Tuesday evening will feature a new update of the College Football Payoff Selection Committee's rankings, and time is starting to run out for teams like the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 16 Oregon Ducks to crack into the 12-team field.

While a Big Ten title is still on the table, the more likely scenario for either Iowa or Oregon to make it involves earning an at-large bid. While the Hawkeyes, with only two total losses, are currently blocking the three-loss Ducks, teams like No. 13 Wake Forest and No. 12 Texas Tech are seemingly in the way of Iowa.

Nov 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert celebrates with quarterback Gio Lopez (3) during the first half against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 11 Kentucky and No. 14 Houston did lose over the weekend, and both upsets are pivotal to the Ducks' chances of making the CFP. If a few more upsets take place ahead of Oregon in the last two weeks of the regular season, Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his team will have a legitimate argument for an at-large bid.

If Oregon jumps over Iowa, the Ducks' path becomes a big more clear. Neither team has a ranked opponent left on the schedule, so any change in the order of their ranking will likely happen sooner as opposed to later.

Still, even if the Ducks leapfrog the Hawkeyes, which is far from a guarantee, Oregon likely needs a loss from No. 8 Tennessee or No. 10 BYU to feel more comfortable on the bubble. For now, the Ducks are on the outside looking in. However, the season is not yet over, and college football is famous for its unexpected outcomes. The odds of every top-ranked team surviving through the end of the year is slim, and Oregon will have to rely on such chaos.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham, left, shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Alabama

4. UCLA

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas

7. Miami

8. Tennessee

9. Indiana

10. BYU

11. Texas Tech

12. Wake Forest

13. Oregon

14. Iowa

15. South Carolina

16. Kentucky

17. USC

18. Ohio State

19. Boise State

20. Houston

21. LSU

22. Ole Miss

23. Arizona

24. Liberty

25. Louisville

It may be a bold take, but if Oregon does not leapfrog Iowa on Tuesday, the Ducks may not ever get ahead of the Hawkeyes without an upset loss.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tony Diaz (14) looks to avoid the tackle of Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Mister Clark (6) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top 10 could shuffle with Texas and Indiana picking up ranked wins, although the CFP Selection Committee likely does not make any drastic changes.

What will the back half of the rankings look like? How USC, LSU, and Ole Miss are treated after losses will be worth monitoring. Those teams staying in the top 25 helps teams in the Big Ten and SEC keep ranked wins on their resumes.

Dan Lanning Makes Oregon Ducks' CFP Case

With three losses, Lanning and the Ducks may have to do some self-promotion in order to change the minds of the CFP Selection Committee. While the results on the field matter most, the Oregon coach shared his thoughts about the Ducks potentially making the playoff:

“I think if the goal is to say, hey, we want to put the best teams in the playoff, then I think that's something that has to be considered. Ultimately, that's not something we control. What we do control is how we perform this week. And I know that I think anybody watching us right now would say we're not the same team we were early in the season," said Lanning.

"We found some stuff out. We've gone through a little adversity. We've adapted, and we've become much better. But all that's based on what's our next performance, again, this next game and the game after that, and that's really what we have to focus on."

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"But I definitely think that I've said this before. I think if you were asking other teams if we're able to play the ball that we're capable of, they would hope that we're not a team that's in the playoff," the Ducks coach continued.

In order to have any postseason hopes at all, Oregon will have to take care of business on the road on Friday night against Michigan State, followed by the regular season finale against the Washington Huskies.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.