How to Watch Oregon vs. Oklahoma State: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

Week one of college football had no shortage of storylines, from a controversial finish in Ann Arbor that caused Michigan to drop out of the top 25 to blowouts across the country. But one of the biggest storylines was how close No. 6 Oregon and Boise State were despite the Ducks being one of the few top-10 teams that actually had to face a formidable opponent.

The closeness of the game caused the Ducks to fall from No. 2 in the nation to No. 6 in the latest AP poll, a significant drop despite Oregon having faced a much tougher opponent than many of the teams ranked around it.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there were certainly things Oregon needed to clean up in its season opener against the Broncos, there were also plenty of signs of promise that the Ducks can begin to build a foundation on, particularly in the fourth quarter. Now, Oregon will look to clean up the mistakes and build upon the highlights on the road against an Oklahoma State team that is completely different from the Cowboys' squad Oregon faced a year ago.

Oklahoma State has a brand-new coach in Eric Morris as well as 91 newcomers on its 2026 roster, including 66 transfers. Morris also brought 21 players with him from North Texas, including quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young.

That much turnover makes Oklahoma State difficult to scout, especially this early in the season. The Cowboys are essentially trying to build an entirely new team on the fly, and now they will face an Oregon team looking to respond after a week one performance that was much closer than expected.

The Ducks are favored and have the more talented roster on paper, but this week will be about making a statement. Oregon has already shown it can handle a difficult opponent, and it needs to show it can take care of business against a completely rebuilt Oklahoma State team, while also dealing with the challenges that come with traveling to Stillwater for an 11 a.m. local time kickoff in temperatures expected to be in the mid-90s.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, September 12

Kickoff: 9:00 a.m. PT

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium — Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN

Fans can stream the matchup via the ESPN app, ESPN.com, and Disney+, or through live TV streaming platforms carrying ESPN such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning asks for a video review during the second half in a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betting Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook lines for Oregon at Oklahoma State:

Spread: Oregon -22.5 (-110) | Oklahoma State +22.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 57.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Oregon -1800 | Oklahoma State +1000

Preview:

Oregon has a chip on its shoulder heading into week two.

The Ducks opened the season with a 34-27 win over Boise State, but instead of holding their spot near the top of the country, they dropped four spots in the latest AP Poll.

Saturday presents an immediate opportunity to prove that week one was more of a season-opening rust shakeout rather than a sign of a bigger concern.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) carries the ball during the first half as he is tackled by Boise State Broncos defensive back Jerico Washington Jr. (6) at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were certainly things the Ducks needed to clean up against Boise State, but there were also plenty of positives to take away from the win. Dante Moore looked every bit like the Heisman Trophy contender many expect him to be, throwing for a career-high 378 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan also emerged as a major weapon with six receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Now, the Ducks have their first road test of the season, traveling to Boone Pickens Stadium for their first-ever game in Stillwater.

That road test comes against an Oklahoma State team that is nearly impossible to compare to the Cowboys team Oregon faced a year ago.

Oregon dominated Oklahoma State 69-3 in Eugene last season, which was the largest margin of victory against a Power 4 opponent in program history. But very little from that game will be relevant Saturday.

Oklahoma State has a new head coach in Eric Morris and a completely rebuilt roster, with roughly 90 newcomers and 66 transfers. Morris also brought a large group of players with him from North Texas, including quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young.

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris walks the field before a college football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Tulsa at H. A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That much turnover makes the Cowboys a difficult team to scout this early in the season.

Morris is also bringing an offensive system that produced one of the most productive offenses in the country at North Texas last season. The Mean Green averaged more than 500 yards per game and more than 45 points per game in 2025, with Mestemaker throwing for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Mestemaker already has familiarity with Morris' offense and the players around him, which gives Oklahoma State an identity that is more established than the number of new faces on its roster might suggest.

The Cowboys did not have the start they wanted in Morris' debut. Oklahoma State fell 24-10 to Tulsa, but Oregon can’t afford to assume the same version of Oklahoma State will show up Saturday.

One of the most important areas to watch this Saturday against Oklahoma State is the run game.

Oregon leaned heavily on its passing attack, struggling to consistently get its rushing attack going. Sophomore running back Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. will have an opportunity to help the Ducks find more balance on Saturday.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) breaks a tackle during the second half against Boise State Broncos defensive back Roman Tillmon (22) at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But this game will not only be about what happens between the lines. The Ducks will have to deal with an entirely different environment in Stillwater, including an 11 a.m. local kickoff. For Oregon, that means a 9 a.m. body-clock start.

The early kickoff comes on top of the travel and temperatures expected to be in the mid-90s.

Oregon has proven it can handle road environments under Dan Lanning. The Ducks have won 12 consecutive road games dating back to October 2023, which is the longest active road winning streak in the country, and are 18-2 on the road under Lanning.

The Ducks are the favorites and have the more talented roster on paper, but this week is about more than just adding another win to their record.

After a week 1 performance that left voters questioning the Ducks enough to drop them four spots, Oregon can make its statement in Stillwater by playing like the team many expected to see entering the season.

Prediction:

Oregon will win and cover the 22.5-point spread against Oklahoma State. The Ducks have the more talented roster and should be motivated to make a statement after dropping four spots in the AP Poll despite winning in Week 1.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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