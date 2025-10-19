AP Top 25 Poll Chaos After Ranked Upsets For Miami, Ole Miss, Texas Tech
Another weekend of college football means another weekend of unexpected upsets, like the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes falling to Louisville on Friday Night.
The slate of ranked matchups delivered with No. 17 Vanderbilt beating No. 10 LSU to start the day, No. 4 Ole Miss falling to No. 9 Georgia in a shootout on the road, No. 6 Alabama beating No. 11 Tennessee at home, and No. 13 Notre Dame slipping past No. 20 USC in South Bend.
As a result of Saturday, Miami, Ole Miss, and No. 7 Texas Tech are no longer undefeated. The Red Raiders were upset by Arizona State 26-22, and the Sun Devils can expect to re-enter the top-25 on Sunday. What will the AP Poll look like after an exciting Saturday?
Week 9 AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State (7-0)
2. Indiana (7-0)
3. Texas A&M (7-0)
4. Alabama (6-1)
5. Georgia (6-1)
6. Oregon (6-1)
7. Georgia Tech (7-0)
8. Miami (5-1)
9. Vanderbilt (6-1)
10. Ole Miss (6-1)
11. Notre Dame (5-2)
12. BYU (7-0)
13. Missouri (6-1)
14. Oklahoma (6-1)
15. Tennessee (5-2)
16. Texas Tech (7-1)
17. LSU (5-2)
18. Virginia (6-1)
19. South Florida (6-1)
20. Louisville (5-1)
21. Texas (5-2)
22. Arizona State (5-2)
23. Cincinnati (6-1)
24. Illinois (5-2)
25. USC (5-2)
How far does Miami fall after losing to unranked Louisville on Friday? Do the Hurricanes stay inside the top 10? Meanwhile, the top-five of the AP Poll will most likely consist of Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgia for the foreseeable future unless one of them slips up.
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks should move up slightly, but they will most likely be leapfrogged by Georgia after the Bulldogs took down a top-five team in Ole Miss. Regardless of the order, Georgia and Oregon will most likely be the next one-loss teams after Alabama.
Ole Miss and LSU both lost to lower-ranked teams in the SEC, so how far will they fall in the top-25? While the updated rankings should see a decent amount of movement, only a few teams in the back half are expected to fall out completely.
BYU can expect to be the top-ranked Big 12 team as the lone undefeated team in the conference after beating No. 23 in Holy War matchup that saw 28 total points scored in the fourth quarter.
How high will No. 12 Georgia Tech climb as a result of some top-10 teams losing over the weekend? The undefeated Yellow Jackets were challenged by Duke, but they should be able to call themselves a top-10 team come Sunday's updated AP Poll.
Where will No. 13 Notre Dame be ranked after beating No. 20 USC at home in a prime time rivalry game? The Fighting Irish continue to show that losing early is better than losing late, and the win over the Trojans gives Notre Dame a key win on the résumé come College Football Playoff selection.
Week 8 AP Poll
1. Ohio State
2. Miami
3. Indiana
4. Texas A&M
5. Ole Miss
6. Alabama
7. Texas Tech
8. Oregon
9. Georgia
10. LSU
11. Tennessee
12. Georgia Tech
13. Notre Dame
14. Oklahoma
15. BYU
16. Missouri
17. Vanderbilt
18. Virginia
19. South Florida
20. USC
21. Texas
22. Memphis
23. Utah
24. Cincinnati
25. Nebraska