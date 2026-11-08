Dakorien Moore Pulls Back the Curtain on Play-Caller Jay Johnson's Mindset

Oregon’s 41-28 win over No. 12 Ohio State (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) on Saturday was full of highlight-reel moments, but few were more memorable than wide receiver Dakorien Moore’s improbable one-handed grab in the back corner of the end zone.

The 11-yard touchdown grab at the 6:37 mark of the third quarter put the No. 23 Ducks (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) up 31-14 with what would prove to be the game-winning score.

Nov. 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore catches the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore caught seven of his nine targets for 56 yards against the Buckeyes, with one of those incompletions coming on a touchdown catch in the second quarter that was overturned by video replay.

The sophomore has been one of the most productive receivers in the Big Ten over the last four weeks, hauling in 30 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He now has a reception in all 20 career games, including multiple catches in 19 of those contests, accruing 1,098 career yards and 11 total touchdowns.

When asked about the aggressive play-calling from offensive analyst Jay Johnson, Moore didn't hold back.

“I think he did an excellent job. As you can see, we get to third downs and fourth downs and we’re able to go out there and execute the plays that we’re running. So, I just think he’s dialed in on everything we’re doing and that he shows that every single day when he come in. His mindset is just like ‘attack.’ We got a lot of things that we pride ourselves on and attack is starting to be one of them now.”

Additionally, Moore spoke with reporters after the upset road victory on Saturday about the Ducks’ composure and the team’s unwavering belief in itself. Here's everything Moore said:

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Dylan Raiola against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the Oregon Ducks Aggressive Mindset

“I think starting the season off, we had a lot of things on our mind, a lot of goals that we were focused on, but I think now it’s just going out there playing free, doing what we do. I think we just like letting it loose, not being afraid. You see now we going punt fakes and everything. I think we just going out there and not backing down from nothing, for real.”

Practicing His One-Handed Touchdown Catch

Nov. 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore catches the ball one handed for a touchdown versus the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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“If I’m being honest, them are catches in our practice literally all the time. Like, if you out there for pregame, you’ll see me doing one-handed catches just so I can, you know, get them in because you never know moments like that happen. So just trying to be that type of guy to where I can make the quarterback confident enough to throw them type of passes.”

The Fake Punt That Set the Sideline on Fire

“It was amazing just hearing that they was going to go for a fake. We on the sideline like ‘Oh my God, we really hope this works. We really hope works.’ And when it worked, we were just turned, and then we seen him hurdle somebody, and that, you know, a guy like me, that literally set my mind on fire. Literally.”

Nov. 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei makes a catch on a fake punt against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the Team’s Resilient Connection

“I think that goes back to our connection. We pride ourselves on connection as one of our pillars. Regardless, win, loss, we out there fighting for the man next to us and that’s the mindset we have every time.”

Handling Hostile Road Environments

“I would say we kind of used to silence in the crowd. That’s another thing that we pride ourselves on. Every away game, we know it’s going to be the other team Super Bowl, so we know it’s going to be loud. The fans going to be going crazy. They going to be behind us talking, everything that happens on a road game. So, we don’t really focus on it. We just go out there and do our thing.”

Nov. 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning leaves the field after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Watching Ohio State’s Crowd Empty Out

“If I’m being honest, only thing that I was doing is going out there playing for the man next to me. I wasn’t even worried about, you know, the fans and everything, but as you can see, it started off with 103,000 and ended with less than half of that. So just going out there and executing. We know the stand is going to look like that every time.”

On Team’s Newfound Aggression

“I would say it does give us another level of juice, our mindset now in terms of being conservative versus being aggressive or being in the middle of that. We talk about it before the game, how we’re going to come into the game and stuff like that. So I would definitely say being aggressive and attacking the sticks every play is definitely giving us the edge to go out there and play a little bit harder.”

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