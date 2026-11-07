Three Things We Learned After Oregon Ducks' Road Win Over Ohio State

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks (6-3 overall, 5-1 Big Ten) clinched a massive victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) at "The Horseshoe", the first visit to the Buckeyes' home field since the Ducks' 35-28 win in 2021.

Oregon's offense, led by junior quarterback Dylan Raiola, found a rythm despite pressure from the Buckeyes to give the Ducks' defense enough time to gear up to continue applying pressure and creating explosive plays. Under a freshman quarterback Luke Fahey, the Buckeyes struggled to establish a strong offense, especially during the second half. Below are three major things noticed throughout this match up.

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) celebrates breaking up a pass play during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1 The Oregon Offense Stayed On The Field To Give Defense Time to Recuperate

The Oregon offense put in what looked like their most cohesive performance since Dante Moore’s injury against USC. Granted, there was an early snap in the first half plus a few over throws to the outside that stifled a bit of momentum, but junior quarterback Dylan Raiola had several impressive throws, including an 11-yard fade to Dakorien Moore in the third quarter for a one-handed touchdown. Raiola's numbers at 25-40 for 257 yards and two touchdowns isn't incredible by any means, but it got the job done in "The 'Shoe."

With several good blocks from the Oregon offensive line to help establish a tandem run game between freshman Brandon Smith and sophomore Dierre Hill Jr. (as sophomore Jordon Davison was out of the game on injury).

Plus, it felt like Moore showed up in a big way, just like his final touchdown against the Boise State Broncos to open up the season. In a late regular season game with several injuries going around the skill room, Moore having a great day is a shining light for the Ducks.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker TJ Alford (56) pursues Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 2 That Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei Fake Pass Play Is One For The Books

When the Ducks faked a punt in second quarter with a pass from senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti to senior edge rusher Matayo Uiagelelei, it felt like a shot of energy to the arm not only extending the Ducks’ drive to eventually score, but also showed flashes of the previous seasons’ successful trick plays that fans know the Oregon Ducks for.

With Tuitoti entering the injury tent in the second half, it will be important to see what comes of his potential ailment with the Duck leader clocking in two total tackles and one tackle for loss, but continued to apply pressure to Ohio State quarterback Luke Fahey.

No. 3 Oregon’s Defense Shined, But That’s To Be Expected

The Oregon defense, which remains the shining jewel of this team, continued to dominate the field and force Ohio State’s freshman quarterback to make hasty decisions. Linebacker Devon Jackson had a highlight game, leading the team with eight total tackles and three tackles for loss.

Cornerback Na’eem Offord had two momentum-turning pass breakups that should be noted. Cornerback Ify Obidegwu, safety Koi Perich, defensive back Brandon Finney, linebacker Nasir Wyatt, Tuioti, and Uiagalelei all recorded tackles for loss, and don’t forget D’Antre Robinson’s clutch interception.

Below is a rundown of the game. The latest plays are at the top.

FINAL: OREGON 41 - OHIO STATE 28

FOURTH QUARTER: OREGON 41 - OHIO STATE 28

Q4 00:34: Dylan Raiola hops around with the ball and takes a knee. The time runs out. Oregon clinches the win.

OREGON 41 - OHIO STATE 28

Q4 00:44 OHIO STATE SCORES: Fahey passes to Nate Roberts for a 15 yard touchdown. Two point conversion is no good.

Q4: Jeremiah smith catches a 57-yard first down.

OREGON 41 - OHIO STATE 22

Q4 01:08 OREGON SCORES: Gage Hurych kicks a 40 yard field goal on a fourth and 5 yard play.

Q4 02:18: Timeout Ohio State.

Q4 03:11: Timeout Ohio State.

OREGON 38 - OHIO STATE 22

Q4 03:25 OHIO STATE SCORES: Jeremiah Smith hauls in his 14th touchdown catch of the year with a 13yd pass from Fahey. Bear Alexander is given a roughing the passer call putting the ball on the one yard line. Before the 2pt conversion attempt, Oregon calls a timeout. Fahey completes the rushing two-point conversion.

Q4 04:45: Personal foul on D'Antre Robinson for a facemask. Gets 15 yards to the Oregon 28 yd line and a first down.

Q4 07:36: After a fourth down comes up from a catch by Dakorien Moore, there's a fight that breaks out on the sidelines between Ohio State and Oregon players. Ohio State seems to be sticking around and trying to start a conflict. A flag emerges on the field. Unsportsmanlike conduct foul on Oregon and Ohio State that offsets. Fourth down stands. Ducks punt as another fight breaks out in the middle of the field but it breaks up quickly.

Q4 09:16 Teitum Tuioti is helped into the injury tent with what appears to be a knee injury.

Q4 09:16: Na'eem Offord gets a pass breakup on Jeremiah Smith to force a turnover on downs. Oregon's ball on their own 45 yard line.

