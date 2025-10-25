Breaking Down New Criticism Of Dillon Gabriel After Shedeur Sanders News
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel has already faced his share of criticism early in his NFL career. Much of it stems from his connection to fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, with the Browns’ quarterback battle becoming one of the most talked-about storylines in sports media.
Criticism Of Dillon Gabriel
Gabriel is fresh off grabbing his first NFL win in a 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins. However, according to a report from Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot - Cleveland needs more from Gabriel, as the current situation is "unsustainable and must change."
The Gabriel criticism stems from a sense he is playing more of a game-manager role and is focused on not turning the ball over. Cabot pleads that Gabriel instead needs to open up the offense and work on exposive plays.
It's important to note that the weather was not ideal in Cleveland's most recent win and that Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was verbally pleased that Gabriel played a clean game without turnovers.
Gabriel replaced Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback after he was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 7. The 2024 Heisman Trophy candidate has completed 60 percent of his passes for 546 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in his five appearances with three starts so far this season.
Inside the building, the Browns have nicknamed Gabriel “the computer” for the speed at which he processes and retains information, per NFL.com.
This criticism is exasperated by having a well-known quarterback waiting in the wing to get his first NFL start in former Colorado Buffaloes star Sanders.
Shedeur Sanders Trade News
The recent developments regarding Sanders are twofold. First, coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Sanders isn’t receiving first-team reps in practice the way Gabriel did when Joe Flacco was starting. Second, multiple reports indicate that Sanders could be traded before the Nov. 4 deadline.
A trade could be a win-win for both quarterbacks. Sanders might find a better opportunity with a new team, while Gabriel could operate with less pressure from the intense media spotlight that follows Sanders.
The two rookies seem to have a normal relationship without beef - despite what a lot of media outlets are pushing.
Gabriel's Strong Mentality
For Gabriel, it’s a test of patience and identity. He’s used to being doubted - undersized, underhyped, and overlooked. Now, as Cleveland sorts through it's future, it is clear the Browns have confidence in him. Gabriel’s response to the noise could define his career more than any stat line. So far, Gabriel has impressed with his ability to handle his jump to the pros and all the noise that has come with it.
This does not come as a surprise to Ducks fans who witnessed Gabriel's maturity as he became a Heisman Trophy candidate and led the Ducks to a perfect 13-0 regula season record last season. Oregon coach Dan Lanning took the time to address Gabriel's NFL future.
"I'm excited for Dillon," Lanning said. "He's a guy who works extremely hard and I know he won't take it for granted. He's still done an unbelievable job staying connected with our players here, which is pretty awesome for a guy who has moved on to the next phase of his life, that he still touches base with our team. I'm excited for him, excited for his opportunity and I know he'll make the absolute best of it."
Gabriel has proven he is down to earth with a focus on the team.
When Gabriel arrived at Oregon, he carried the program’s top NIL valuation, backed by national brands like GLD Shop, Uber, Celsius, and Beats by Dre. But despite the big-name deals, he quickly showed teammates his grounded side - buying a minivan large enough to haul his offensive linemen to and from campus and practice.
... And he's still driving a minivan today in Cleveland.