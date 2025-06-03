Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Jokes During Golf Tournament For Browns Foundation
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is in the middle of his first NFL offseason, and he seems to have kept his lighthearted, relaxed attitude during the adjustment. Despite being part of a quarterback competition with the Cleveland Browns, Gabriel was all jokes during the Cleveland Browns' 2025 Foundation Golf Outing.
"Put that **** on Twitter," Gabriel joked after seemingly nailing his tee shot to start a par 3.
The Browns social media team did in fact post the video to X, letting fans get a glimpse of the newest Cleveland quarterback's golf swing. Based off of Gabriel's reaction, it's safe to assume that the rookie quarterback's shot landed on the green with Gabriel telling the ball to roll closer to the pin.
While Gabriel and the Browns enjoyed a day on the golf course, the former Oregon Duck was back to work as Cleveland resumed organized team activities, "OTAs," on Tuesday. Gabriel was selected in the third round by the Browns, and he has a legitimate chance to earn a role on Cleveland's offense.
The former Oregon star has to compete with fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders as well as quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting job. The Browns also have quarterback Deshaun Watson on the roster as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles, making the quarterback room a crowded one in Cleveland. Still, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski likes what he sees from his rookie quarterbacks as they start to learn the NFL game.
"Those guys are doing great," Stefanski said at the same golf event when asked about Gabriel and Sanders. "They are both wired to get in early, stay late, put in whatever work is required. They're sponges in the meeting room which I think is really fun for me and my vantage point."
"I get to sit there and watch the two young guys look over and there's Joe [Flacco], 40 years old, won a Super Bowl. There's Kenny Pickett, just going into year four, but first round draft pick that's been on a couple teams, won a Super Bowl last year. There's Deshaun [Watson], had a ton of success in his career. They can kind of feed off of all those guys. So that's the thing I'm really - it's fun to watch them get better sometimes just by listening," Stefanski continued.
Both Gabriel and Sanders might have a long ways to go before either is prepared to play valuable snaps for Cleveland's offense, but it looks like the two rookie quarterbacks are getting along instead of simply competing against each other on their unique journey.
Earlier in the offseason, Sanders spoke about his early impressions of Gabriel in an interview with SportCasting's DJ Siddiqui.
"Everything's been cool," Sanders told Siddiqui. "He's a cool person. I like how he handles situations, especially just the negative media that's coming his way. I'm just happy he's positive, he's able to handle everything. We're truly cool."
Sanders was one of the more popular rookies in the 2025 NFL Draft class, but the Browns made a few surprising moves when they drafted Gabriel in the third round followed by selecting Sanders in the fifth round. Will either rookie quarterback start for Cleveland during the season?