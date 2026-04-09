Oregon Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. Opens Up About Chris Hampton Promotion

The Oregon Ducks defense looks very different ahead of the 2026 college football season, but among the returning players is one of the top-rated cornerbacks in the country, Brandon Finney Jr.

Finney is set for a huge second season with the Ducks, as he is now a staple on the defensive side of the field. After being one of the hot topics of the spring, he has now gotten his chance to talk following a recent spring practice.

Everything Oregon Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. Said After Spring Practice

On Defensive Coordinator Chris Hampton Being Promoted and How Different It is Working With Him:

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Obviously being a DB, you get excited to have your DB coach as your DC. It has been a little different and the meetings have been a little different, but coach Hamp has done a great translating the message that he wants, and giving it to us. I feel like he's really motivated the defense to get to that next step. E.B.T. Execution, Basis, and Technique. He doesn't run our meetings no more as a back end, but we got coach (Kyle) Cogan. He does a good job, too," Finney Jr. said.

What Changed During His First Full Offseason:

"Having a full offseason is great. I get to actually build a foundation. It started with getting faster, actually, changing how I run and whatnot. I mean, I feel like a way faster and way more agile player and a more physical player. But also, I have been growing spiritually and getting closer to God this offseason," Finney Jr. said.

How He's Went About Working on How He Runs:

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. works outas the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I am taking full advantage of my resources here at Oregon. Coach (Kyle) Bolton (Director of Speed and Performance) is the greatest in the business. He's just been great at helping me. I have been working and watching film with him throughout winter ball, and I feel way better," Finney Jr. said.

What He's Seen From Defensive Back Dorian Brew:

Oregon Fighting Duck Dillon Graham breaks out for the winning touchdown against the Fighting Ducks Peyton Woodyard, left, and Dorian Brew during the fourth quarter of the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 26, 2025 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I have seen tremendous growth, mentally, from Dorian. And I feel like people don't understand how good of a player he is, even though he wasn't really on the field last year. I feel like he's definitely going to be on the field this year, and I feel like he's a great corner," Finney Jr. said.

The Evolution The Defense Has Taken Since Arriving in Eugene:

"I feel like this defense is definitely different, but it's going to be dominant. I feel like we're already connected. There's people making plays, there's people taking steps and making progress from last year. So, I'm really looking forward to what our defense does this year," Finney Jr. said.

On Reacting to Outside Praise:

"I'm not really on social media, to be honest. But I have been focused on what I'm not good at, and kind of just building on my weaknesses, or getting rid of my weaknesses, and just building up my confidence. Like I said, I feel like I really had to change how I was running, because at some points during the season I felt like I shouldn't be running long stride, I should really be having a shoulder stride, so I focused on that, and then just being more physical, and I have felt like I have displayed that this spring," Finney Jr. said.

If Defensive Back Carl Williams IV is Flying Under the Radar:

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears safety Carl Williams IV (5) lines up during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"I don't really feel like Carl should be under the radar at all. I feel like he's a guy who is about his work, and he is going to get the job done, for sure. He's going to be good, and I am looking forward to getting on the field with him," Finney Jr. said.

On What He Wishes He Knew As a Freshman But Knows Now:

"I feel like having that winter portion. That winter workout portion is very significant to a freshman's development, because looking back at it, I didn't know much about the defense as I do know, at all. So, having those winter workouts would have been beneficial," Finney Jr. said.

On His Impressions of Freshman Safety Jett Washington:

"Jett is definitely a kid who is focused. He is a kid who is going to give his best out on the field, and he is a really smart kid, too. I feel like all of the younger guys have really displayed that. Like DB Davon (Benjamin), he's been doing a great job. Xavier Lherisse, he's been doing a great job. DJ (Devin Jackson), he's been doing a great job. All of the young DBs have been doing really good," Finney Jr. said.