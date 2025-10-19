Oregon's Dan Lanning Gives Positive Injury Update on Kenyon Sadiq After Rutgers Win
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks took care of business on a trip to the East Coast, beating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 56-10. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore threw four touchdowns in three quarters while Ducks running backs Noah Whitting, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. combined for 287 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries.
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq caught two touchdowns in the winning effort, and he came up slowly after his second score. Sadiq missed most of the second half, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning gave a positive update in his postgame press conference.
"Probably more precautionary on our side," said Lanning.
On defense, the Ducks defense was stout, allowing 79 total passing yards from Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis who previously ranked No. 11 in the country with 1,785 yards on the season.
The Scarlet Knights scored a field goal and a touchdown off of short fields created by Ducks turnovers. Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan fumbled in the first quarter and freshman receiver Dakorien Moore muffed a punt in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Oregon's defense forced three turnovers of their own in the rout of Rutgers.
Everything Dan Lanning Said After Oregon's Win
Opening statement:
"All week we talked about operating to our standard, there's still some moments that we want back from that game, but overall, I thought our players really attacked that. And regardless of what time it was in the game, who was on the field, like these guys went and attacked, which is great. We talked about strength of numbers, and we had that tonight as well," Lanning said.
On his expectations:
"I was expecting our players to play with an edge. I was expecting them to execute and do their job at a really high level. I thought the things that we were asking our guys to do, that they were able to do, and they did that tonight."
Assessing Dante Moore's play:
"Well one, he was out there playing with joy. See a smile on his face, and there's still gonna be some moments that he's gonna want back, right? Some opportunities that we missed and some things that we can improve, but overall, I thought he executed the plan that we asked him to execute at a high level."
On the run game:
"Yeah, we wanted to establish the run, and we felt like we could move bodies up front and run through some arm tackles, and we did that tonight."
On his impressions of the East Coast:
"Well, it's a beautiful night for football, right? It was perfect weather for football, everyone here has been very hospitable, it's been a good experience. I came here once before as a GA (graduate assistant), and we didn't win, so it's nice to come back and get a W."
On Brandon Finney avoiding penalties:
"Did he give up a catch? . . . Just calm poise within the play, right? It's hard to go battle for a 50/50 ball and put yourself in a situation that you're gonna create a penalty, and he's done a good job of that."
On creating turnovers:
"Yeah, overall, it's gonna lead to success when you can create turnovers. And we had some, too, so we gotta make sure that we improve that. But we challenged our guys to be able to create some, and those showed up. We said all week and really today, 'We're not chasing stats, we're chasing the standard.' And I thought our guys did a good job of that."
On the Oregon fans at Rutgers:
"Man, how awesome are our fans? Right? That was unbelievable. That's why I want to make sure I gave some high-fives there at the end, because for them to to come all the way across, literally all the way across, the nation to be here and support us. I'm sure there's some fans that are from the East Coast that were able to make it here today. That was unbelievable to experience that in an away stadium."
Lanning's impression of Rutgers:
"Yeah, I think Rutgers is extremely well coach team. I think there's a lot of things that their team does that's really challenging. And we had to win some battles to have success tonight, and we were able to do that. We were able to win some one on ones, but they put you in a lot of a tough situations, in all phases. They make it hard on you, and I thought they had some good answers too for some things that we did we were just able to 'out execute' tonight."
Up next for Oregon is a home game against a struggling Wisconsin Badgers team. The kickoff time has not yet been announced.