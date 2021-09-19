September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Evaluates Oregon's Win Over Stony Brook

Hear from Oregon's head coach following Saturday's win at home.
Author:

The Ducks took home a 48-7 but both Cristobal and players were not satisfied with the result. 

Cristobal talked about a variety of points including:

-Anthony Brown's Status

-Ty Thompson's performance

-What needs to improve 

-The value of getting a lot of younger players snaps.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Mario Cristobal Stony Brook Pregame
Play
Football

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Breaks Down Win Over Stony Brook

Hear from Oregon's head coach following Saturday night's game.

Verone McKinley Stony Brook
Play
Football

No. 4 Oregon Blows Out Stony Brook 48-7

The Ducks wrap up their non-conference slate and advance to 3-0

Trey Benson Fall Camp
Play
Football

Trey Benson takes First Snaps as No. 3 RB for Oregon vs. Stony Brook

The Ducks are rotating in younger players against the Seawolves

More from Ducks Digest

Ty Thompson enters game following Brown injury

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

More Ducks

Mario Cristobal Stony Brook Pregame
Football

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Breaks Down Win Over Stony Brook

Verone McKinley Stony Brook
Football

No. 4 Oregon Blows Out Stony Brook 48-7

Trey Benson Fall Camp
Football

Trey Benson takes First Snaps as No. 3 RB for Oregon vs. Stony Brook

Ty Thompson Oregon vs. Fresno State
Football

Ty Thompson Enters Game at Quarterback for Oregon

Anthony Brown Throwing Stony Brook
Football

Halftime Thoughts: Oregon Stony Brook

Oregon vs. Stony Brook Rain Photo
Football

Teams Resume Warmups Ahead of No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

CJ Verdell Stony Brook
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

verone-mckinley-dj-james
Football

GameDay Central: No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook