Oregon Ducks Lose Receiver To Transfer Portal Amid Injury Updates

The Oregon Ducks have made headlines leading into the first round of the College Football Playoff against the James Madison Dukes due to injuries at the wide receiver position.

Now, more attention is falling on Oregon's pass catchers headed into Saturday's postseason matchup at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Justius Lowe against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe is entering the transfer portal after spending three season with the team. A Portland, OR - native, Lowe was originally a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class out of Lake Oswego High School.

"The reality is, the portal opens in January. It doesn't open now," Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said. "You've got time to evaluate those options for you, and each person has to evaluate those options for themselves."

Lowe, who has dealt with injury issues this season, was ruled out on the initial College Football Playoff injury report released Wednesday. He had just six catches for 56 yards during the regular season.

The report was filled with wide receivers for the Ducks, as Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. were all listed as questionable.

Considering the presence of a talented trio like that, who seem to be working their way back to the field from injury, along with the players that are set to arrive this offseason, it's clear why Lowe wants to head elsewhere.

Oregon Wide Receiver Room Will Be Crowded Next Season

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore warms up against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. | David Banks-Imagn Images

With Moore set to lead the way next year and Stewart potentially utilizing a redshirt after missing the entire regular season, the quality, starter-level reps won't be there for Lowe in 2026.

Add in the fact that the Ducks are bringing in two more talented freshman next season in Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton, there will be multiple guys fighting for playing time. It makes sense why Lowe wants to leave.

Lowe saw some significant action last season, playing in 11 of 14 games for the Ducks while making five starts. He finished the year with 21 catches foe 203 yards and a touchdown.

His best game as a Duck came in the win over Michigan last season when he had a career-high six catches for 45 yards. In the loss to Ohio State at the Rose Bowl, he had two grabs for 27 yards and caught a two-point conversion.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Justius Lowe is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Yanni Karlaftis during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Based on some of the praise that Lanning gave Lowe last season, it seemed as if he was set to finish his college career in Eugene. Instead, he will be looking for a new home.

"I'm just really proud of, more than anything, Justius, when he first got here, he's dinged up with some injuries, and it kind of limited his ability to be on the field," Lanning said. "We always felt like if he was a guy that was available, he was going to be a guy that can make an impact. And I think he's probably had a little bit of a chip on his shoulder, because you realize, 'Hey, I haven't been available,' and he's playing tough, right? More than anything, I tell you that Justius Lowe's playing tough football."

Lowe finishes his Oregon career having played in 20 games while tallying 27 grabs for 259 yards and a touchdown.

