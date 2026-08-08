Oregon Defensive Coordinator Chris Hampton Makes One Thing Clear On Experience

Following four years of an Oregon defense led by Tosh Lupoi, the Ducks are set to debut a new defensive coordinator this season with Chris Hampton. Serving as the co-defensive coordinator for the Ducks the last three seasons, Hampton received a much-deserved promotion following Lupoi’s departure to become the new coach of the California Golden Bears this offseason.

The expectations couldn’t be higher for Hampton in his first season as defensive coordinator as the Ducks' defense looks to play a crucial role in Oregon’s pursuit of its first national championship in program history this year.

With so much on the line for the Ducks, Hampton, in his first season as Oregon's defensive coordinator, is drawing back to the time he spent as the defensive coordinator with the Tulane Green Wave from 2021 to 2022. Hampton revealed whether that previous role as Tulane’s defensive coordinator has helped him adjust to the same position with Oregon so far in fall camp.

What Chris Hampton Said

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think so. Just from more of an aspect of understanding how to control a group, but I mean, the game has changed, and I think that it's probably a little different than what it was in 2022. The biggest piece is the helmet communication is different than what it was then.”

“So, just coloring the game, and I’ve watched a lot of games this summer, and just putting myself in a position of what would I call in this situation? What would I do? Watching some of our games, watching some of my future opponents, and I need practice just like the players do.”

"So, we do a lot of what we call it periods at practice, where Coach Drew and myself, both call plays and get opportunities to react, and we don’t understand. We don’t know what the situation.”

“It’s not predetermined what the situation is going to be. We’ve got to react. Is it first down? Is it third down? Is it fourth down? Is it second and 10? Was it second and one? Those are completely different downs. And so, I think that’s been good by coach Lanning.”

Oregon’s Defense In Chris Hampton’s First Season As Defensive Coordinator

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his first season as the Ducks' new defensive coordinator, Hampton will rely on several players at multiple positions on Oregon's defense to help him succeed. Starting in the secondary, sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and Koi Perich will be among the key players that Hampton will rely on.

Finney enters this season with the potential to be among the best cornerbacks in college football. The sophomore cornerback burst onto the scene with his phenomenal performance in the Ducks' 23-0 shutout win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl to open the 2026 calendar year. In that game, Finney finished with six total tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

At safety, the Golden Gophers transfer Perich looks to follow in Dillon Thieneman’s footsteps this season. As one of the top defensive players in the transfer portal this offseason, Perich’s reasoning for choosing the Ducks was to play for a contender.

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) warms up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perich arrives in Eugene with two years of playing experience under his belt at Minnesota, where he totaled 128 tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack.

Moving over to the linebacker position, Hampton will rely on two experienced returners, including Devon Jackson and Jerry Mixon. Nasir Wyatt is a second-year player who also aims to take a step forward as an every-down player this season for the Ducks.

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defensive line is arguably the best position group on the Ducks' defense, as Oregon returns notable pieces including Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, Bear Alexander, and A’Mauri Washington. All four players had the opportunity to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft this offseason, but opted to return to the Ducks and win a national championship.

The Ducks will open the season on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos. The kickoff between the Ducks and Broncos is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

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