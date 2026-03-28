Two Biggest Questions Surrounding Oregon Ducks as Spring Practice Resumes

The Oregon Ducks are approaching the program's annual spring game scheduled for April 25, which will be Ducks fans' first look at incoming freshman players as well as their first look at Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart since the 2024 season. With the spring game around the corner, there are two big questions hovering over the Oregon program as spring practices resume.

Transfer Receiver Iverson Hooks

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Oregon offense will be how the wide receiver room shakes out. Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore certainly looks like he will slot in as wide receiver No. 1 or 2 behind returning wide receiver Evan Stewart.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Stewart missed the entirety of the 2025 season, but his 2024 season, in which he logged 48 receptions, 613 yards, and five touchdowns, gives Ducks fans hope that he can return to form in 2026.

The Ducks added wide receiver Iverson Hooks through the transfer portal this past offseason, and Hooks will have the opportunity to break in and become wide receiver No. 3 or perhaps even No. 2. Hooks recorded 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns last season while playing at UAB.

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

An incoming freshman could disrupt things in the pecking order of the wide receiver room, but Ducks fans will have to wait to get their first look at incoming freshman Jalen Lott as he has not yet officially joined the roster.

Lott was a five-star recruit out of Frisco, Texas, and was the No. 3 overall recruit out of Texas according to On3. Much like Dakorien Moore, Lott could burst onto the scene and get serious playing time in 2026

Oregon Ducks Linebacker Jerry Mixon

The other biggest question surrounding the Ducks going into 2026 is what the depth chart in the linebacker room will look like. The Ducks lost linebacker Bryce Boettcher to the 2026 NFL Draft, and it leaves a major hole in the linebacker room that will need to be filled. Boettcher recorded 136 tackles with the Ducks last season.

Oregon inside linebacker Jerry Mixon works out as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon seems like he will be a surefire starter on the Ducks' defense in 2026. Mixon didn't see much playing time with the Ducks in 2024, but he burst onto the scene in 2025 as he recorded 65 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Mixon was able to haul in two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six against Oklahoma State at Autzen Stadium.

Alongside Mixon, Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson is one of the few returning linebackers for the Ducks for the 2026 season. Jackson saw a healthy amount of playing time in 2025, logging 41 tackles, 15 of which were solo.

Incoming Oregon linebacker Tristan Phillips could shake things up in the linebacker room in 2026. The former four-star recruit played high school football in Ventura, California, and was ranked as the No. 15 linebacker by On3.

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