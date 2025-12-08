Why Cleveland Moving On From Dillon Gabriel Could Be a Blessing in Disguise

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has won the starting job over Dillon Gabriel for the rest of the season, per coach Kevin Stefanski. Is this a blessing in disguise for Gabriel? Cleveland has cycled through quarterbacks like a revolving door, and if Gabriel goes to a less-chaotic NFL situation, it would be beneficial.

Also, Gabriel’s early adversity fits the arc of many former Oregon Ducks quarterback who faced an early NFL setback before finding success, like Marcus Mariota and Bo Nix. Oregon’s track record developing NFL quarterbacks like Justin Herbert, Mariota and Nix shows that Gabriel's ceiling remains high once he lands in the proper system. While Gabriel certainly will have to overcome this speed bump, this setback gives Gabriel fuel and his NFL career is far from over.

Dillon Gabriel's NFL Trajectory

The Browns quarterback situation has been must-see TV since they decided to draft two high-profile quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft Gabriel and Colorado star Shedeur Sanders.

Gabriel was not exactly set up for success, with a constant media narrative that Sanders should have been drafted higher and would be the better option for Cleveland. The proof is in the pudding when it comes to the chaos in Cleveland... 43 different quarterbacks have started at least one game for Cleveland since resuming operations in 1999 - The most in the NFL.

The two rookies are a combined 2-6 as starters for the Browns and it would not be a surprise if Cleveland drafted another quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft or pivoted to Deshaun Watson, who is coming off of an ACL tear. More drama looms for the Browns at quarterback, and a possible trade of Gabriel may be in the future as they shift to Sanders in a crowded quarterback room.

A fresh start could do the Heisman Trophy finalist some good after a slow NFL start. After earning the starting quarterback role, Gabriel struggled and made uncharacteristic mistakes. Ultimately, he suffered a concussion in week 11 that led to the Browns starting Sanders, who went on the win the starting job for the rest of the season.

The real story is that Gabriel walked into a difficult environment in Cleveland from day one. Few young quarterbacks thrive without reliable weapons or solid protection, and add on the NFL’s most-discussed quarterback controversy only heightens the pressure.

It’s the kind of setup that derails rookies, but Gabriel's saving grace is his mentality. He shouldered the scrutiny and worked towards building relationships with his teammates. He controlled his effort and worked towards transitioning to the NFL.

That mentality is what will make him successful in the league. Gabriel will have to earn another chance to start in the NFL but the early adversity gives him a chance to grow.

Mariota's NFL start was rough as well with the Tennessee Titans. After getting drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Mariota's Titans went 3-9 and he missed a few weeks with an MCL strain. He faced adversity with frequent coaching changes and significant injuries early in his career, which raised doubts from many as to how his pro career might turn out.

Now, Mariota is in his 11th NFL season and has found an excellent situation in Washington as a backup to Jayden Daniels. He has been vocal about rediscovering his love for the game and has a reputation as one of the highest-caliber teammates in the league.

Gabriel might not have the same trajectory as Mariota, but he certainly has a similar makeup of a tough athlete who can weather the storm.

Dillon Gabriel's Strong Mindset Shines Through

Gabriel’s response to his benching has been nothing short of impressive. Ducks fans will recognize the same composure and leadership that defined his time in Eugene, now evident in Cleveland. Both Sanders and coach Kevin Stefanski have praised Gabriel’s professionalism in his backup role.

“He’s a hard worker. He’s the same guy,” Sanders said about Gabriel. “I feel like a lot of people in this locker room, he’s the same within every situation they’re in. You understand? He spent a lot of years in college, so he got experience in a lot of different areas and a lot of different people.

"So, he knows how to, like, bond and mesh with different people. So, since he been back, he been good. He been good. He’s been cool throughout everything,” Sanders continued.

Gabriel’s rookie NFL campaign currently sits with a 1-5 record in his six starts, along with two additional games in relief. He finished 109-of-184 passing (59.2 percent) for 937 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions, topping 200 yards only once. His modest completion rate and an 8.91 percent sack rate stand out.

“Our guys are great teammates,” Stefanski said. “That’s what I appreciate about the guys on this football team. You push each other, you pull each other when you need to. So, he’ll be in that backup role, and he’ll do everything in his power to help this football team, everything in his power to help Shedeur.”

As a Duck, Gabriel showed off elite decision making and processing, one of the few reasons why Cleveland viewed him as a third-round NFL Draft pick. The former Oregon quarterback threw for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns and led Oregon to a 13-0 regular season record and a Big Ten Conference Championship.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning pointed out how Gabriel has maintained a great connection with the current Ducks, even during a hectic season.

"He's still done an unbelievable job staying connected with our players here, which is pretty awesome for a guy who has moved on to the next phase of his life, that he still touches base with our team," Lanning said.

It is early yet for Gabriel, but maybe a change of circumstances would not be the worst thing.

