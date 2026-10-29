Dakorien Moore’s Reason For Choosing Oregon Speaks Volumes About Dan Lanning

EUGENE - Ask Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore what makes coach Dan Lanning different, and the Texas native starts at the beginning: why he became a Duck.

“The reason that I came here in the first place. I see him taking risks,” Moore said of Lanning.

Lanning has proven that he has plenty of tricks up his sleeve and his aggressiveness caught Moore’s attention during his recruitment. A surprise onside kick against a top-10 opponent was one example that stuck with him. Moore remembered watching the gamble and deciding Lanning was someone he wanted to play for.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Darby Winter

“Once I seen that, I was like, yeah, this is the guy I want to play for,” Moore said.

Dakorien Moore Names What Makes Dan Lanning Special

Lanning has kept opponents guessing with surprise onside kicks throughout his Oregon tenure. The Ducks recovered one against No. 9 UCLA in 2022 and recovered a kick that ricocheted off an Ohio State player when the Buckeyes were ranked No. 2, and stole the opening possession against Wisconsin in 2025, among others.

The nation's No. 1 ranked receiver in the 2025 class, Moore is now a sophomore and he sees that creativity every day in practice, where the coach is constantly looking for ways to change a game.

“Every situation, he’s coming up with something to change the game, and that’s what I love about him,” Moore told Oregon Ducks On SI during an interview through his partnership with Oikos.

Now in his second season playing for Lanning, Moore has a greater appreciation for the time his coach puts into building relationships beyond football. Offseason hikes, bowling outings and the Duck Olympics have helped Moore grow closer to Lanning and his teammates.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, talks with Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dakorien Moore Names What Makes Dan Lanning Special

“We just like find ways to gain connection with one another... just makes (Lanning) special,” Moore said.

When it comes to bowling, Moore could remember his coach’s commentary more clearly than his performance.

“I don’t remember if he bowled or if he was just talking stuff the whole time,” Moore said. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if he was just talking stuff the whole time.”

That competitive streak follows Lanning back to practice. According to Moore, whichever side is losing can expect to hear about it.

"Yes, he's definitely talking stuff the whole time," Moore said of Lanning. "Who’s ever, you know, doing better at the time, he’s going to talk stuff to the other side, telling them that, you know, they’re not good."

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore knew he wanted to play for Lanning and what to expect from his coach. Oregon’s weather caught him off guard though. An early enrollee from Duncanville, Texas, Moore arrived in Eugene in the winter and quickly understood the warnings he had heard during his recruitment.

“Everybody would tell me, like, oh, you ready? You ready for that cold weather? You ready for this?” Moore said. “I’m like, I don’t really know what you’re talking about.”

Then came the snow. Moore’s answer was an immediate no when asked if he had ventured out to play in it during his first Oregon winter. Football in the cold, he made sure to clarify, was a different story.

Dakorien Moore Names His Motivation Amid 4-3 Season

Fast forward to 2026, and Oregon is navigating a difficult season. The Ducks are 4-3 following losses to Oklahoma State, UCLA and Illinois, with starting quarterback Dante Moore expected to miss the rest of the season. Oregon also parted ways with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, with offensive analyst Jay Johnson taking over play-calling duties.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Amid the uncertainty, Dakorien Moore has been a bright spot, building on his freshman season to become the Ducks' leading receiver. Through seven games, he has 34 catches for 417 yards and four touchdowns, already matching his freshman reception total and surpassing last season’s three receiving touchdowns. His 16 catches over the last two games lead the Big Ten during that stretch.

For Moore, the biggest change from his freshman season is his maturity in how he handles difficult situations.

"I feel like now I’m more prepared, more aware of situations. I know how to handle myself in certain situations,” Moore said. “I don’t really act the same in certain situations. Kind of just being a pro in most situations, I would say.”

What is keeping Moore motivated with the season unfolding differently than anticipated? His answer returned to the very beginning.

“Just being that I’ll get the opportunity to go out there and play football is motivating me itself,” Moore said. “I grew up playing this game. We always say it’s a child’s game. Go out there, have fun, just let loose. So that’s what I pride myself on every time I step on the field.”

With five regular season games left, Moore has a message to Ducks fans.

"Expect more explosive plays, expect more wins, and just expect to turn up with us on the sidelines, man," Dakorien said.

Amanda Westcott / oikos

Moore’s focus on growth extends to his strength, conditioning and nutrition. His game day routine includes plenty of the high protein yogurt. Through his partnership with Oikos, he was named to the brand’s first-ever All-Strength Team alongside Derrick Henry, a player he grew up watching.

“It feels amazing, especially being that he was one of the guys I grew up, you know, watching,” Moore said.

Moore will have another opportunity to put that motivated mindset into practice on Halloween, when Oregon hosts No. 20 Northwestern at Autzen Stadium.

Watch more of the Dakorien Moore interview below.

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