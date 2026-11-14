Which Teams Oregon Needs to Win and Lose for the Ducks' Playoff Hopes

The November push has begun across college football. That includes the No. 16 Oregon Ducks realizing a new path forward in the 2026 season.

One that could lead them into the Big Ten Championship Game come Dec. 5, and even a College Football Playoff berth.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) celebrates the win with fans following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon elevated its chances by taking down previously ranked Northwestern, followed by blowing out former 10th-ranked Ohio State the following week. Now the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have re-grabbed the nation's attention with a 6-3 mark.

But for Oregon to make it to both Indianapolis and the 12-team playoff field, they'll likely need help from these fellow Big Ten members as well as other teams.

Who Could Help Oregon in Path to Big Ten Title Contest

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starting with the obvious, Oregon must handle its own business and avoid the Nov. 14 upset against Michigan. Such a win continues to increase the Ducks' growing playoff and conference title hopes.

Now time to dive into who can help Oregon significantly in the race to the Big Ten title game during Veterans Day weekend by winning its games.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Illinois Fighting Illini: Duck fans will be glued to the Nov. 13 contest inside the Rose Bowl involving Illinois and still undefeated UCLA. The Fighting Illini, however, can really shake up the Big Ten title game picture by stunning the fourth-ranked Bruins. Which in turn can boost Oregon's chances to sneak inside Lucas Oil Stadium especially if the Ducks win out.

USC Trojans: Oregon owns the tiebreaker by virtue of its Sept. 26 road win in Los Angeles. But the now 18th-ranked Trojans still owns the same number of Big Ten losses as the Ducks. So Oregon and USC finishing Big Ten play at 7-2 hands the Ducks the edge. Still, Oregon fans will likely root for USC on Nov. 14 against No. 9 Indiana, as a Hoosiers loss impacts their conference title chances.

Who Outside of the Big Ten can Help Oregon

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (15) runs the ball against the Oregon Ducks in the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

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Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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Now time to breakdown who can help Oregon outside of the Big Ten. With these teams boosting the Ducks' chances of making it back to the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive year.

Colorado Buffaloes: The 3-6 Buffaloes face No. 14 Houston on Nov. 13 and face slim hopes of reaching a bowl game. However, Colorado pulling off its biggest victory of the season can knock the 7-2 Cougars out of the playoff discussion, while elevating Oregon's chances to get in.

SMU Mustangs: The ACC representative has their own CFP-caliber angle with No. 13 Wake Forest on Nov. 14. Oregon may own the strength of schedule argument compared to the Demon Deacons, but SMU still must beat Wake Forest to strengthen Oregon's playoff case.

Duke Blue Devils: Adding one more ACC team to closely monitor. Duke takes on former star quarterback Darian Mensah for the first time since his transfer to Miami. Yes, the Hurricanes taking a second regular season loss here can help things out in Eugene.

Oklahoma State's Caleb Hawkins (24) rushed in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Baylor Bears: Baylor gets 10th-ranked BYU while the Ducks play in Ann Arbor. But the Bears handing the Cougars their third loss will damage BYU's CFP chances...while helping Oregon.

Oklahoma State Cowboys: Yes, Oklahoma State broke the heart of Oregon fans during week two in quarterback Drew Mestemaker's breakout party. But Duck fans should root for the Cowboys for this reason: Beating No. 12 Texas Tech and Oregon winning can potentially cause the Ducks to jump them.

Florida Gators: Florida, like Oklahoma State, can aim to knock off another aspiring CFP team in No. 11 Kentucky. Unfortunately that means Oregon fans cheering against past beloved offensive coordinator turned UK coach Will Stein. But this is the time of year where the Ducks must take anything that helps.

Examining Remaining Path for Oregon

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning yells during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To clarify, Oregon's chances for the College Football Playoff grows higher if those aforementioned eight teams pull off upsets in their respective games in week 11.

Oregon, again, still must do its part and beat Michigan, Michigan State and the regular season finale against Washington in that order to hope for a trip to Indy, and land inside the 12-team field.

Now the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) is starting to show more love to Oregon. The Ducks own the third-higest FPI behind Indiana and OSU as of Nov. 13. But their chances of winning out sits at 49.8 percent. Meanwhile, chances to win the Big Ten sits at 16 percent (third highest behind UCLA and leader IU) while Oregon also holds a 28.8 percent chance of making the playoff (fourth highest among the Big Ten).

But again, Oregon needs the likes of UCLA, Indiana, even Houston and Kentucky to fall. Duck fans have eight teams to watch outside of what goes on inside Michigan's "Big House."

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