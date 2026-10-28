10 Things Oregon Football Fans Might Be Overlooking Before Northwestern

EUGENE - A spooky Saturday awaits at Autzen Stadium as the Oregon Ducks host the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats on Halloween.

Oregon returns home after a 21-10 loss at Illinois and will have a new offensive play caller following the dismissal of offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. On the other hand, Northwestern arrives at 6-1 with four consecutive wins.

The matchup also brings Chip Kelly back to Eugene and features Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles, who began his college career at Oregon State.

Here are 10 things to know ahead of Saturday’s game.

Oct. 18, 2012; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Chip Kelly on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Oregon defeated Arizona State 43-21. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. The return of former Oregon coach Chip Kelly

Kelly brings a surging Northwestern team to Eugene in one of the biggest surprises of the college football season. The Wildcats rank second in the Big Ten in rushing at 204.6 yards per game and third in scoring at 34.7 points per game.

Kelly was Oregon’s head coach from 2009 through 2012, compiling a 46-7 record and leading the Ducks to their first national championship game following the 2010 season. Before becoming head coach, Kelly spent two seasons as Oregon’s offensive coordinator under Mike Bellotti.

2. Dante Moore Is Not Expected to Return This Season

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said quarterback Dante Moore is not expected to play again this season after suffering a concussion against USC on Sept. 26. Moore has missed the Ducks’ last three games.

Before the injury, Moore threw for 926 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception this season.

Dan Lanning pushed back on the idea that Dante Moore’s absence is a choice.



“This isn’t like a selfish decision on Dante’s part.”



The Oregon coach on Moore’s injury and future:https://t.co/7vAlcm85Ig pic.twitter.com/sHndzlaRlM — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) October 27, 2026

Lanning made clear that the quarterback’s absence is not a matter of choice.

“I think if it was up to Dante in any shape, way, he would want to be out there playing for the guys,” Lanning said. “But unfortunately, it’s not really up to Dante. It’s not really up to me.”

3. Jay Johnson Takes Over Play-Calling Duties

Saturday will be Oregon’s first game since Lanning relieved offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer of his duties. Offensive analyst Jay Johnson will call plays against Northwestern.

“But it'll still be a collaborative effort with a lot of the work that we do. He's also coming in with a different perspective, a different view,” Lanning said. “Not being with us the last few years, where he can provide a couple things that might be different than what we've done. That I think can trigger some success for us on that side of the ball.”

4. Northwestern Quarterback Aidan Chiles Has Oregon Ties

Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles began his college career at Oregon State before transferring to Michigan State and then Northwestern. He has already played against the Ducks at Autzen Stadium, starting for the Spartans in a 31-10 Oregon win in 2024.

Sep 25, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) looks to throw a pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Northwestern Is Making Its First Trip to Autzen

The Wildcats will play at Autzen Stadium for the first time. Both previous meetings between Oregon and Northwestern took place in Evanston, Illinois. The Ducks enter with a 29-3 home record under Lanning.

6. Halloween Brings Back a Chip Kelly Memory

The last time Oregon played at home on Halloween, Kelly was on the Ducks’ sideline. On Oct. 31, 2009, Oregon defeated USC 47–20 at Autzen Stadium. Seventeen years later, Kelly returns to Eugene on Halloween.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) makes a confetti angel following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

7. Oregon’s Pass Rushers Are Chasing History

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti are climbing the program’s career sacks list. Uiagalelei has 24.5 career sacks, tied for fourth in Oregon history, while Tuioti has 22.5. Both are chasing Nick Reed’s school record of 29.5.

8. Dakorien Moore Surging

Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore leads the Big Ten and is tied for fifth nationally with 16 receptions over the past two weeks. Moore leads Oregon with 34 catches for 417 yards and four receiving touchdowns this season.

oregon ducks on si jake bunn

9. Third-Down

Oregon has allowed opponents to convert just 29.7 percent of third downs, ranking 11th nationally entering the Northwestern game.

10. Kickoff Time and How to Watch

For fans who are attending the game at Autzen Stadium, the color schedule encourages to wear black. Watching from home? The game will be broadcast on the Peacock. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. PT.

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