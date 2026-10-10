Three Things We Learned From Oregon Ducks' Home Loss To UCLA Bruins

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks found themselves on the losing end of a gritty battle as the benching of junior Dylan Raiola for fifth-year senior quarterback Brock Thomas wasn't enough to stop the No. 21 UCLA Bruins from clinching a statement win, 17-15.

What's likely going through Duck fans' heads as their team falls to 3-2 is, "What happened?" Below are three takeways from the game.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 1: Something On Oregon's Offense Needs to Change

Whether it was the screen-passes and short passes called primarily in the first half, Oregon's offensive line struggling (particularly on both tackle positions), the questionable decision-making of Raiola resulting in several missed throws and two interceptions, the Ducks need to re-evaluate their strengths on offense and what to do moving forward. And where was tight end Jamari Johnson?

Given that Dan Lanning mentioned postgame it was a "fair question" as to why the Ducks didn't change quarterbacks earlier, it appears that the wheels are turning when it comes to what's next.

No 2: Oregon's Defensive Line Showed Up To Play

Given that UCLA's rushing game was one of the bigger concerns going into this contest, its fair to say that the Oregon defensive line did give UCLA a good amount of struggle throughout the game. Senior A'mauri Washington came away with two pass break-ups, a quarterback hurry, and a half tackle for loss.

Senior Bear Alexander walked away with six total tackles. It's also given to applaud senior edge rushers Matayo Uiagalalei (two tackles for loss, two sacks) and senior Teitum Tuioti (eight total tackles, one tackle for loss) who both had a handful of shining moments which arguably kept the Ducks in the game despite the offensive meltdown.

No 3: The Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison Running And Blocking Tandem Works

If there's a positive to walk away from this game with when it comes to the offense, its that sophomore running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison are finding ways to make an impact despite struggles throughout the field.

Hill found gaps in the UCLA defensive line that led to a few much-needed charges. Davison clocked in the longest rushing play of the game with 21-yards. There seems to be some promise when the two play in tandem in the backfield and one blocks while the other runs. Its a tad head-scratching why that particular strategy wasn't run more often when the passing game was obviously struggling.

FINAL: UCLA 17 - OREGON 15

FOURTH QUARTER: OREGON 9 - UCLA 17

Q4 0:00 - Oregon's attempt at a lateral hail mary falls flat. UCLA wins.

Q4 0:05 - Thomas' pass falls incomplete. One last play for Oregon.

Q4 0:10 - UCLA calls timeout after Thomas just misses on a deep completion to Dakorien Moore. Third down for the Ducks.

Q4 0:15 - Thomas finds Dakorien Moore for an 18-yard gain, and the Ducks spike it to stop the clock on first down.

Q4 0:22 - Oregon picks up the first down on the Ducks' 19-yard line.

Q4 0:48 - Oregon ball at the Ducks' five-yard line.

Q4 1:01 - The Ducks defense gets the stop on third down. UCLA commits a delay of game on fourth down before punting the ball to Oregon.

Q4 1:51 - Oregon calls its third and final timeout after holding Wayne Knight to no gain. Third down for the Bruins coming up.

Q4 1:56 - Timeout Oregon after a four-yard gain from running back Wayne Knight.

Q4 2:00 - Offside penalty on Matayo Uiagalelei before the snap. First down UCLA.

Q4 2:00 - Two-minute timeout after Wayne Knight rushes for eight yards on first down.

Q4 2:16 - UCLA ball at the 35-yard line after Oregon's kickoff goes out of bounds.

Oregon 15 - UCLA 17

Running back Jordon Davison is stuffed short on the two-point conversion try.

Facemask on UCLA during Oregon's failed two-point conversion. Ducks wil repeat the try.

Q4 2:16 - TOUCHDOWN Oregon. Evan Stewart catches a short and pass and runs into the end zone for a 44-yard score. Ducks are going for two-point conversion.