OREGON 38 - OHIO STATE 14

BRANDON SMITH TOUCHDOWN OREGON THIS IS A BLOWOUT😭😭🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/qItLwwvUFU — FD (@flooduck) November 7, 2026

Q4 12:02 OREGON SCORES: Dylan Raiola backpeddles from pressure but passes to Brandon Smith who's flanked by three other Duck players. He rushes in a 15 yard touchdown. The drive runs 3 plays, 13 yards, 00:49. Kick is good.

Q4 12:51: Matayo Uiagalelei sacks Fahey for a loss of 13 yards and a turnover on downs.

Q4 : After a pass from Fahey to Jeremiah Smith picks up a first down and cheers from the Buckeyes faithful, the offense is called for a false start. ohio State goes to their 19 yard line.

THIRD QUARTER: OREGON 31 - OHIO STATE 14

Q3 02:05: Brandon Smith runs for 0 yards on a third and one and now the Ducks are going for it on fourth and one. Ducks are then called for a delay of game with the down getting another shot. Oregon elects to punt.

Q3 03:45: De'Antre Robinson pushes through the offensive line to bat down Fahey's pass for a turnover on downs.

Q3 05:17: Ohio State called for a false start for a no play and 2nd and 13 yds.

OREGON 31 - OHIO STATE 14

DAKORIEN MOORE 1 HAND CATCH TOUCHDOWN OREGON 🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/w7UEphySRM — FD (@flooduck) November 7, 2026

Q3 06:37 OREGON SCORES: Dakorien Moore picks up a one-hand catch touchdown for 11 yards. Extra point is good. This drive lasted 6 plays, 42 yards, 01:39.

Q3 07:30: Raiola short left pass to Evan Stewart picks up an 11 yard first down to the OSU 11yd line.

Q3 07:56: Raiola passes to Jamari Johnson for an 20 yard first down to the OSU 22yd line.

Q3 08:08: Raiola attempts to pass to the far left for Jamari Johnson but its incomplete. Officials declined to call pass interference on the Buckeyes. No call.

Q3 08:19: Fahey and the Buckeyes go for a three and out (Jeremiah Smith wide open on the third down play) and the Buckeyes will go for it on a fourth down but an incompletion leads the Ducks to take over on downs on the Ohio State 42 yard line.

Q3 09:31: Ohio State gets the defensive stop as Gage Hurych misses a 52 yard field goal attempt.

Q3 12:08: Mounting pressure from Oregon's defense forces Luke Fahey to drop the ball for a loss of 5 yards and a fourth down. On the punt return, Dakorien Moore returns for 10 yards to the Ohio State 40 yard line.

Q3 12:53: Timeout Oregon.

Q3 13:00: Oregon called for offsides on the kick return. Ohio State gets 5 yards and will start on their 31 yard line.

DIERRE HILL BEASTMODE TOUCHDOWN OREGON pic.twitter.com/sAUGRAzyJa — FD (@flooduck) November 7, 2026

OREGON 24 - OHIO STATE 14

Q3 13:11 OREGON SCORES: Dierre Hill Jr. breaks through two tackles and a solid blocking from the offensive line to punch in a 48-yard touchdown. Kick is good. 5 plays, 75 yards, 01:49.

Q3 14:07: Raiola passes to Hill for a 2 yard gain but the Buckeyes are called for roughing the passer. Ducks gets a first down to the Ohio State 45 yard line.

Q3 14:45: Ohio State's Eddrick Houston is down with an injury after a short run from Dierre Hill Jr. He's helped to the injury tent.

HALFTIME

SECOND QUARTER: OREGON 17 - OHIO STATE 14

JAMARI JOHNSON TD



DUCKS ON TOP BABY pic.twitter.com/GSTUK99bvg — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) November 7, 2026

OREGON 17 - OHIO STATE 14

Q2 00:00 OREGON SCORES: On a trick play with a wide spread of linemen (two in the center) the ball is snapped to Jamari Johnson who rushes the ball into the endzone for an Oregon touchdown. Kick is good.

Q2 00:02: Raiola passes short left to Dakorien Moore, who dives to catch the ball for an Oregon touchdown. On the play, Ohio State is called for a holding penalty. The touchdown play is under further review. After further review, the play is overturned as an incomplete pass. The ball is placed half the distance to the goal with a first down off the penalty for Ohio State. The Ducks have one more chance.

Q2 00:07: Timeout Ohio State.

Q2 00:07: Raiola's pass up the middle is incomplete but Ohio State is called for holding. Ball moves to the ohio State 3 yard line. 1st and goal with 7 seconds left.

Q2 00:12: Timeout Ohio State.

Q2 00:12: Timeout Oregon.

Q2 00:21: Raiola passes to Evan Stewart on the Ohio State 10 yard line. First down and 19 yards.

Q2 00:31: Brandon Smith moves 31 yards to the Ohio State 29 yard line for a first down. One of the Ducks blocking for Smith ends up nudging him into coverage. Nonetheless, helpful yardage with 30 seconds left in the half.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Q2 01:05: Luke Fahey threw a pass far right but Devon Jackson picks him off. After the play is called an incompletion, the play is overturned for a pick. The Ducks have the ball.

OREGON 10 - OHIO STATE 14

No. 23 Oregon cuts the deficit 🦆



Dierre Hill Jr. runs it in to make it a 14-10 game at Ohio Stadium.



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/slhFiGKq1X — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 7, 2026

Q2 01:25 OREGON SCORES: Dierre Hill Jr. rushes for 9 yards for an Oregon touchdown, first of the night! Kick is good. Scoring drive for Oregon goes 9 plays, 70 yards, 01:41.

Q2 01:30: First down as Raiola makes a pass to Dierre Hill for 20 yards to the ohio State 9 yard line.

Q2 01:43: Ducks called for a false start on Tommy Tofi, the ball goes back to the Ohio State 29 yard line. Third down and 15.

Q2 2:00: Two minute timeout.

Fake punt Oregon! Matayo Uiagalelei! pic.twitter.com/jfMkXPSc5J — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 7, 2026

Q2 02:00: On a trick play jump pass from Teitum Tuioti, Matayo Uiagalelei catches the ball and hurdles a defender, bringing the ball 30 yards to the Ohio State 39 yard line for a first down.

Q2 02:21: the Ducks go three and out with only one yard gain on offense. Fourth and 10 to go.

Q2 3:34: Devon Jackson tackles Bo Jackson for a loss of three yard loss and a third down. The very next play, Fahey throws a deep incompletion to bring up fourth down and 10 yards to go. Buckeyes will punt.

Q2 05:07: Bo Jackson tackled for a loss of 1 yard by Koi Perich. Second down and 4. Ohio State's cornerback Devin Sanchez heads to the locker room with an ankle injury.

Q2 06:14: After a three yard run loss from Da'Jaunn Riggs, the Ducks come up on fourth and 9. They punt back to the Buckeyes.

Q2 7:51: Raiola passes short right to Brandon Smith for a first down on a second down (6 yd gain to the Oregon 50). Play right after, Smith runs for a loss of one yard.

Q2 10:11: Nasir Wyatt sacks Luke Fahey for a loss of 10 yards and a fourth down. After the punt, Oregon will start on their 38 yard line.

Q2 10:40: Devon Jackson brings down Devin McCuin for a loss of four yards and a third down.

Q2 11:26: Timeout Ohio State.

OREGON 3 - OHIO STATE 14

Q2 12:04 OREGON SCORES: Gag Hurych kicks in a 33 yard field goal to put the Ducks on the board. 12 plays, 60 yards, 01:20 is what the Ducks clocked in on this third offensive drive of the game for Oregon.

Q2 12:23: Another broken up pass for Raiola brings up third and 10 yards to go. With the Ducks struggling on third down throughout the season, how will Oregon pick up these much needed yards?

Q2 12:59: A wildcat play with a snap to Dierre Hill Jr. picks up a 11 yard first down to the Ohio State 23 yard line.

FIRST QUARTER: OREGON 0 - OHIO STATE 14

Q1: Dylan Raiola makes a short right pass to Evan Stewart who takes the ball 18 yards to the oregon 47 yard line for a first down.

OREGON 0 - OHIO STATE 14

Q1 OHIO STATE SCORES: Bo Jackson rushes 8 yard for an Ohio State touchdown. Kick is good. This drive for the Buckeyes did 4 plays, 82 yards, 02:16 on the clock.

Q1 01:34: Running a button hook with no man on him, Devin McCuin catches a pass from Luke Fahey at the Oregon 37 yard line and advances to the 8 yard line for a 41 yard first down.

Q1 2:55: Luke Fahey runs back from a collapsing pocket and sails the ball far right to Jeremiah Smith who, in coverage from Koi Perich, catches the ball at the Oregon 49 yard line for a 32 yard first down.

Q1 03:44: On a third down play, Raiola makes it fourth down and almost throws an interception to the left sideline. Jay Timmons with the pass breakup for Ohio State there. Ducks will punt. Ohio State starts at their 18 yard line.

Q1 04:40: Raiola makes a first down pass (fairly low) to Dakorien Moore who catches at the Oregon 39 yard line for a 16 yard first down. On the very next play, Raiola is hurried and almost strip sacked by Eddrick Houston, but throws it away.

Q1 06:02: Buckeyes are on fourth and 7 after two incomplete passes fron Fahey. Ducks will start on their own 17 yard line.

Q1: Luke Fahey pass to Phillip Bell brings up a first down to the Ohio State 31 yard line, 14 yard gain there.

