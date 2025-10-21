Comparing Oregon, Wisconsin After Badgers' Near Upset Over Ducks in 2024
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are set to return to Autzen Stadium on Saturday to face off against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Ducks are looking to improve to 7-1 on the season after a dominating 56-10 win on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
In 2024, then-ranked No. 3 Oregon escaped with a 16-13 win over Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Since that near upset, a lot has changed between both programs. Entering the fourth quarter of last November's night game in Madison, Oregon trailed Wisconsin 13-6.
The Ducks dancing along to Wisconsin's "Jump Around" tradition before the fourth quarter helped Oregon rally to a 16-13 win, and the move was well-documented in the ensuing "Ducks vs. Them" episode.
What is there to expect in Saturday's matchup at Autzen Stadium for both teams?
New Look Oregon Team From Last Season's Wisconsin Win
Wisconsin is set to face a much different Oregon offense that they lost to last season. After facing quarterback Dillion Gabriel for Oregon in 2024, the Badgers will face off against new starter Dante Moore on Saturday.
In last season's matchup former Oregon quarterback Dillion Gabriel threw for 218 yards and one interception on 22-of-31 passing in the win. Moore looks to have a better performance at home against the Badgers on Saturday.
In seven games this season, Moore has been one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten throwing for 1,686 yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions.
In the week 8 win against Rutgers, Moore had arguably one of his best performances of the season throwing for 290 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception on 15-of-20 passing. We'll see if Moore can build off his sensational performance against Rutgers and lead the Ducks to another dominating win on Saturday.
Wisconsin will also face a different group of Oregon running backs that they went up against in Madison in 2024. In last season's win for Oregon, former Ducks running back Jordan James rushed for 121 yards and a game-tying fourth quarter touchdown on 25 carries.
Running backs for Oregon that the Badgers defense will go up against include Noah Whittington, Dierre Hill Jr, and Jordon Davison. Whittington, who saw some playing time in last season's matchup against Wisconsin has led Oregon in rushing this season with 37 carries for 336 yards, and four touchdowns.
On defense, the Ducks lost nine defensive players to the NFL last season and despite the losses are still playing excellent on defense. The Ducks are third in the Big Ten in points allowed behind Indiana and Ohio State, allowing 14.4 points per game.
Wisconsin Badgers Disaster Season
Wisconsin enters Saturday night's matchup as a program in turmoil under coach Luke Fickell. After starting the season 2-0 with wins over Miami (OH) and Middle Tennessee, the Badgers have lost five straight games
The last two losses against Iowa and No. 1 Ohio State, Wisconsin has been shutout losing 37-0 to the Hawkeyes in front of a homecoming crowd and 34-0 to the Buckeyes on Saturday. The Badgers have lost all five games of their losing streak by double digits.
Despite the recent struggles, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh reamins confident in Fickell amidst the dissapointing season and recent calls for him to be fired by Badger fans. The best way that Fickell can get Wisconsin back on track is by going into Autzen Stadium as a heavy underdog and pulling off a stunning upset over Oregon.
Oregon enters Saturday's matchup as huge favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Ducks are currently 33.5 favorites to beat Wisconsin.
