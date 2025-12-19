Comparing Roster Talent Between Oregon Ducks, James Madison

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will kick off their second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff on Saturday at Autzen Stadium when they face the No. 12 James Madison Dukes in the first round. The Ducks enter their first round CFP matchup against James Madison as a 20.5-point favorited, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oregon enters the playoff with an 11-1 record on the season, with its one loss coming to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, losing 30-20 in Eugene on Oct. 11. The Dukes enter the playoff at 12-1 after winning the Sun Belt Championship game, 31-14 over Troy.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dukes' one loss came at the hands of the Louisville Cardinals on Sept. 6, falling 28-14. While Oregon has several advantages against James Madison in Saturday’s first-round matchup, one advantage in particular is getting a lot of attention.

Oregon's Talent Advantage Over James Madison

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there are several reasons to point to why the Ducks are heavy favorites to advance on Saturday, it's Oregon’s talented roster that is expected to outshine James Madison’s. In terms of recruiting, Oregon has six former five-star prospects compared to zero on James Madison. The Ducks also have 52 players who are former four-star recruits compared to the three that James Madison has on their roster.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose Receiver To Transfer Portal Amid Injury Updates

MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Flex The Power Of A National Brand In Playoff Spotlight

MORE: Oregon Ducks Intriguing Injury Report vs. James Madison

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE !

The talent between the two programs couldn’t be more different entering Saturday's playoff matchup, which is why many believe that Oregon will dominate James Madison on Saturday, in what will be a hostile playoff environment at Autzen Stadium.

James Madison Players That Look To Make Impact vs. Oregon

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) looks to pass in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Fans of college football, however, love to root for the underdog, and the Dukes have several players on their team that could be difference makers in Saturday’s playoff game against Oregon. James Madison is led on offense by starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III, who has thrown for 2,533 yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions this season.

Running back Wayne Knight is also a top offensive leader for James Madison's offense this season. Knight is No. 10 in the nation in rushing with 1,263 yards and nine touchdowns on 190 carries this season.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Similar to Oregon, the Dukes also have one of the top defenses in the country. James Madison is No. 2 in the country in total defense behind the Ohio State Buckeyes, allowing an average of 247.6 yards per game. Oregon is No. 4 in the country in total defense, allowing an average of 251.6 yards per game. While James Madison’s defense has been dominant throughout the season, they haven’t seen an offense like Oregon’s all season, and the Ducks should find offensive success against the Dukes on Saturday.

In James Madison’s two toughest games of the season against Louisville and Washington State, their defense gave up more than 250 total yards of offense in both matchups. It’ll be interesting to see if James Madison can hold their own against Oregon early on, or will the Ducks dominate from the start?

The first-round CFP matchup between Oregon and James Madison is scheduled to kick off at Autzen Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on TNT, HBO Max, and truTV. The winner will advance to the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1 against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended Articles