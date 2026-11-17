Oregon Ducks vs. Iowa Hawkeyes College Football Playoff Resume Comparison
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When it comes to getting one of the 12 slots in the College Football Playoff, the No. 16 Oregon Ducks (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) have a slim but potential chance to enter CFP field despite their three regular season losses.
However, another Big Ten team with only two losses has an argument to stay ranked ahead of Oregon and keep the Ducks out of the CFP: the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2 overall, 5-2 Big Ten).
The Iowa Hawkeyes vs. the Oregon Ducks: Postseason Madness
Coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes ended week 10 with a 28-7 home win over Purdue, marking a three-game win streak parallel to the Ducks after the program's 31-7 home victory over a struggling Michigan.
To be fair, both of these teams do have a slim chance of making the playoffs in the first place, with ESPN's latest bowl projections from writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach placing the Ducks in the Valero Alamo Bowl (Bonagura and Schlabach) and projecting the Hawkeyes in the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl (Bonagura) and the Citrus Bowl (Schlabach).
But, what if the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers take an uncharacteristic loss to either Washington (Nov. 21 at Husky Stadium) or Purdue (Nov. 28 at Memorial Stadium) to provide Oregon a path to the Big Ten Championship against No. 4 UCLA?
Perhaps, No. 2 Alabama picks up their third loss of the season after taking on Auburn (Nov. 28 at Bryant-Denny Stadium), No. 6 Texas potentially loses to Texas A&M (Nov. 27 at Kyle Field) for their third loss, or No. 8 Tennessee, No. 10 BYU, or No. 11 Kentucky pick up a third loss?
With so many multi-loss teams ranked in by the College Football Playoff Committee, what is the argument for either the Ducks or the Hawkeyes to find a way into postseason play?
Schedule Strength May Have The Key
One of the ways to evaluate this argument is through comparing both the Ducks' and Hawkeyes' schedules and strength of opponents.
OREGON WINS
- Boise State (34-27, Home)
- Portland State (84-0, Home)
- No. 18 USC (41-27, Road)
- Nebraska (17-14, Home)
- Northwestern (34-26, Home)
- No. 20 Ohio State (41-28, Road)
- Michigan (31-7, Home)
OREGON LOSSES
- Oklahoma State (39-31, Road)
- UCLA (17-15, Home)
- Illinois (21-10, Road)
IOWA WINS
- Northern Illinois (40-0, Home)
- Iowa State (16-13, Home)
- Northern Iowa (55-0, Home)
- Michigan (20-19, Road)
- Washington (41-24, Road)
- Wisconsin (30-0, Home)
- Northwestern (24-10, Road)
- Purdue (28-7, Home)
IOWA LOSSES
- No. 20 Ohio State (31-14, Home)
- Minnesota (13-10, Road)
Compare And Contrast
The Hawkeyes have three blowouts on their record compared to Oregon's one domination of Portland State, including Big Ten peer Wisconsin (6-4 overall, 4-3 Big Ten). Plus, multi-score victories on the road against Northwestern (6-4 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) and Washington (6-4 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) are valid.
However, the Ducks boast two wins over currently ranked teams like Ohio State (which Iowa lost to but multiple scores) and USC. Oregon's Northwestern win is also sizably bigger than Iowa's.
For Oregon's losses, Oklahoma State is now unranked, but the Cowboys were a dark horse contender in the Big 12 with quarterback Drew Mestemaker garnering Heisman Trophy Buzz. Meanwhile the UCLA Bruins are undefeated. Illinois stands out as the Ducks' third loss, and Iowa will face the Fighting Illini in week 12.
For fans comparing the two Big Ten powerhouses, perhaps the answer will be discovered on Nov. 21 at Gies Memorial Stadium whether Iowa deserves a nod over Oregon's late-season comeback.
Looking To The 2027-2028 Season Playoff
It's an argument that also calls back to coach Dan Lanning's response when asked about the 24 team College Football Playoff coming for the 2027-2028 season. For Lanning, a 24-team field opens up the chance for teams like Iowa or Oregon to evolve over the season without expectations to win out for a post season appearance.
"We're certainly not the same team we were when we started this season, right. We experienced some adversity, we've seen some different players on the field, we've gone through some coaching transitions," Lanning said
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.