Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon's Resounding Win Against Rutgers
After falling 30-20 to the Indiana Hoosiers in week 7, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks were looking to return to the offensive firepower that fans have been accustomed to seeing this season.
The Ducks did just that, as they dominated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, winning 56-10 to improve to 6-1 on the season. Oregon finished with 750 total yards of offense in the win over the Scarlet Knights, the most that they have put up this season.
Biggest Winners In Oregon's Win over Rutgers
Dante Moore
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was red hot in the win against Rutgers, and it was a great bounce-back performance following his struggles in the loss to the Hoosiers. Other than one interception in the game, Moore was very efficient for Oregon, throwing for 290 yards and four touchdowns on 15-of-20 passing.
Moore's performance was the second most yards he's thrown for the Ducks this year, with his season high coming in Oregon's 41-7 week 4 win over their in-state rival, the Oregon State Beavers. Moore threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns in that game against the Beavers.
Moore's performance on Saturday night was just the response that Oregon fans were hoping for after he struggled against the Indiana Hoosiers in week 7.
Noah Whittington
Oregon running back Noah Whittington was also dominant for the Ducks' offense in the win against Rutgers. Whittington opened the scoring for the Ducks in the first quarter with a 68-yard touchdown run. Whittington's touchdown run was the longest rushing touchdown by an Oregon running back since 2021, when C.J. Verdell had a 77-yard touchdown run in a 35-28 win against Ohio State.
Whittington finished the game with a season-high 11 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the win against the Scarlet Knights. His second score came on a 28-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Biggest Losers In Oregon's Win Against Rutgers
Rutgers Defense
Rutgers allowing 750 total yards was something that not many expected would happen in Oregon's win over the Scarlet Knights. Defense, however, has been a concern for the Scarlet Knights all season, as with the loss to Oregon they fall to 3-4 on the year.
Over the course of their four-game losing streak, the Scarlet Knights have given up 500-plus yards on defense twice. In the 38-19 loss to the Washington Huskies, Rutgers gave up 579 total yards. Washington quarterback torched Rutgers defense in that game, the same way Moore did tonight, as he threw for 402 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-27 passing.
Oregon Turnovers
Despite the impressive offensive performance, Oregon struggled to take care of the football as it gave up three turnovers in the win. The Ducks had a fumble on their opening drive, which allowed Rutgers to take a 3-0 lead to start the game.
Moore also threw an interception in the third quarter and had another fumble. Turnovers cost Oregon in their 30-20 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, and despite the bounce-back win, taking care of the football has to be the focus of improvement for the Ducks moving forward.
Oregon still has several tough games remaining on its schedule, including road tests against Iowa and Washington, along with a home game against the No. 20 USC Trojans. Taking care of the football will be crucial in those three tests for the Ducks.