Q4 2:43 - Injury timeout for UCLA defensive back Osiris Gilbert after Dakorien Moore catches a 7-yard pass for a first down. Ducks ball at the Bruins' 46-yard line.

Q4 3:06 - UCLA's pass on third down falls incomplete, and the Bruins punt. Oregon's ball near midfield after Evan Stewart calls a fair catch.

Q4 3:16 - UCLA timeout before a pivotal third down.

Q4 3:40 - Wayne Knight rushes for 7 yards. Third down with 4 yards to go for the Bruins.

Q4 5:11 - UCLA starts its drive at the 11-yard line.

OREGON 9 - UCLA 17

Q4 05:16 OREGON SCORES - The Ducks get in a 26-yard field goal. The drive for the Ducks takes 8 plays, 60 yards, 3:23 on the clock.

Q4 05:19 - Thomas' pass is batted down by Scott Taylor bringing up a fourth down and 8-yard situation. The Ducks will kick a field goal.

Q4 06:59 - Thomas' pass to Dakorien Moore gives the Ducks a first down at the UCLA 20-yard line. A penalty on UCLA (roughing the passer) puts the ball on the UCLA 10-yard line.

Q4 07:13 - Thomas' pass to Evan Stewart for a yard to the right is brought down quickly by Sahir West, but the Bruins are called for a facemask penalty on West that brings Oregon to their 44-yard line.

Q4 08:20 - Iapani Laloulu does an uncharacteristic high snap to Thomas, who loses the ball for a second and recovers but loses 4-yards. Second down.

Q4 09:08 - Thanks to the penalty on Phifer, the Ducks are able to hold the Bruins to a fourth down and 14-yards, forcing UCLA to punt to Dakorien Moore, who returns to the Oregon 32-yard line.

Q4 10:37 - TE Josh Phifer is called for holding which pushes the ball back from the UCLA 49-yard line to the UCLA 39-yard line. Second down UCLA.

Q4 11:34 - The Ducks have a fourth down and 1-yard situation, something they've struggled so far this season, and Brock Thomas fumbles. Though the Ducks recover, the Bruins will take over on downs at Oregon's 46-yard line.

Q4 12:51 - Dierre Hill Jr. sinks in a first down to the Oregon 46-yard line. 16 yard gain there. The Oregon crowd cheers are the loudest since the start of the third quarter. Timeout for an injured UCLA player. DB Tao Johnson walks off with assistance (helmet on). That's fifth UCLA player to go down injured.

Q4 13:28 - Brock Thomas is in at quarterback for the Ducks.

OREGON 6 - UCLA 17

Q4 13:31 UCLA SCORES - Wayne Knight breaks away to the right as Dieffenbach sails an easy 9-yard pass that travels 6 more yards to the endzone. That drive took UCLA 6 plays, 33 yards, 2:55 on the clock.

NOTE: UCLA's entire sideline is dancing to Oregon's "Shout" tradition as the Ducks stand on the sidelines, listening to the coaches.

THIRD QUARTER: OREGON 6 - UCLA 10

Q3 00:41 - Dieffenbach's pass to Semaj Morgan picks up 14 yards flying and two yards running to the Oregon 16-yard line.

Q3 01:26 - Raiola's pass is intercepted on the Ducks' 33-yard line by Tao Johnson to give the Bruins a first down. This is Raiola's second interception of the game. Middling boos are coming out of the home fan sections.

Q3 01:50 - Dierre Hill Jr. gets a gain of 7-yards to the 10-yard line.

Q3 02:31 - Wayne Knight gets to the oregon 3-yard line, but brings up a fourth down. UCLA is going for it. They're stopped by the Oregon defense line. The Ducks will start on their own 3-yard line.

Q3 03:31 - UCLA calls a timeout on a third down.

Q3 06:29 - Anthony Woods brings in an 11 yard first down and is brought down by Ify Obidegwu.

Attendance - 59,262 announced in attendance at Autzen Stadium.

Q3 06:43 - Oregon takes their first timeout of the half.

