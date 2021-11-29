Mario Cristobal Provides Injury Updates Ahead of Utah

The latest on the injury front from Eugene on Monday.

After clinching the Pac-12 North with a win over Oregon State, the Ducks are moving on to face Utah in the Pac-12 championship.

We saw numerous players get banged up or not play in the Ducks' last game, and Mario Cristobal met with reporters on Monday to provide updates on the health of his team.

Tight end DJ Johnson did not play for the third consecutive week, while linebacker Noah Sewell and cornerback Mykael Wright exited the game with injuries in the second half.

"Noah, DJ and Mykael are all good to go for this week," Cristobal said.

Linebacker Keith Brown hasn't played in each of the last two games, but it sounds like he could potentially be available this week.

"Keith Brown it'll be a game-time decision. It's gonna be close," He said.

One other player the Ducks have been without in the past couple games is defensive lineman Keyon Ware-Hudson, however it isn't sounding like he'll be available this week.

"I don't know if he'll be available to come back for this game. I don't think he will."

We did get one wildcard injury update from Cristobal on Monday when the head coach was asked about the possible return of safety Bennett Williams this season.

"He's getting better. He won't be available for this game, but we do see him available for after this game," he said. "A lot of guys are looking really good I wish off the top of my head I could remember, had a lot of injuries this year, guys have been out for a while.

"We feel like there's a handful of guys that can play in about three weeks."

The Ducks will need all hands on deck if they want to bounce back against Utah and take home the Pac-12 championship for a third consecutive year.

REPORT: Joe Moorhead emerging as lead candidate for Akron head coach job

