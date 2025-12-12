Dakorien Moore Adds to Impressive NIL Portfolio with Newest Deal

Oregon Ducks true freshman Dakorien Moore has been a star since he arrived in Eugene, Oregon, and his latest name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with Red Bull is the latest proof. The popular energy drink has deals with a number of college athletes, including Texas quarterback Arch Manning, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, making Moore only the fourth college football player to ink a deal with Red Bull.

Dakorien Moore's NIL Deals

Dakorien Moore Poses for Oregon's new tie dye Nike collection. | Nike

Now in addition to Red Bull, Moore has publicly announced NIL deals with FaceBook, NXTRND, and Legends. Perhaps most notably was Moore's announcement as a Nike athlete alongside Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. The dynamic quarterback-wide receiver duo helped release the exclusive collaboration between Nike, Oregon, and The Grateful Dead that went on sale earlier during the season.

Per On3, Moore's NIL valuation is estimated to be $497,000, the 10th-highest on Oregon's roster.

Dan Lanning on Oregon's Wide Receiver Injuries

Moore has not played since Oct. 25 after suffering a knee injury in practice in the week leading up to the Iowa game. In addition, Ducks wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. suffered an injury against the Hawkeyes, and he has not seen the field since.

The Ducks were able to finish the year unscathed and clinch a berth in the College Football Playoff, but the biggest questions surrounding Oregon might be the respective injury statuses of Moore and Bryant Jr.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) runs the ball as wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) blocks against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning made an appearance on "The Zach Gelb Show" and he talked about the possibility of Moore and Bryant Jr. returning. The Ducks coach did not close the door on a potential return with Oregon's season extending into the CFP.

“To be determined. Those guys are making great progress,” Lanning said. “I feel like there’s going to be an opportunity for us to see these guys again before the season’s done, but we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gelb also asked Lanning about the injury status of Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart, who has missed the 2025 season so far with a knee injury.

"Again, part of it is us protecting these players from themselves and making sure that when they’re ready, they get that opportunity. So we’ll see how it all plays out," Lanning continued.

Regardless of whether Oregon's star receivers will be ready in time, Lanning and the Ducks have a home playoff game against the James Madison Dukes on Dec. 20. According to DraftKings, Oregon is favored by 21.5 points against James Madison. Should Oregon win, the Ducks would then advance to face Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1.