Q3 07:45 - Jordon Davison rushes for a 4-yard first down. A third injury timeout is enacted for an injured UCLA player. This time its DB Ta'Shawn James. He exits to the sideline walking with help from the UCLA staff.

Q3 09:33 - Matayo Uiagalelei gets Dieffenbach running for a fourth down and sack for a 13 yard loss. The Bruins will punt to Evan Stewart, who's tackled by three Bruin defenders on Oregon's 12-yard line.

Q3 10:24 - Teitum Tuioti gets a tackle for loss against Ty Dieffenbach for 9 lost yards and a third down on the Ducks' 44-yard line.

Q3 11:15 - Wayne Knight continues to be a strength for the UCLA offense, as three consecutive runs gets the Bruins a first down on their 45-yard line.

Q3 11:59 - Oregon's first drive of the quarter falls flat with a 2-yard Dierre Hill rush and two incomplete passes from Raioloa (continuing to see tackles on the line fold quickly). Ducks punt.

HALFTIME

SECOND QUARTER: OREGON 6 - UCLA 10

Q2 00:21 - Imaleava's pass to the endzone is intercepted by Koi Perich. Ducks will be on offense on their 20-yard line. This is Perich's second interception of the game.

Q2 00:32 - Nico Imaleava goes down with an injury. UCLA uses their final timeout to avoid a clock run-off. Imaleava leaves the field jogging (helmet off) under his own power to the sidelines. Ty Dieffenbach comes in and tries to get an endzone pass, but doesn't get there with a Na'eem Offord break-up. Imaleava comes back the next play.

Q2 00:57 - Raiola, who goes under pressure from the far left (right side crumbles too) makes a scramble to the left and passes into coverage intended for Messiah Hampton is picked off by Ta'Shawn James for a 6-yard run and UCLA first down at the Oregon 41-yard line.

Q2 01:07 - Dierre Hill rushes for a loss of four and a third down to Oregon's 36-yard line. A small gathering of boos are eminanting from the home crowd.

Q2 01:11 - Raiola's pass intended for Dakorien Moore to the UCLA 48 yard line is overthrown. This seems to be a trend for Raiola this game.

Q2 01:17 - Imaleava passes mid-right and is intercepted by Jerry Mixon. Mixon hauls the ball in to their own 40-yard line for a first down.

Q2 01:35 - Matayo Uiagalelei gets a QB sack. Ducks call their first timeout of the half. Bruins are 2nd down and 17-yards to go on their 31-yard line.

Q2 01:49 - Timeout UCLA. Ducks are currently fourth down and 15-yards to go. Ducks will punt. Trey McNutt tackles Cole Martin for a loss of 2-yards. That tackle is declared legal and the Bruins will start on their own 38-yard line.

Q2 02:00 - Two-minute time out.

Q2 02:24 - UCLA's kick is blocked by Matayo Uiagalelei. Ducks will start their drive at their own 20-yard line.

Q2 03:01 - A'mauri Washington gets a quarterback sack for a gain of one yard. Fourth down.

Q2 05:17 - Imaleava's pass to Landon Ellis is a deep dime 26 yards to the right which Ellis brings to the Oregon 13 yard line to extend the first down.

Q2 07:00 - After a 15 yard pass from Raiola to Dierre Hill Jr., Tommy Tofi is called for holding. That's fourth down for the Ducks and they'll be punting. Fair catch at the 29-yard line. A penalty flag is thrown on the kick. Oregon is called for an illegal formation for a 5-yard movement to the Bruins' 35-yard line.

Q2 08:13 - Ziyard Addison called for a holding penalty putting the Ducks back to their own 15 yard line after a Dierre Hill rush for a loss of 2 yards.

OREGON 6 - UCLA 10

Q2 08:08 UCLA SCORES - Wayne Knight rushes for a 35-yard touchdown. The extra kick is good. UCLA's drive off Raiola's fumble is 4 plays, 51 yards, 2:17 on the clock.

