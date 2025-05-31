Cleveland Browns Reporter Disrespects Rookie Quarterback Dillon Gabriel
The Cleveland Browns selected former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns also selected former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders later in the draft. With four quarterbacks competing for a spot on the roster, Gabriel’s status is up in the air.
The Browns began OTAs giving the media a chance to see how the quarterback competition is looking early on. In addition to Gabriel and Sanders, the other two quarterbacks competing this summer are veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
Cleveland Browns and NFL writer Zac Johnson discussed how impressive Sanders looks while taking a jab at Gabriel. Johnson said Flacco and Pickett are the two competing for the starting position and Gabriel and Sanders are competing to develop and be ready.
“Joe Flacco clearly has the strongest arm, throws the best ball. Everybody wants to see Shedeur, he’s been impressive. You talk to people in the building, they say he’s been impressive,“ Johnson said.
“It’s Flacco versus Pickett for the starting job. And then it’s the two rookies positioning themselves against one another, but really just in the scheme of things to be ready. And I’m telling you, like, I like what I see from Shedeur, I mean that. But I don’t know that either one of these rookies will ever play, let alone this year. I don’t know that they’ll be ready. We just don’t know at this early stage,” Johnson continued. “I mean, Dillon Gabriel does not look like an NFL quarterback to me. Like, zero percent. So, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
On the first day of OTAs available to the media, the Browns gave Gabriel more reps than Sanders. While Sanders did score more touchdowns, Gabriel finished the day going 11-of-16 with two touchdowns. He did throw one interception which was due to a tipped pass.
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Turns Heads At Cleveland Browns OTAs With Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose Commitment From 5-Star Richard Wesley in 2026 Recruiting Class
MORE: Cleveland Browns Predicted To Start Rookie Quarterback NFL Week 10: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders?
Despite drafting two quarterbacks with two already on the roster, it has been reported that the Browns love Gabriel and will give him a shot to compete. Johnson was asked why Cleveland likes Gabriel, despite his belief that Gabriel does not look like an NFL quarterback.
“They fell in love with the intangibles,” Johnson said. “They kind of snuck in a trip to Oregon on their way to the highly publicized pro day at Colorado. And Gabriel was, you know, fairly impressive at the senior bowl. Andrew Berry and Stefanski were there on the sideline watching every throw. He just flew under the radar.”
“I just don’t think anybody, any other team was taking him in the top 100 or probably the top 150. If I’m wrong and the Cleveland Browns have their quarterback that’d be great,” Johnson continued. “But if it's Dillon Gabriel I would be beyond shocked.”
With the Oregon Ducks in 2024, Gabriel stepped up as a leader. He helped lead the team to an undefeated regular season and while their trip to the College Football Playoff was cut short, it was an impressive season for the No. 1 ranked Ducks.
Gabriel finished the season with 3,857 passing yards, and 30 touchdowns. Gabriel is an accurate quarterback, throwing just six interceptions and finishing with a 72.9 completion percentage. The former Oregon quarterback was reported to be the No. 2 quarterback for the Browns this draft, only behind No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
With the doubt and criticism Gabriel is facing early in the competition, he will have to take the summer to prove to the team that he is deserving of a roster spot, potentially starting at some point as well. It is only OTAs, there is a full summer and preseason games for Gabriel to step up and show he is an NFL quarterback.