where I want to go, as opposed to these superficial goals of I have to start every game, I want to be a freshman All-American,” Lanning said.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kade Caton (85), offensive lineman Fox Crader (59) and offensive lineman Ziyare Addison (58) warm up prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Like, those are goals. But they're outcome-based goals that you're not always in charge of. What you are in charge of is your improvement,” he continued. “And Ziyare’s been infatuated with his improvement, improving, being good for the team, doing his job for the team, and he'll have to continue to do that for us. We have, again, high expectations for him.”

Addison echoed that sentiment the day prior, even crediting former Oregon offensive lineman and 2025 Washington Commanders first-rounder Josh Conerly Jr. for putting him on a good routine. Still just beginning his sophomore season, however, Addison’s just starting his journey, which he expressed is driven by big goals he’s set for himself – and players like Conerly have set an impressive precedent.

"Since I'm out there and I'm a starter, I could be a first-round pick,” Addison said. “I could see myself as a first-round pick. So now I'm attacking it way harder, trying to learn all the ins and outs and details of how I can be the best version of myself."

Oregon Ducks’ Offensive Line Rotation

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) prepares to snap the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Addison isn’t the only player who’s a newer contributor on the offensive line. Center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu is the main returnee from the Joe Moore Award finalist unit in 2025. Fellow starter from last season at guard, Dave Iuli, is also back, but battled a return from injury in the offseason.

Lanning said at the beginning of fall camp that the team would likely rotate six to eight players across the line this fall. The opening 34-27 victory over the Broncos featured heavy rotation as the team still evaluates the best long-term options within the starting unit before Big Ten play opens.

Laloulu started at center, with Douglas Utu starting at left guard, Michael Bennett III starting at right guard, Fox Crader starting at right tackle and Addison at left tackle. Trent Ferguson rotated on at left guard and Iuli rotated on at right guard later in the game.

With the Week 2 contest against Oklahoma State being the first road test for the Ducks, if the starters look the same and if some of the unit’s true freshmen (like Tommy Tofi and Immanuel Iheanacho) make their debuts is an area something to watch.

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