Q2 10:29 - Raiola sacked for a loss of 6 yards and a fumble recovered by Amier Washington for UCLA to start on their own 49-yard line. The right tackle keeps getting beat off his blocks, leading to consistent pressures on Raiola.

Q2 10:57 - Raiola manuvers out of a collapsing pocket to his left... but his target to Hudson Lewis is a bit off, bringing up a second down.

Q2 11:18 - After a mid-middle pass to Wayne Knight from Imaleava from the UCLA 21 to the UCLA 27 is overthrown, the Bruins punt back to the Ducks' Evan Stewart, who runs the ball to the 50 yard line.

Q2 12:48 - Davison fumbles the drive after with the Bruins recovering on the UCLA 15 yard line.

Q2 13:31 - And Jordon Davison! Davison gets the first down with a 21-yard gain to the UCLA 13 yard line.

Q2 14:06 - Hello Dierre Hill Jr.! The sophomore picks up 8 yards through heavy coverage.

Q2 14:42 - Wayne Knight carries 6-yards to the UCLA 7-yard line for a fourth down. UCLA punts to Evan Stewart, who returns to the Bruins' 41-yard line.

FIRST QUARTER: OREGON 6 - UCLA 3

Q1 00:00 - End of the first quarter.

Q1 00:23 - Bear Alexander gets a one-yard loss tackle against Wayne Knight.

Q1 00:36 - A'mauri Washington blocks Imaleava's pass for a second down.

Q1 00:43 - Ducks punt back to UCLA, but the ball is fielded to the UCLA 2-yard line by Trey McNutt.

Q1 01:46 - UCLA's Amier Washington gets called for roughing the passer on Dylan Raiola, putting the ball on the Ducks' 28 yard line with a first down.

Q1 02:07 - UCLA DB Rodrick Pleasant down after a Ducks' short run play. After a short break, he jogs off the field (helmet off) under his own power.

Q1 02:55 - Nasir Wyatt getting another takedown of Imaleava for a loss of 2 yards and a fourth down. UCLA has to punt. Oregon starts their drive at their own 11 yard line.

Q1 04:25 - Imaleava's pass is broken up by A'Mauri Washington, who is charged with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the play for 15 yards and a Bruins' first down at the Ducks' 48-yard line.

Q1 06:00 - After three Raiola incompletions in a row (two to Messiah Hampton, one to Dakorien Moore), the Ducks punt to the Bruins with Gavin Nix getting a tackle to the UCLA 20 yard line to prevent any further gain.

Q1 06:31 - After one Wayne Knight 3-yard rush and a half-and-half pass completion set of plays from Imaleava, the Bruins punt back to Oregon on the Ducks' 34-yard line.

OREGON 6 - UCLA 3

Q1 07:57 OREGON SCORES - Jordon Davison, who's Oregon's go-to short yardage man, punches in a 1-yard touchdown. On the two-point attempt, Brock Thomas (fifth year senior, Oregon native) is stopped short of the endzone. That two-point play seemed like a nod for Thomas to see an endzone similar to last years' USC Bryce Boettcher 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Q1 08:01 - On the Bruins' first play of the possession, the ball is knocked out of Imaleava's hands in the endzone, as Koi Perich comes up with the fumble recovery to put the Ducks on the Bruins' one-yard line. Nasir Wyatt charged with the sack for loss on that play.

Q1 08:15 - Three Raiola complete passes and one Jordon Davison rush later, the Ducks aren't able to move up the field for a first down and punt back to the Bruins on the UCLA 10 yard line.

Q1 09:32 - Freshman wide receiver Jalen Lott gets his first target of the season from Dylan Raiola for a pick up of 6 yards.

OREGON 0 - UCLA 3

Q1 10:47 UCLA SCORES - Oregon's defensive line gets the fourth down. UCLA must kick. The 21-yard kick is good and UCLA gets on the board in their first drive. The drive lasted 8 plays, 73 yards, 4:13 on the clock.

Q1 11:27 - The Ducks get two stops for a third down on Anthony Woods of UCLA. Oregon's front seven are working to force the Bruins to kick.

