When it comes to getting one of the 12 slots in the College Football Playoff, the No. 16 Oregon Ducks (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) have a slim but potential chance to enter CFP field despite their three regular season losses.

However, another Big Ten team with only two losses has an argument to stay ranked ahead of Oregon and keep the Ducks out of the CFP: the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2 overall, 5-2 Big Ten).

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) walks off the field after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Iowa Hawkeyes vs. the Oregon Ducks: Postseason Madness

Coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes ended week 10 with a 28-7 home win over Purdue, marking a three-game win streak parallel to the Ducks after the program's 31-7 home victory over a struggling Michigan.

To be fair, both of these teams do have a slim chance of making the playoffs in the first place, with ESPN's latest bowl projections from writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach placing the Ducks in the Valero Alamo Bowl (Bonagura and Schlabach) and projecting the Hawkeyes in the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl (Bonagura) and the Citrus Bowl (Schlabach).

But, what if the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers take an uncharacteristic loss to either Washington (Nov. 21 at Husky Stadium) or Purdue (Nov. 28 at Memorial Stadium) to provide Oregon a path to the Big Ten Championship against No. 4 UCLA?

Perhaps, No. 2 Alabama picks up their third loss of the season after taking on Auburn (Nov. 28 at Bryant-Denny Stadium), No. 6 Texas potentially loses to Texas A&M (Nov. 27 at Kyle Field) for their third loss, or No. 8 Tennessee, No. 10 BYU, or No. 11 Kentucky pick up a third loss?

With so many multi-loss teams ranked in by the College Football Playoff Committee, what is the argument for either the Ducks or the Hawkeyes to find a way into postseason play?

Nov 14, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on late during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule Strength May Have The Key

One of the ways to evaluate this argument is through comparing both the Ducks' and Hawkeyes' schedules and strength of opponents.

OREGON WINS

- Boise State (34-27, Home)

- Portland State (84-0, Home)

- No. 18 USC (41-27, Road)

- Nebraska (17-14, Home)

- Northwestern (34-26, Home)

- No. 20 Ohio State (41-28, Road)

- Michigan (31-7, Home)

OREGON LOSSES

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

- Oklahoma State (39-31, Road)

- UCLA (17-15, Home)

- Illinois (21-10, Road)

IOWA WINS

- Northern Illinois (40-0, Home)

- Iowa State (16-13, Home)

- Northern Iowa (55-0, Home)

- Michigan (20-19, Road)

- Washington (41-24, Road)

- Wisconsin (30-0, Home)

- Northwestern (24-10, Road)

- Purdue (28-7, Home)

IOWA LOSSES

- No. 20 Ohio State (31-14, Home)

- Minnesota (13-10, Road)

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches a pass for a first down against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (0) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Compare And Contrast

The Hawkeyes have three blowouts on their record compared to Oregon's one domination of Portland State, including Big Ten peer Wisconsin (6-4 overall, 4-3 Big Ten). Plus, multi-score victories on the road against Northwestern (6-4 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) and Washington (6-4 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) are valid.

However, the Ducks boast two wins over currently ranked teams like Ohio State (which Iowa lost to but multiple scores) and USC. Oregon's Northwestern win is also sizably bigger than Iowa's.

For Oregon's losses, Oklahoma State is now unranked, but the Cowboys were a dark horse contender in the Big 12 with quarterback Drew Mestemaker garnering Heisman Trophy Buzz. Meanwhile the UCLA Bruins are undefeated. Illinois stands out as the Ducks' third loss, and Iowa will face the Fighting Illini in week 12.

For fans comparing the two Big Ten powerhouses, perhaps the answer will be discovered on Nov. 21 at Gies Memorial Stadium whether Iowa deserves a nod over Oregon's late-season comeback.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham, left, shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking To The 2027-2028 Season Playoff

It's an argument that also calls back to coach Dan Lanning's response when asked about the 24 team College Football Playoff coming for the 2027-2028 season. For Lanning, a 24-team field opens up the chance for teams like Iowa or Oregon to evolve over the season without expectations to win out for a post season appearance.

"We're certainly not the same team we were when we started this season, right. We experienced some adversity, we've seen some different players on the field, we've gone through some coaching transitions," Lanning said

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