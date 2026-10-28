10 Things Oregon Football Fans Might Be Overlooking Before Northwestern
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EUGENE - A spooky Saturday awaits at Autzen Stadium as the Oregon Ducks host the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats on Halloween.
Oregon returns home after a 21-10 loss at Illinois and will have a new offensive play caller following the dismissal of offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. On the other hand, Northwestern arrives at 6-1 with four consecutive wins.
The matchup also brings Chip Kelly back to Eugene and features Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles, who began his college career at Oregon State.
Here are 10 things to know ahead of Saturday’s game.
1. The return of former Oregon coach Chip Kelly
Kelly brings a surging Northwestern team to Eugene in one of the biggest surprises of the college football season. The Wildcats rank second in the Big Ten in rushing at 204.6 yards per game and third in scoring at 34.7 points per game.
Kelly was Oregon’s head coach from 2009 through 2012, compiling a 46-7 record and leading the Ducks to their first national championship game following the 2010 season. Before becoming head coach, Kelly spent two seasons as Oregon’s offensive coordinator under Mike Bellotti.
2. Dante Moore Is Not Expected to Return This Season
Oregon coach Dan Lanning said quarterback Dante Moore is not expected to play again this season after suffering a concussion against USC on Sept. 26. Moore has missed the Ducks’ last three games.
Before the injury, Moore threw for 926 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception this season.
Lanning made clear that the quarterback’s absence is not a matter of choice.
“I think if it was up to Dante in any shape, way, he would want to be out there playing for the guys,” Lanning said. “But unfortunately, it’s not really up to Dante. It’s not really up to me.”
3. Jay Johnson Takes Over Play-Calling Duties
Saturday will be Oregon’s first game since Lanning relieved offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer of his duties. Offensive analyst Jay Johnson will call plays against Northwestern.
“But it'll still be a collaborative effort with a lot of the work that we do. He's also coming in with a different perspective, a different view,” Lanning said. “Not being with us the last few years, where he can provide a couple things that might be different than what we've done. That I think can trigger some success for us on that side of the ball.”
4. Northwestern Quarterback Aidan Chiles Has Oregon Ties
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles began his college career at Oregon State before transferring to Michigan State and then Northwestern. He has already played against the Ducks at Autzen Stadium, starting for the Spartans in a 31-10 Oregon win in 2024.
5. Northwestern Is Making Its First Trip to Autzen
The Wildcats will play at Autzen Stadium for the first time. Both previous meetings between Oregon and Northwestern took place in Evanston, Illinois. The Ducks enter with a 29-3 home record under Lanning.
6. Halloween Brings Back a Chip Kelly Memory
The last time Oregon played at home on Halloween, Kelly was on the Ducks’ sideline. On Oct. 31, 2009, Oregon defeated USC 47–20 at Autzen Stadium. Seventeen years later, Kelly returns to Eugene on Halloween.
7. Oregon’s Pass Rushers Are Chasing History
Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti are climbing the program’s career sacks list. Uiagalelei has 24.5 career sacks, tied for fourth in Oregon history, while Tuioti has 22.5. Both are chasing Nick Reed’s school record of 29.5.
8. Dakorien Moore Surging
Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore leads the Big Ten and is tied for fifth nationally with 16 receptions over the past two weeks. Moore leads Oregon with 34 catches for 417 yards and four receiving touchdowns this season.
9. Third-Down
Oregon has allowed opponents to convert just 29.7 percent of third downs, ranking 11th nationally entering the Northwestern game.
10. Kickoff Time and How to Watch
For fans who are attending the game at Autzen Stadium, the color schedule encourages to wear black. Watching from home? The game will be broadcast on the Peacock. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. PT.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus