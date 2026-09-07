Three Eye-Catching Stats From Oregon's Win Over Boise State

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks' first game of the season is officially in the books as coach Dan Lanning’s squad starts the year 1-0. It wasn’t pretty, but the Ducks found a way to make key plays down the stretch against the Pac-12 favorite Boise State to earn the 34-27 victory.

As the Ducks turn their focus to their Week 2 road matchup against quarterback Drew Mestemaker and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, here are three eye-catching stats from Oregon’s season opener against Boise State.

Jeremiah McClellan’s 150 Receiving Yards

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) carries the ball during the first half as he is tackled by Boise State Broncos defensive back Jerico Washington Jr. (6) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expectations were high for Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan entering the 2026 season as he looks to build a case as Oregon’s top wide receiver in a loaded room. McClellan’s performance in the season opener against the Broncos gave him a strong argument for that title as he finished the win recording six receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown.

McClellan had 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns in a breakout sophomore season. Now, McClellan is on the right track to surpass his receiving total from a season ago. Following the win, McClellan received praise for his performance against the Broncos from his starting quarterback, Dante Moore, and the two look to form a reliable connection throughout the season.

“I’m not surprised at all. I mean, J-Mac (Jeremiah McClellan) has had a great offseason. He always comes to my house to watch film. We’re always bowling together. I mean, this is a guy who has been so dialed into this process when it comes to the weight room, on the field, things like that. And he actually didn’t get caught short at the one-yard line this time. He actually scored, so he did a great job making sure he finished the play,” Moore said.

Jordon Davison's 7.5 Yards Per Carry

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) breaks a tackle during the second half against Boise State Broncos defensive back Roman Tillmon (22) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a running back room that features Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., Davison led the Ducks' rushing attack in the win, rushing for 90 yards on 12 carries. Davison averaged 7.5 yards per carry for the Ducks against the Broncos, which was the best in the rushing category for Oregon.

Along with Hill Jr., Davison looks to play a crucial role in what could be another season featuring a dominant rushing attack for the Ducks. During his freshman season with the Ducks, Davison was Oregon’s second-leading rusher behind former star Noah Whittington, producing 113 carries for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Davison’s 15 rushing touchdowns last season were the most by an Oregon running back on their roster in 2025.

Dante Moore's 378 Passing Yards

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore looked the part in the opener. While it took longer than expected for the Ducks' offense to find a rhythm, Moore made key plays when it mattered most for Oregon, including a connection with tight end Jamari Johnson in a two-minute drill before halftime to cut the Broncos' lead to 17-14.

Moore also connected with McClellan and wide receiver Dakorien Moore in the second half, which proved to be crucial momentum swings. Moore finished the game throwing for 378 yards and three touchdowns on 28-of-37 passing. Following the win, Lanning credited Moore’s performance against the Broncos.

“I thought Dante played, from my seat, played extremely well. Got some good right checks, and again, I thought they had some good answers. But some of the plays that we will celebrate in our program. Are the decisions to throw the ball away? Are the decisions not to, you know not to put the ball at risk?" said Lanning.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Jake Bunn

"I thought he operated really clean. I thought there was a clean plan, right, for him to be able to execute. I thought that showed up consistently for him. We don’t have to win because of our quarterback, right? We got to make sure our quarterback doesn’t cost us and put us in,” Lanning continued.

“He played well enough to put us in the position to win. In a lot of ways, played to where we could win today because of him. So, he had some great plays. He had somebody on the other end of that every time. Somebody’s catching that ball, but he has a great play. Somebody’s protecting for him up front. He’ll be the first one to tell you that. But to know that we can throw to win, right, is certainly a positive. And he threw a win today."

After showing great leadership and poise against the Broncos, Moore looks to bring that same energy to the Ducks' first road matchup of the season on Sept. 12 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The kickoff from Boone Pickens Stadium is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT, with the game broadcast on ESPN.

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