Q1 12:47 - Wayne Knight picks up the first down for the Bruins to the Oregon 1 yard line. Taken down by Bear Alexander and Devon Jackson.

Q1 14:47 - Nico Imaleava's pass goes long to Aiden Mizell off a run fake for a 62-yard first down to Oregon's 13 yard line.

Q1 15:00 - Fair catch. The Bruins will start on their own 25 yard line.

COIN TOSS: UCLA losses the toss (tails). Oregon differs to UCLA. The Bruins will receive in the first half.

PREGAME

- Freshman wide receiver Jalen Lott is working out with the team. Lott has not had field time yet this season due to an undisclosed injury from fall camp.

Raiola, who stepped in after starting senior Dante Moore's concussion in the second quarter against the No. 19 USC Trojans, helped the Ducks 41-27 road win with 289 yards in the passing game and a pair of touchdowns. After a bye week, can Raiola bring the energy once more to stun the Bruins?

On the other side of Rich Brooks Field, will stand coach Bob Chesney and the Bruins, who are currently 4-0 with sizable wins against Maryland, Purdue, San Diego State, and California.

Chesney brings 11 players from his former school, James Madison University, who have experience playing the Ducks in Autzen Stadium after the 2025 College Football Playoff first round matchup in which the Ducks won 51-34. Several of those transfers contribute to UCLA's impressive run game, which Ducks coach Dan Lanning singles out as a strength his team needs to counter.

Oregon Ducks Injury Report vs. UCLA Bruins

Out

Receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Quarterback Dante Moore

Running back Simeon Price

Linebacker Brayden Platt

Offensive lineman Trent Ferguson

Receiver Jack Ressler

Doubtful

Defensive back Aaron Flowers

Questionable

Defensive back Aaron Scott Jr.

OREGON CAPTAINS

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks United Front

Though Raiola is starting, Moore's presence continues to impact the team as he returned to practice Monday while following the NCAA's concussion protocol. Raiola mentioned during his pregame media availability that Moore has helped him prepare to face Moore's previous team in the Bruins. For Raiola, the quarterback room is focused less on competition, and more on supporting Moore and continuing to win for their recovering teammate.

"So it's a back and forth relationship. We're always trying to get better. And just to have him out there and working and doing that stuff, it's a big joy for the entire team," Raiola said during the week leading up to the game.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) walks on the field after a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weather Report

There's a chance for Oregon to experience their first rainy game of the season (almost halfway into their regular season schedule, no less). According to AccuWeather, the forecast for Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 10 calls for "clouds and sun with a passing shower" with a 55 percent precipitation probability rate. The high in temperature is 63 degrees with wind gusts up to 14 miles per hour.

Oregon Uniforms

The Ducks are continuing a modern-era trend of unveiling limited run uniforms against the Bruins (shout-out the "Ohana" uniforms from 2020) with the "Origin of Speed" uniform, touching on the success in athleticism for the Oregon football and track programs throughout the 2010's.

Released during Oregon's bye week, this uniform features the darkest shade of green "Night Forest" with numbers donning a shade of green that nods to track stadium Hayward Field's seat colors and an Oregon "O" logo including the rings of the track faciltiy's lanes. Oregon Ducks on SI wrote a full breakdown of the uniform (and it's leak from a popular sporting goods retailer) last week.

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) looks for an open receiver as Oregon Ducks defensive back Dakoda Fields is about to sack him during the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Oregon vs. UCLA History

Fun fact: the Ducks have yet to face the Bruins at Autzen Stadium since both teams became Big Ten foes. Oregon won the two teams' first Big Ten game in Pasadena, California in 2024 with a 34-13 score under Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

The Bruins lead the all-time record against Oregon with a historic record of 40-33. Oregon's home record against the Bruins is fairly tight, but in their favor, at 18-16.

Oregon and UCLA first faced each other in 1928. The first three games in 1928, 1929, and 1930 were all won by Oregon on their home turf.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.