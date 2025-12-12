Three Reasons Why Oregon Could Be The Most Dangerous Playoff Team

The playoff path to a potential National Championship is set for the No. 5 Oregon Ducks. Dan Lanning’s program may not be the undefeated top seed it was a year ago, but Oregon showed in the regular season why it will be a tough team for any opponent to go up against.

The Ducks responded to a loss against the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers by finishing the regular season on a six-game winning streak. Oregon displayed three qualities throughout the regular season that show why it’ll be a dangerous playoff team.

Strength in Numbers

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates his win with Duck fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks dealt with plenty of injuries at the end of the regular season. Over half of their starting offensive line missed most of the game against the USC Trojans, and three elite wide receivers were sidelined at the end of the season. Running back Noah Whittington and tight end Kenyon Sadiq also notably missed games.

Lanning preached strength in numbers throughout injury woes, and players stepped up when the team needed them. Players like offensive linemen Fox Crader, Kawika Rogers and Charlie Pickard, wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan and even backup quarterback Brock Thomas played meaningful snaps during the regular season.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, right, brings down a pass under cover from Washington cornerback Dylan Robinson as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s roster is deep, which not only makes it hard to scout, but if Lanning needs to go to his backups for whatever reason, they’ve shown they're capable.

MORE: Oregon's Breakout Freshman Emerges As Potential X-Factor For The Playoff

MORE: Why Cleveland Moving On From Dillon Gabriel Could Be a Blessing in Disguise

MORE: Four-Star Safety Makes Recruiting Announcement With Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Experience with Adversity

Many college football fans and analysts have criticized Oregon’s strength of schedule. While many of the Ducks’ opponents tumbled out of the rankings after playing them, Oregon was tested in the moment.

The Ducks have experience with playing in front of a hostile crowd at Penn State during its ‘White Out’ earlier in the season. They have experience playing a game in Iowa in which they needed to come back late. The program also played in multiple games, like rivalry matchups against USC and Washington, where players learned to manage emotions in intense matchups.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon also played – and lost – to No. 1 Indiana at Autzen Stadium. If the Ducks and the Hoosiers both advance, they could play again in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Indiana won the previous matchup 30-20, but as Oregon learned last postseason, it’s difficult to beat the same team twice.

Ohio State won the National Championship last season despite having a regular-season loss. Sometimes one misstep can provide the opportunity for a team to learn and grow, especially when it’s a young squad like the Ducks have.

The Clutch Factor

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Several of the teams ahead of Oregon in the rankings have posted lopsided wins after lopsided wins. The Ducks’ close calls may have prepared them for similar moments that could appear in the postseason, which their opponents might not be ready for.

Quarterback Dante Moore has proven to step up for the Oregon offense in the highest-pressure situations. He helped the team to a double overtime win vs. the Nittany Lions (with the help of an interception by safety Dillon Thieneman) and set up the game-winning field goal against Iowa.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs off the field after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

“You've seen a guy win a game for us in overtime. You've seen a guy create two-minute drives that turned into success for our team. You see a guy that's won over his teammates,” Lanning said about his quarterback. “So many people fighting for positions throughout the season, and he's a person that stepped up and has great maturity, a great disposition that I think showed up for us throughout the season.”

Other players, such as wide receiver Malik Benson and kicker Atticus Sappington, also displayed the poise needed to win under the brightest lights.

There’s bound to be matchups in the postseason that are tightly contested late in the game when it’s between the nation’s top teams. Oregon should be ready for those moments because it’s already been there multiple times this season.