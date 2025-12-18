Oregon Ducks Intriguing Injury Report vs. James Madison

The Oregon Ducks will be hosting the James Madison Dukes in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Autzen Stadium on Saturday Dec. 20. Both teams will have to provide player availability reports by 5 p.m. PT three days before the game.

The injury report will consist of players that are available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out for the game or even the season. 90 minutes prior to Saturday night’s kickoff, the updated report will be released. Oregon has a handful of players that fans are eager to know if they will be active or not.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the Ducks, it's a first-look at who the team could be getting back from injury, as key players have been out like receivers Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and the Ducks offense has found a way to win despite these key injured players but a return for the most crucial time of the season would be paramount.

Official Injury Report For Oregon and JMU

The injury report is intriguing because it leaves the door open for the return of Stewart, Moore and Bryant Jr. on Saturday. Also notable, is the addition of defensive backs Sione Laulea and Trey McNutt as questionable. The bad news from the report is, receiver Justius Lowe joins the players listed as out.

Questionable: WR Dakorien Moore, WR Gary Bryant Jr., DB Sione Laulea, DB Trey McNutt, WR Evan Stewart



Out: OL Gernorris Wilson, RB Da’Jaun Riggs, WR Kyler Kasper, WR Justius Lowe, DB Solomon Davis

Injuries To Oregon's Wide Receiver Room

Oregon’s wide receiver room have been battered with injuries this season. The injury bug bit this group before the season began with Evan Stewart going down over the summer with a knee injury. As the season has gone on, receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. have also gone down and missed games.

Some good news regarding these three players is that all were seen earlier this week on the field practicing. Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke to reporters after practice and addressed this.

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Everybody’s closer than they were yesterday,” Lanning said. “It’s good seeing guys out there.”

Evan Stewart

Evan Stewart was expected to be Oregon’s No.1 option in the passing game this season. Unfortunately for Stewart, he never got a chance to prove that. He suffered a torn patellar tendon in the offseason which has kept him off the field this entire season.

With Oregon now in the playoff, they hope that the extra time off will give Stewart the opportunity to play.

Dakorien Moore

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dakorien Moore was Oregon’s highest rated recruit in the class of 2025. Moore has shown why he was rated five-stars out of high school. In eight games this season as a true freshman, he has 28 receptions for 443 yards and four total touchdowns.

Moore suffered a injury in practice in late October and has missed the Ducks last four games.

Gary Bryant Jr.

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, left, Gary Bryant Jr. and Jay Harris work out during practice at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025 before the first-round CFP game against James Madison. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another weapon that is battling through injury is Gary Bryant Jr. Bryant suffered an ankle injury in the Ducks road win against the Iowa Hawkeyes in early November. He has not played since, missing the past three games.

This is Bryant’s sixth season in college football now in his third season in Eugene after being with the USC Trojans form 2020-2022. In 2025, he has 25 receptions for 299 yards and four touchdowns.