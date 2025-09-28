Ducks Digest

Dan Lanning Addresses White Out Environment After Oregon's Win Over Penn State

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks upset the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in overtime in a game that turned into an instant classic. What did Oregon coach Dan Lanning have to say about the thrilling victory?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions 30-24 in a thrilling overtime matchup. The score was tied 3-3 at halftime, but both offenses woke up in the second half, and Penn State tied the game at 17-17 in the final minute, forcing overtime.

The game ended on an interception thrown by Penn State quarterback Drew Allar as Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman filled the throwing lane.

After the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning talked about the White Out environment and how he thought the Ducks handled the road test.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions / Oregon Ducks on SI's Jake Bunn

What Dan Lanning Said About White Out Environment

"This is a huge growth moment for our entire team," said Lanning. "Because that crowd's probably worth seven points, and they really weren't tonight. I didn't feel that. . . . The only time we really struggled was when we beat ourselves. We said it was going to be a battle. We had to figure out what worked, but they handled this environment, and it ended up not being a factor for our team."

"That's why you play college football. That environment," Lanning continued.

Lanning complimented Penn State's White Out and he also had high praise for the Nittany Lions football team.

"I think that's the best game I've ever been a part of. Regardless of if we won that game, just an unbelievable back and forth. Penn State is a damn good football team. They figured out some stuff against us there at the end," Lanning said in his postgame press conference.

Lanning was also asked about how the team handled the replay review after the officials overturned a fumble by Oregon running back Noah Whittington, saying the Ducks rusher's knee touched the ground.

"We're focused on the next play the entire time. Those guys handled that moment well. They were so locked in and focused. It's hard to be locked in for a 60-minute, or overtime, game," Lanning said.

Oregon running back Noah Whittington carries the ball before the game as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions
Oregon running back Noah Whittington carries the ball before the game as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lanning's Immediate Thoughts

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin following a win over Penn Stat
Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin following a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. / James Lang-Imagn Images

After the win, Oregon coach Dan Lanning was emotional on the field in his postgame interview with NBC's Kathryn Tappen.

"Unbelievable job, man, of our guys keeping their composure. We said this game's gonna be about a thousand cuts  Every cut matters, every cut matters, and eventually hit the jugular. That was it right there. Unbelievable focus. Our quarterback is an absolute all star. Our team, special. Special, man," Lanning said.

Lanning also highlighted the focus that the Ducks displayed. After blowing a 14-point lead on the road, Oregon was still able to come away with the win in overtime.

"Never lost composure one second. Highs and lows of this game. That's a great football team. Threw some punches, we punched more. Right, and hit a haymaker at the end," said Lanning.

Up next for the Ducks is a bye week.

