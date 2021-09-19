WATCH: Mario Cristobal Evaluates Oregon's Win Over Stony Brook
Hear from Oregon's head coach following Saturday's win at home.
The Ducks took home a 48-7 but both Cristobal and players were not satisfied with the result.
Cristobal talked about a variety of points including:
-Anthony Brown's Status
-Ty Thompson's performance
-What needs to improve
-The value of getting a lot of younger players snaps.
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Breaks Down Win Over Stony Brook
Hear from Oregon's head coach following Saturday night's game.
No. 4 Oregon Blows Out Stony Brook 48-7
The Ducks wrap up their non-conference slate and advance to 3-0
Trey Benson takes First Snaps as No. 3 RB for Oregon vs. Stony Brook
The Ducks are rotating in younger players against the Seawolves
More from Ducks Digest
Ty Thompson enters game following Brown injury
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE