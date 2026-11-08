Three Things You Didn’t See on TV During Oregon’s Upset Win Over Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State fans started heading for the exits early in the third quarter. The scarlet-clad crowd that once celebrated a 14-0 first-quarter lead was watching Oregon take over at The Horseshoe.

Because as Oregon coach Dan Lanning put it, this Ducks team is "like cockroaches. We don't die."

The No. 23 Ducks scored 38 unanswered points on their way to a 41-28 win over the No. 12 Buckeyes, ending Ohio State’s 12-game home winning streak. Ohio State had won 140 straight home games when leading by at least 14 points. Oregon ended that run, too.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with fans after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks improved to 6-3 and earned their third win over a top-25 ranked opponent this season. Their 24-point fourth-quarter lead marked Ohio State’s largest home deficit since 1999.

But the afternoon offered more than a comeback and a feel-good win after an up and down season. After the game on the field, Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore drew lots of attention from recruits in Columbus, quarterback Dylan Raiola fielded a tough question about whether Eugene feels like home and before the game even started, the Ducks receivers were bringing the juice.

Here are three things you may have missed on TV.

This weekly column will publish the day after every Ducks game. Be sure to come back each week for more.

1. Dakorien Moore Popular With Recruits At The Horseshoe

Moore’s one-handed grab for an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter looked worthy of a SportsCenter Top 10 nod. He led Oregon with seven receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown, but his work at The Horseshoe wasn’t finished when the game ended.

As Moore celebrated with teammates and his family, a group of recruits visiting Ohio Stadium pulled him aside. They wanted photos with the Oregon receiver and a chance to chat.

Afterward, Moore was asked whether he was telling those recruits to come to Oregon.

“Most definitely, I was definitely telling them, they know where to go now... It's just showing love to the youngins, that's all it is,” Moore said.

Oregon’s win gave the recruits plenty to consider. Moore made sure they heard a little more about the Ducks before he left.

2. Dylan Raiola’s Answer About His Place At Oregon

Raiola had plenty to celebrate after helping Oregon beat Ohio State at The Horseshoe. His answer afterward offered another reason for Ducks fans to feel good about their quarterback.

In his fourth start of the season, Raiola completed 25 of 40 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He stayed calm and poised to help Oregon erase a 14-0 deficit and finished his second consecutive game with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions.

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Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) high fives fans as he leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With fellow quarterback Dante Moore sidelined by a concussion that is expected to end his season, Raiola has put together back-to-back wins over ranked opponents. After the Buckeyes had cleared and the Ducks ran off the field victorious, Raiola was asked if Oregon feels like home and whether he believes he has made his case to be the starting quarterback moving forward.

“I will say I have not been on social media, so I have no idea what's going on being said. Honestly, respectfully, I don't put my value in that. What I do care about is what that locker room thinks of me, and what I do care about is what that coaching staff thinks of me,” Raiola said.

“And so yeah, to answer your question, I just want to be a part of the team. I don't want to be an individual,” Raiola continued.

Impressed with Oregon QB Dylan Raiola’s answer.



Q: Is this home for you? Do you feel you’ve made a case that you are QB1 moving forward here?https://t.co/SNbE460o1K pic.twitter.com/MOtllRVbZh — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 8, 2026

Raiola’s performance helped deliver one of Oregon’s biggest wins of the season. His comments afterward reflected how much being part of that team means to him.

3. Oregon Receivers Bringing The Pre-Game Juice

The Ducks’ receivers brought their most noticeable pregame juice of the season in Columbus. Moore and fellow receivers Evan Stewart and Jeremiah McClellan were loose, dancing and having fun before facing Ohio State.

The videos below capture that energy, along with Moore making one-handed catches during warmups. Before he delivered one of Oregon’s biggest plays of the afternoon, he was giving an early preview.

"Yeah, if I'm being honest, (one-handed) are catches that I practice literally all the time. If you're out there for pregame, you'll see me doing one-handed catches... So just trying to be that type of guy to where I can make the quarterback confident enough to throw them type of passes," Moore said.

Oregon receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore all smiles ahead of the game vs. Ohio State. https://t.co/NMgFRb9HSD pic.twitter.com/qxThwAjJ97 — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 7, 2026

Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore practicing that one-handed catch before the Ohio State game.



A couple hours later, Moore’s one-handed TD catch puts the Ducks up 31-14 over the Buckeyes. https://t.co/bucEwdnStu pic.twitter.com/7Kew2TvS6b — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 7, 2026

“Back baby, let’s go!”



-Oregon WR Jeremiah McClellan before Oregon vs. Ohio State https://t.co/NMgFRb9a35 pic.twitter.com/ORkjyYoOTf — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 7, 2026

Notably, McClellan was preparing for his first game action since Sept. 12 at Oklahoma State, giving the Ducks another option as they build their passing game with Raiola.

Bonus: Oregon coach Dan Lanning celebrating with the Ducks fans that made the trip to Ohio Stadium.

Next up, Oregon hosts Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 12:30 p.m. PT.

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