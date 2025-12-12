Dan Lanning Addresses Oregon Ducks' Wide Receiver Injuries

The Oregon offense gained momentum down the stretch of the regular season, all while dealing with injuries to its wide receiver room.

The future of the season looked worrisome after a loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, and wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. went down with injury. The No. 5 Ducks instead responded by rattling off a six-game winning streak and displaying their strength in numbers.

The Oregon Ducks’ College Football Playoff (CFP) path starts with a game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium on Dec. 20. Oregon coach Dan Lanning addressed whether or not Moore and Bryant, as well as wide receiver Evan Stewart, will be available in the postseason.

Dan Lanning Addresses Wide Receiver Injuries

The Ducks’ coach responded to questions about Moore and Bryant’s availability during his appearance on the Zach Gelb Show on Tuesday.

“To be determined. Those guys are making great progress,” Lanning said. “I feel like there’s going to be an opportunity for us to see these guys again before the season’s done, but we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Moore last played against the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, before suffering an injury in practice. Bryant played in the following game vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes but exited early due to injury.

Bryant is second on the team in receiving touchdowns with four, while Moore ranks fourth with three. Bryant caught 25 passes this season for 299 yards, and Moore tallied 443 yards in 28 receptions.

Stewart hasn’t played a game in 2025 due to a torn patellar tendon injury. The team never ruled him out for the season, and there’s been speculation that he could return at some point in the near future.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Lanning said when asked if a return was still on the table. “And again, part of it is us protecting these players from themselves and making sure that when they’re ready, they get that opportunity. So we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Stewart recorded five touchdown receptions in 2024 and 613 yards on 48 receptions. He’s a player who’s proven to step up for the Ducks during big matchups. He scored a touchdown against Ohio State when Oregon beat the Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium last season.

“These guys are working extremely hard, and I’m hopeful we can see them out there,” Lanning said.

Depleted Wide Receiver Room Continues to Produce

If any one of Moore, Bryant or Stewart can return during the CFP, it’d be a huge boost for the Ducks. Oregon’s still been able to get production for its receivers even in their absence, however.

Malik Benson has been one of Oregon’s standout players in the second half of the season. Benson leads the team in receiving yards in 2025 and has four touchdown receptions.

Redshirt freshman Jeremiah McClellan is perhaps the most notable player to see an increase in production since the injuries to Moore and Bryant. He tallied three receptions in each of the final three games of the regular season, including a touchdown reception against Minnesota.