Q1 07:50: Raiola's pass to Jamari Johnson is complete, however, Johnson gets to the Oregon 39 yard line, bringing 7 yards of gain and a fourth down with the Ducks punting back shortly.

Q1 08:31: Dylan Raiola fumbles a bad snap but recovers to bring up a third down and 15 yards to go on the Oregon 32 yard line. Ball security was a big point Dan Lanning emphasized about Raiola during pregame week.

Q1 09:29: Dylan Raiola passes to Dakorien Moore for a 13 yard first down to the Oregon 37 yard line.

OREGON 0 - OHIO STATE 7

Q1 09:56 OHIO STATE SCORES: Bo Jackson rushes to the left for a 16-yard Ohio State touchdown. Kick is good. That opening drive for the Buckeyes went 11 plays, 75 yards, 05:04 on the clock.

Q1 11:55: Luke Fahey passes short right to Bo Jackson who advances to the Oregon 22 for a first down Buckeyes. 24 yard gain there.

Q1 12:10: Na'eem Offord gets a massive pass breakup in the endzone against Jeremiah Smith that prevented the Buckeyes from scoring to bring up a third down and 9 yards to go.

Q1 : On a second down and 11 yard play, Luke Fahey made a pass to Jeremiah Smith for 13 yard gain to the Ohio State 37 and a first down.

Q1 14:00: Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr. is injured on the play, he walks off the field and is seen on the stationary bike on the sidelines.

Coin Toss: Ducks win the toss and the Buckeyes will start on offense.

PREGAME

With the Ducks coming into this game off a 34-26 home game win against the Northwestern Wildcats, and the Buckeyes defending their home turf after their second loss of the season on the road against the USC Trojans, both major Big Ten programs are experiencing unexpected roller coaster seasons (and the loss of both starting quarterbacks).

Will Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and company dominate Oregon's defense? Can junior quarterback Dylan Raiola surpass his ball security issues from previous games in the season against Ohio State's "silver bullet" defense?

There's a lot to look forward to for fans on both sides of the aisle as the Ducks seek to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Oregon Ducks' Injury Report

Out

Jordon Davison, running back

Dante Moore, quarterback

Messiah Hampton, wide receiver

Andrew Olesh, tight end

Aaron Flowers, defensive back

Brayden Platt, linebacker

Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman

Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

Dave Iuli, offensive lineman

Game Time Decision

Jeremiah McClellan, wide receiver

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan walks on the field in a boot as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State's Injury Report

Out

Brandon Inniss, wide receiver

Julian Sayin, quarterback

Brock Boyd, wide receiver

Ja'Kobi Jackson, running back

Deshawn Stewart, safety

Eli Lee, linebacker

Jaxon Powell, offensive tackle

Maxence LeBlanc, tight end

Injured Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin arrives with the team prior to the NCAA football game against USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Game 9 Captains

WEATHER REPORT

According to AccuWeather, the Ducks and Buckeyes will play in favorable conditions for this time of year in Columbus, Ohio. The forecast calls for clouds and sun at a 52 degree high in temperature with a five percent chance of rain. Cloud cover will be 70 percent, so expect a gloomy feel at "The Horseshoe."

In terms of wind (a real factor for Oregon during their three missed field goals in the loss to Illinois earlier this season) breezes from the West and Northwest will be at about nine miles per hour. Gusts of 20 miles per hour are also expected, making it a breezy, but likely enjoyable, gameday atmosphere.

UNIFORMS

The Ducks are attempting to carry the momentum of their Halloween win not just in attitude, but also in style with the third-ever rendition of the "Mummy Duck" uniforms featuring black-base mummy bandage undergarments compared to the typical white with "glow-in-the-dark" details. This black and iridescent green-winged helmet also features a "Mummy Duck" face visor, showing the Oregon mascot in his horror movie best.

This uniform choice coincides with a merchandise release from sportswear giant Nike celebrating the meeting of Ohio State and Oregon, highlighting the Ducks' "Mummy Duck" line with a new jacket, t-shirt options, and a Nike Foamposite shoe with "Mummy Duck" detailing.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first down catch during the second half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

HISTORY

The Buckeyes and Ducks have played each other 12 times since their first meeting in 1957 in Pasadena, California. Since then, the Buckeyes dominated the rivalry, taking ten of those victories (half coming from match-ups in Columbus).

However, Oregon's last visit to "The Horseshoe" in 2021 shocked the nation with quarterback Bo Nix and crew putting up 35-28 as the final score as running back CJ Verdell personally delivered three touchdowns to the house to help the Ducks secure the victory.

The last time Oregon and Ohio State faced each other was in the fateful 2024 College Football Playoff quarterfinal Rose Bowl game, in which a quarterback Dillon Gabriel-led squad fell flat with a final score of 41-21.

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