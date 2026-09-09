Dakorien Moore Provides Injury Update Before Oklahoma State Clash

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore added to his spectacular highlight reel in Saturday's season opener, making two Boise State Broncos defenders miss to score a game-clinching touchdown in the 34-27 win.

After the 62-yard touchdown that helped the Ducks secure the win, Moore took a hard hit in the fourth quarter, forcing him to leave the game. Ahead of the Ducks' Week 2 road matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Moore updated reporters on how he feels physically heading into Saturday’s game.

What Oregon Ducks Receiver Dakorien Moore Said

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore carries for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Injury Update Heading Into Oklahoma State

“Physical update, I’m perfectly fine and ready to go do what I have to do.”

On Touchdown Play

“In terms of that play, of course, it was a play that we've been working, you know, all week trying to make it right. When we first started it, we kind of got a look that we knew we were going to get in the game, that we knew we were going to have to perfect it because it was going to be a big play for us."

"So they put me in that spot because I felt like they trusted me. So I went out there, and I executed. Catching a pass, of course, I knew Dante was going to be happy being that, you know, I did what I did. But after I caught the ball, it was just, you know, me just doing what they brought me here for: make plays and score touchdowns.”

Relationship With Dez Bryant

Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) gestures prior to an AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

“If I’m being honest, it means a lot. He came to my last high school game at North Crowley. Of course, we lost that game. But just the plays that I'm making, just seeing the excitement that he had, his enthusiasm, just that he was giving me, just turning me up in that game. So, seeing what he tweeted, just the fan base that he has just shows a lot of love. And I have a lot of love and respect for him.”

Where Touchdown Ranked in Highlight Reel

“Of course, it's nothing like making plays in Autzen Stadium in front of that crowd. I'd definitely say it's top five. My first touchdown was probably, I don't know. That's a good question. I'm going to say top three in plays that I've made here. I'd say top three.”

New Plays in Week 2

“Yeah, of course, there are always plays that we want to focus on that we think are going to be big plays for us in the game that week."

"But at the same time, just me wanting to be an elite receiver and going where I think I can go, I always make sure that the plays that we've worked on in the past are always in my mind, just in case we have to pull them out so we can get something going in the game, just whatever circumstance we're in. So just making sure I know everything in the playbook is where my mind is.”

Excitement Of Playing Close to Home

“Level of excitement, really just another game, going out there, playing for my brothers, playing for our Oregon crowd, the fans, and everybody who's hauled into everything that we have going on in this place is really where my mind is. But, of course, it is close."

"My mom is dealing with all this place is really where my mind is. But, of course, it is close. My mom is dealing with all the family and stuff like that that she's going to bring to the game. I'm just out there playing football, and I'll deal with the family after.”

What He Decided to Do On Touchdown Play

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore, right, celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Honestly, as I said, they brought me here to make plays, and it's just natural. Of course, the look that they gave us defensively- we knew we were going to get that look, which is the reason we called the play. We were working it all week, of course, watching film and stuff like that. So I knew the look I was going to get. I knew who was going to be guarding me."

"I knew where I was going to be on the field. After that, it's just having a sense of awareness. Having recognition of who's out there, where they are, and angles. So I feel like my field awareness is one of the things that make me a great athlete, and I use that to my advantage.”

What’s Motivating Him

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I have a couple, actually. All the work that we put in this offseason, mainly being that we made it further than we did the previous year in the college football playoffs. And how we lost that last game just burns me inside. Also, being that I was hurt last year, I didn't really get to showcase my talent as much. Being that I feel like I could have helped the team a lot more."

"Like I said, my mind wasn't where I wanted to be last year. Just going out there showing that and mainly just being better for my teammates. Just going out there and putting forth 100 percent effort every single play. Just knowing if I do my 111 for our team, then we'll be great because I trust my team.”

Preparing For the Heat

“Of course, preparation. I will mostly say hydration. Just making sure we put the necessary fluids in our bodies to make sure that the heat can't drain us as much as it would anybody else. The South- that weather is different from, you know, the West Coast, definitely."

"So just making sure we stay hydrated and put the necessary nutrients in our bodies and stuff like that. But, yeah, I'm kind of used to the weather, so I kind of know how to handle it. The summer workouts in high school were way worse than what we're going to be facing, so I'll be totally fine.”

Mindset Approaching Oklahoma State

“Yeah, I think our mindset approaching every game is somewhat the same. Of course, we have different opponents this week, so different looks and different ways we want to scheme up plays and stuff like that. But the mindset is always: go execute, go kill, go be violent. Just everything that we want to do going into the game.”

Playing With Evan Stewart and Jeremiah McClellan

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) carries the ball during the first half as he is tackled by Boise State Broncos defensive back Jerico Washington Jr. (6) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Of course, you’ve seen a lot of plays that we’ve been making. It’s not really surprising to us, being that we’ve seen the hard work and all the things that we've done without the cameras on for those plays to happen. But just the offseason work, the extra work that we do."

"I know it was one time me, Dante, J-Mac, Stew, JJ- we've all... Away from this facility and away from Oregon in general, making sure we stay close to each other because we know where our end goal is. So just making sure our connection is the tightest. Other than that, it's just us going out there, making plays, and doing what we do best.”

What Iverson Hooks Can Bring to Wide Receiver Room

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I would say he’s way better than before he got here. Of course, just his knowledge of the game, his speed, his play recognition- just everything I feel like after he got here has advanced. Of course, he was a tremendous player at UAB. So if you watch his highlights from there, you'll get a little glimpse of what he'll bring here. But, yeah, I can't really spoil too much. I just say, stay tuned for Iverson Hooks on the field.”

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