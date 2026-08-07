As the Oregon Ducks chase their first national championship in program history this season, several players on the team’s defense will play a role in reaching that achievement.

One of those players is Oregon linebacker Nasir Wyatt, who returns to the Ducks looking to take a step forward as a three-down player on defense. Throughout the first few days of fall camp, Wyatt has been working hard to reach that role, and new Ducks defensive coordinator Chris Hampton revealed how he’s been looking through those practices as Oregon preps for their season opener against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think he’s very close. He’s competing very hard. I think camp is part of what’s going to you know show the ability to do that. Or not do that, but I expect him to do that. I definitely do. He’s looked great," said Hampton.

“He’s practicing extremely hard. He’s changed his body. He’s worked extremely hard with our sports performance team. Jessie Dark and Wilson Love and the strength staff. And so. I think we’re proud of his growth.”

Nasir Wyatt’s Career With Oregon Ducks

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Montana State Bobcats wide receiver Dane Steel (84) catches a pass during the second half against Oregon Ducks linebacker Nasir Wyatt (32) and defensive back Dakoda Fields (11) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wyatt returns at linebacker for the Ducks following a promising freshman season with Oregon in which he recorded 11 total tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble in seven games. Wyatt’s best performance for the Ducks in his freshman season came in Oregon’s 56-22 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, where he produced two total tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

With the offseason departure of star linebacker Bryce Boettcher after being selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Wyatt now steps into a new role in the linebacker room for the Ducks.

His performance and hard work ethic that he’s put on display so far throughout fall camp are an encouraging sign of the impact he can have in what fans are hoping is a breakout season for the linebacker from Santa Ana, California.

Oregon’s Linebacker Room In 2026

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Wyatt, the Ducks' linebacker room still has several talented pieces even following Boettcher’s NFL departure. One of those key pieces is Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti, who returns as the group's veteran.

Tuioti is one of the many veterans on the Ducks' roster who decided to return for the goal of bringing the first national championship to Eugene, Oregon. Among the most experienced defenders on the Ducks' roster, Tuioti, in his three seasons with the Ducks, has recorded 155 total tackles, 17 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

In addition to playing outside linebacker, Tuioti also has experience as a defensive end, and Hampton could choose to play him at either position next season.

Devon Jackson and Jerry Mixon are two returning senior linebackers who will also play a role on the Ducks' defense throughout the 2026 season. Throughout their careers with the Ducks, Jackson and Mixon have combined for 171 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

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