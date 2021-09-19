WATCH: Mario Cristobal Breaks Down Win Over Stony Brook

Hear from Oregon's head coach following Saturday's win at home.

The Ducks took home a 48-7 but both Cristobal and players were not satisfied with the result.

Cristobal talked about a variety of points including:

-Anthony Brown's Status

-Ty Thompson's performance

-What needs to improve

-The value of getting a lot of younger players snaps.

More from Ducks Digest

Ty Thompson enters game following Brown injury

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE